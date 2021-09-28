U.S. markets closed

Drug Pricing in Canada & USA: Comparative Analysis - Canada Drugs Direct

Canada Drugs Direct
·2 min read

Caps on Rx medication costs are part of Federal regulations that make drugs cost less in Canada

Canada drugs

Canada drugs
Canada drugs
Canada drugs

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans pay considerably more for medications than citizens from other countries with similar median household incomes and federal healthcare provisioning systems. Prescription drugs cost residents living in the USA about 55% more than they do for people in other first-world countries with developed economies and similar levels of advanced healthcare. For Americans who wish to pay less when filling a prescription of theirs, it's completely possible thanks to online international pharmacies like Canada Drugs Direct. However, the root of the issue, high-costing pharmaceuticals, still needs to be looked at.

Most Americans are provided with pricing on their Rx medication as determined by Medicare. It is the biggest U.S. buyer of pharmaceutical products, but U.S. law continues to prohibit Medicare from negotiating the price of medication directly with manufacturers. In other countries, prices are lower; this is in part because the wholesale purchasers of medications that provide them to pharmacies have more bargaining power.

If Medicare had any means of negotiating lower drug prices for consumers, it would go a long way for lowering drug prices in the USA. As more of a comparison between Canada and the USA, the single biggest contributing factor to these large price discrepancies is the USA's free pricing system. To make a long story short, American drug producers are free to set prices on medication as they see fit and increase prices at their own discretion.

In Canada, part of Health Canada's regulatory processes is to place restrictions on pharmaceutical manufacturers, which requires that they must price their products accordingly if they want to enjoy market access in the country. Another lesser factor is that in America DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) advertising is much more standard for Big Pharma companies. This pushes the price of medication higher, which is why patients are encouraged to create market demand for higher priced drugs, even when more affordable generics versions may be available.

Any changes or improvements with the affordability of Rx medications in America will likely be slow to come around. Ordering medication online from Canada is currently a legitimate way for Americans to pay less for prescription drugs they need, as Canadian online pharmacies can fill U.S. prescriptions.

About the Company

Canada Drugs Direct is a Canadian online pharmacy that is among those recommended for Americans that want to save money on medication by shopping at a pharmacy in Canada. This online pharmacy can source medications in a way that allows for the best prices on prescription drugs from Canada. In the same way as any pharmacy in America, all orders require a prescription and are dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. Pay less for Rx medication when ordering online from Canada.

Contact Canada Drugs Direct:

https://www.canadadrugsdirect.com/

info@canadadrugsdirect.com

Toll-Free: 1-888-904-8467

