Drug Injection Devices Markets, 2028 - Regulatory Issues, Device Branding, Patient Compliance and Ease of Use, Healthcare Economics, Company Profiles
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Injection Devices to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Drug Injection Devices to 2028 - What You Will Learn
What are the dynamics of the shifting landscape for injectable drug delivery and the market impact of new and evolving syringes and injectors by therapeutic indication?
What are the market drivers influencing syringe and injector device designs, feature/functionality, product branding, competing technologies and commercial development?
What are the key characteristics of the major injection device market segments and what is the impact of market demographics, and competing business strategies?
What is the current market for syringe and injector demand by indication and therapy and what will it be in 2028?
Who are the leading injection device companies, and what are their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations?
What is the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on injectable drug delivery demand?
The correlation between chronic conditions and the benefits of patient self-administration continues to influence therapeutic product decisions, managed care initiatives and regulatory actions.
Drug injection device designs are increasingly being based on the results of human engineering inputs and patient preference research. Branding and packaging choices are more frequently being driven by data sources historically employed by consumer product marketers.
For drug developers and device suppliers, the implications of these trends are influencing product development methodology and changing supply chain relationships. Decisions regarding as-supplied packaging that were once considered boilerplate have moved to the early stages of the development process.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
The Market Opportunity
Injectable Drug Demand Drivers
Syringe Economics
Drug Self-injection - Device Technology Factors
Device Selection - Stability and Material Issues
Competitive Landscape
Injection Device Suppliers Capabilities and Market Presence
North America
Europe
Asia
Commercial Injection Device Classes - Strategic Analysis
Autoinjectors
Manual Injection Autoinjectors
Disposable Autoinjectors
Reusable Autoinjectors
Fixed Dose Autoinjectors
Fixed Dose/Reusable Injectors
Variable Dose Autoinjectors
Syringe-based Autoinjectors
Cartridge Base Autoinjectors
Automated Injection Autoinjectors
Product Specific Autoinjectors
Dual Chamber Devices
Dual Chamber Syringes
Dual Chamber Pen Injectors
Needle-free Injectors
Pen Injectors
Standardized Pen Platforms
Pen Classes
Reusable Pens
Disposable Pens
Drug/Device Combination Products
Prefilled Syringes
Glass Prefilled Syringes
COC Prefilled Syringes
Subcutaneous Infusion Devices
Injection Device Selection Criteria
Fixed vs Variable Dose Devices
Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
Needle Configuration Strategies
Disposable Drug Cartridges
Human Engineering/Ergonomics
Branding/Private Labeling
Drug Injection Device Market Segment Analysis & Forecasts
Anticoagulants
Antivirals
Autoimmune Diseases
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Psoriasis
Stelara (Ustekinumab)
Multiple Sclerosis
Emergency Medicine
Hematopoietics
Hormone Replacement
Osteoporosis
Reproductive Health
Vaccines
Injectable Drug Therapeutics - Market Factors
Regulatory Issues
Device Branding
Patient Compliance and Ease of Use
Healthcare Economics
Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/811b1y
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drug-injection-devices-markets-2028---regulatory-issues-device-branding-patient-compliance-and-ease-of-use-healthcare-economics-company-profiles-301656093.html
SOURCE Research and Markets