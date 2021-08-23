Drug Overdose Treatments Pipeline Report 2021: Drugs in Development by Sstage of Development, Drug Target, Mechanism of Action, Route of administration (RoA) and Molecule Type
Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Overdose - Drugs In Development, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Drug Overdose - Drugs In Development, 2021, provides an overview of the Drug Overdose (Toxicology) pipeline landscape.
Drug overdoses occur when a person takes more than the medically recommended dose of a prescription or over-the-counter drug. It can be either accidental or intentional. Symptoms include sleepiness, confusion, chest pain, seizures, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Risk factors include age, gender, mental illness and history of overdose. Treatment includes antidote and activated charcoal.
Report Highlights
The publisher's Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Drug Overdose - Drugs In Development, 2021, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Drug Overdose (Toxicology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Drug Overdose (Toxicology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Drug Overdose and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 3, 1, 1, 4, 3, 8, 3 and 4 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 2 molecules, respectively.
Drug Overdose (Toxicology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Reasons to Buy
Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Drug Overdose (Toxicology).
Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.
Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Drug Overdose (Toxicology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Overview
Therapeutics Assessment
Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
Drug Profiles
Dormant Projects
Discontinued Products
Product Development Milestones
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
Avior Bio Inc
Clear Scientific LLC
Crossject SA
Egetis Therapeutics AB
Emergent BioSolutions Inc
Fab'entech SA
Hepione Therapeutics Inc
HitGen Inc
Icure Pharmaceutical Inc
Insys Therapeutics Inc (Inactive)
InterveXion Therapeutics LLC
Klaria Pharma Holding AB
Mucodel Pharma LLC
Nasus Pharma Ltd
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc
Orexo AB
ResQ Pharma Inc
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc
Worphmed Srl
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzqrfp
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900