Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Controlled Substance Handbook 2023: Guide to Manufacturing, Storing, Securing, Shipping, Distributing, Importing, Exporting and Disposing of Controlled Substances
The "Controlled Substances Handbook - Online " directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
You need easy-to-understand text that clarifies what each regulation under the Controlled Substances Act requires. The Controlled Substances Handbook describes in plain English detailed Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) requirements for manufacturing, storing, securing, shipping, distributing, importing, exporting and disposing of controlled substances as well as evolving requirements for electronic prescribing and online pharmacies.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
A-Z
Definitions
Registration of Manufacturers, Distributors & Dispensers of Controlled Substances
Labeling & Packaging Requirements
Quotas
Records & Reports of Registrants
Orders for Schedules I and II
Prescriptions
Miscellaneous
Schedules of Controlled Substances
Registration for List I Chemicals
Records and Reports of Listed Chemicals
Electronic Orders and Prescriptions
Importation and Exportation
Import/Export of Listed Chemicals
Retail Sale of Scheduled Listed Products
Importation, Production Quotas for List I Chemicals
Administrative Functions, Practices, Procedures
Disposal
Manufacture of Marihuana for Research Purposes
DEA Mailing Addresses
