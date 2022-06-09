U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,096.84
    -18.93 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,798.62
    -112.28 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,014.51
    -71.76 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.47
    -19.54 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.50
    -0.61 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.80
    -7.70 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    -0.38 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    -0.0065 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0470
    +0.0180 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1310
    -0.1010 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,201.79
    -227.35 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.64
    -0.84 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

The Drug Testing Kits Market Is Poised To Nearly Double By 2028

Drug Testing Kits UK
·3 min read

Bristol, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristol, England -

An increased number of people consuming alcohol and drugs and the implementation of stricter laws mandating drug and alcohol testing are contributing to global industry growth. Drug testing kits include breath analyzers, assay kits, chromatography, reagents, and rapid testing devices. Most of the kits are being acquired by hospitals, and research institutions, with a fraction being purchased by businesses and individuals.

Readers can browse the list of figures at Valuates Reports.

It is estimated that the global drug screening market is currently worth USD 4567 million (2022). According to forecasters, the readjusted size will be USD 6333 million by sometime in 2028; this is an estimated 5.6% compound annual growth rate.

A big part of why the demand for drug testing kits will grow is the increasing number of people consuming drugs. According to a 2021 World Drug Report, 275 million people between 15 and 65, which makes up 1 in every 18 people around the world, are or have used drugs at some point in their lives.

Employers in the UK are responsible for ensuring that their employees are operating in a safe working environment. That’s why pre-employment drug screenings and even random testing happen to be two of the most effective ways to keep the workplace free from drug users, abusers, and suppliers. However, all of this is only made possible thanks to the easy availability of kits by leading brands like Drug Testing Kits UK.

Readers can find out more about Drug Testing Kits UK and browse through the list of products available at https://drugtests.co.uk.

“We have made it affordable, quick, and easy for anyone to purchase large quantities of drug testing kits if needed." We are direct distributors of easy-to-use kits that can help anyone ensure that their workplace is clean, and even parents can test their teens if they suspect drug abuse,” said one of the representatives for Drug Testing Kits UK.

He added, “Our drug testing kits are highly accurate; in fact, they offer a 99% accurate reading, plus they are easy to use and inexpensive. Our goal is to ensure that high-quality testing kits are within reach of everyone who needs them.”

About Drug Testing Kits UK

Drug Testing Kits UK is a division of Hillside Commerce Ltd. The founding CEO, Rebecca Gunter, has become one of the most recognized names in the drug testing industry after starting with Covid testing kits sales and distribution within the UK. The company has forged excellent relationships with some of the leading manufacturers in the drug testing industry to ensure that buyers are treated to the best, most accurate kits. The company aspires to become a go-to resource for drug testing kits in the UK.

###

For more information about Drug Testing Kits UK, contact the company here:

Drug Testing Kits UK
James Gunter
03333 701 701
info@drugtests.co.uk
Hillside Commerce LTD, Unit C Trident Works, Marsh Lane, Temple Cloud Bristol BS39 5AZ, United Kingdom

CONTACT: James Gunter


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Covid Vaccine Won’t Get Authorization Until the FDA Reviews Manufacturing Changes.

    Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna ones, uses a well-established, protein-based approach.

  • Novavax Stock Skids As FDA Leaves Its Covid Vaccine Decision Hanging

    Two days after the FDA's advisors recommended Novavax's Covid shot, the agency had yet to make a move, and NVAX stock toppled.

  • Why Veru Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 16.8% on Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its novel coronavirus oral drug candidate, sabizabulin. Sabizabulin is a once-daily antiviral and anti-inflammatory treatment for hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, who are at high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome. "COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again with a summer and fall-winter peaks expected," Veru CEO Mitchell Steiner said in a press release.

  • Trial failure trips up Peninsula drug company's plans, halves stock

    Early results from a late-stage study in a rare blood disorder showed that patients given a placebo at some clinical trial sites in Eastern Europe performed better than those on drug.

  • Bluebird Bio Sees Road to Revival After Gene-Therapy Misfires

    (Bloomberg) -- Bluebird Bio Inc. was supposed to be different.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThe Boston-area company aimed to develop gene therapies for rare conditions that traditionally requir

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: Vertex Briefly Breaks Out On Bullish Diabetes Data

    Recent IBD Stock Of The Day Vertex Pharmaceuticals briefly broke out Wednesday on promising test results in diabetes.

