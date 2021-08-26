U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Drug-eluting Stent Market to grow by $1.57 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Biosensors International Group Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Report

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug-eluting stent market value is projected to grow by USD 1.57 billion during 2021-2025. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67%.

Latest market research report titled Drug-eluting Stent Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis- Get a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Drug-Eluting Stent Market Analysis Report by Type (Polymer free coating and Polymer-based coating) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/drug-eluting-stent-market-industry-analysis

The drug-eluting stent market is driven by the high prevalence of atherosclerosis. In addition, favorable reimbursement scenarios and reduced risk of contracting restenosis are anticipated to boost the growth of the Drug-Eluting Stent Market. However, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is the decline in the price of drug-eluting stents.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Drug-Eluting Stent Companies:

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Biosensors International Group Ltd.

  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Concept Medical Inc.

  • Cook Medical LLC

  • Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

  • Terumo Corp.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Drug-Eluting Stent Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Polymer free coating - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Polymer-based coating - size and forecast 2020-2025

Drug-Eluting Stent Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market Report -The foot and mouth disease vaccines market have the potential to grow by USD 1.08 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81%. Download a free sample report now!

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Report -The non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market has the potential to grow by USD 4.51 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.96%. Download a free sample report now!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drug-eluting-stent-market-to-grow-by-1-57-bn--evolving-opportunities-with-abbott-laboratories-and-biosensors-international-group-ltd--17000-technavio-report-301362867.html

SOURCE Technavio

