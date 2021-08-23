U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Drug Overdose Treatments Pipeline Report 2021: Drugs in Development by Sstage of Development, Drug Target, Mechanism of Action, Route of administration (RoA) and Molecule Type

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Overdose - Drugs In Development, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug Overdose - Drugs In Development, 2021, provides an overview of the Drug Overdose (Toxicology) pipeline landscape.

Drug overdoses occur when a person takes more than the medically recommended dose of a prescription or over-the-counter drug. It can be either accidental or intentional. Symptoms include sleepiness, confusion, chest pain, seizures, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Risk factors include age, gender, mental illness and history of overdose. Treatment includes antidote and activated charcoal.

Report Highlights

The publisher's Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Drug Overdose - Drugs In Development, 2021, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Drug Overdose (Toxicology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Drug Overdose (Toxicology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Drug Overdose and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 3, 1, 1, 4, 3, 8, 3 and 4 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 2 molecules, respectively.

Drug Overdose (Toxicology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Reasons to Buy

  • Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

  • Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

  • Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Drug Overdose (Toxicology).

  • Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

  • Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

  • Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.

  • Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Drug Overdose (Toxicology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

  • Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

  • Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction

  2. Overview

  3. Therapeutics Assessment

  4. Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

  5. Drug Profiles

  6. Dormant Projects

  7. Discontinued Products

  8. Product Development Milestones

  9. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp

  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Avior Bio Inc

  • Clear Scientific LLC

  • Crossject SA

  • Egetis Therapeutics AB

  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc

  • Fab'entech SA

  • Hepione Therapeutics Inc

  • HitGen Inc

  • Icure Pharmaceutical Inc

  • Insys Therapeutics Inc (Inactive)

  • InterveXion Therapeutics LLC

  • Klaria Pharma Holding AB

  • Mucodel Pharma LLC

  • Nasus Pharma Ltd

  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Orexo AB

  • ResQ Pharma Inc

  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Worphmed Srl

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzqrfp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


