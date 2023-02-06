Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Controlled Substance Handbook 2023: Guide to Manufacturing, Storing, Securing, Shipping, Distributing, Importing, Exporting and Disposing of Controlled Substances

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled Substances Handbook - Online " directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

You need easy-to-understand text that clarifies what each regulation under the Controlled Substances Act requires. The Controlled Substances Handbook describes in plain English detailed Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) requirements for manufacturing, storing, securing, shipping, distributing, importing, exporting and disposing of controlled substances as well as evolving requirements for electronic prescribing and online pharmacies.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

A-Z

Definitions

Registration of Manufacturers, Distributors & Dispensers of Controlled Substances

Labeling & Packaging Requirements

Quotas

Records & Reports of Registrants

Orders for Schedules I and II

Prescriptions

Miscellaneous

Schedules of Controlled Substances

Registration for List I Chemicals

Records and Reports of Listed Chemicals

Electronic Orders and Prescriptions

Importation and Exportation

Import/Export of Listed Chemicals

Retail Sale of Scheduled Listed Products

Importation, Production Quotas for List I Chemicals

Administrative Functions, Practices, Procedures

Disposal

Manufacture of Marihuana for Research Purposes

DEA Mailing Addresses

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hoi4si

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drug-enforcement-administration-dea-controlled-substance-handbook-2023-guide-to-manufacturing-storing-securing-shipping-distributing-importing-exporting-and-disposing-of-controlled-substances-301739305.html

SOURCE Research and Markets