Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Controlled Substance Handbook 2023: Guide to Manufacturing, Storing, Securing, Shipping, Distributing, Importing, Exporting and Disposing of Controlled Substances

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled Substances Handbook - Online " directory has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

You need easy-to-understand text that clarifies what each regulation under the Controlled Substances Act requires. The Controlled Substances Handbook describes in plain English detailed Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) requirements for manufacturing, storing, securing, shipping, distributing, importing, exporting and disposing of controlled substances as well as evolving requirements for electronic prescribing and online pharmacies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction

  • A-Z

  • Definitions

  • Registration of Manufacturers, Distributors & Dispensers of Controlled Substances

  • Labeling & Packaging Requirements

  • Quotas

  • Records & Reports of Registrants

  • Orders for Schedules I and II

  • Prescriptions

  • Miscellaneous

  • Schedules of Controlled Substances

  • Registration for List I Chemicals

  • Records and Reports of Listed Chemicals

  • Electronic Orders and Prescriptions

  • Importation and Exportation

  • Import/Export of Listed Chemicals

  • Retail Sale of Scheduled Listed Products

  • Importation, Production Quotas for List I Chemicals

  • Administrative Functions, Practices, Procedures

  • Disposal

  • Manufacture of Marihuana for Research Purposes

  • DEA Mailing Addresses

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hoi4si

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drug-enforcement-administration-dea-controlled-substance-handbook-2023-guide-to-manufacturing-storing-securing-shipping-distributing-importing-exporting-and-disposing-of-controlled-substances-301739305.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