  • 5 key takeaways from Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine hearing

    It’s been a good week for Novavax. The Gaithersburg biotech is now a step away from potentially getting its first product to market, after the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee gave its nod to Novavax’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine at its meeting Tuesday. The FDA, which typically listens to the advisory committee’s recommendations, must now decide whether to greenlight the protein-based shot for emergency use authorization for adults in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then have to endorse its use.

  • Jennifer Lopez, 51, Just Showed Off Her Toned Booty In A New Swimsuit Instagram Pic

    Rocking a white one-piece swimsuit, Jennifer Lopez flaunts her toned butt in a new Instagram selfie. Here's how the 51-year-old singer and actress stays so fit:

  • New Obesity Drugs From Lilly and Novo Nordisk Generate Excitement

    Dramatic levels of weight loss are being attained in clinical trials of drugs originally developed for diabetes.

  • Novavax Covid Vaccine Could Soon Win EUA Approval — And So What?

    At long last, Novavax (NVAX) may be close to getting its EUA. As the company announced late Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) just voted 21-0 (with one abstention) to recommend that the FDA grant Novavax's "Nuvaxovid" coronavirus vaccine (aka NVX-CoV2373) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to protect patients aged 18 and older from getting infected with Covid-19. If the FDA agrees with the recommendation, and

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy As It Angles To Unseat Pfizer's Leading Covid Pill?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $5 billion to $5.5 billion in sales of its Covid pill this year? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • The New Moderna Vaccine Booster Could Be the "Turning Point" For the Pandemic

    With COVID-19 cases surging again, many people are wondering what the future of the global pandemic will look like in the United States. Amid the uncertainty, however, a recently authorized antiviral treatment and a new Moderna booster expected to arrive in the fall have experts suggesting there could be an end in sight.

  • What to Know About Novavax, a Possible Fourth COVID Vaccine Option in the US

    A fourth COVID vaccine could be coming to market soon. On Tuesday, a FDA panel recommended that a vaccine from Maryland-based biotechnology company Novavax be approved for emergency use authorization.

  • Salma Hayek's Abs And Booty Are Toned AF As She Lets Loose In A Teeny Bikini

    Salma Hayek posted an Instagram dancing on a table in a bikini while on a boat vacay. She attributes restorative yoga to her toned core, legs, and butt.

  • Blueprint Stock Dives On The FDA's Tricky New Requirement For Its Leading Drug

    The FDA recommended Blueprint Medicines change the ultimate goal of a midstage study, leading BPMC stock to crumble Thursday.

  • For Employers Struggling To Retain Workers, Quality Healthcare Matters

    It’s tougher to find and keep workers, thanks to the Great Resignation. Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President of Quest Diagnostics, has some thoughts about how to help fellow employers, bas...

  • Anyone can get free health, dental and vision care this weekend in Hazard. Here’s how

    Nonprofit RAM will be offering an array of health services June 11 and 12 in Hazard, Ky., including mental health screenings. There is no cost, and Spanish-language speakers will be available.

  • Did Mirati Therapeutics Just Leapfrog Amgen?

    The ability to diagnose cancers with specific genetic alterations offers new hope for developing targeted treatment options for patients. For example, an estimated 22% of all solid-tumor cancers harbor a mutation in the KRAS gene. While there are multiple types of KRAS mutations, Amgen made history in 2021 by earning the first approval for this high-value target that was once considered "undruggable."

  • New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns

    A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal authorization may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons. At least 175 active duty and reserve service members have already received the Novavax vaccine, some even traveling overseas at their own expense to get it. The Novavax vaccine may be an acceptable option for some of the 27,000 service members who have sought religious exemptions from the mandatory vaccine.

  • Novavax Rises After FDA Advisers Back Covid Shot

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. shares rose after an advisory panel recommended US approval of the company’s coronavirus vaccine, though the rally will barely make dent in the 85% loss shareholders have endured from the 2021 peak.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the Wo