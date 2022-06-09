The Drug Testing Kits Market Is Poised To Nearly Double By 2028

Bristol, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristol, England -

An increased number of people consuming alcohol and drugs and the implementation of stricter laws mandating drug and alcohol testing are contributing to global industry growth. Drug testing kits include breath analyzers, assay kits, chromatography, reagents, and rapid testing devices. Most of the kits are being acquired by hospitals, and research institutions, with a fraction being purchased by businesses and individuals.

It is estimated that the global drug screening market is currently worth USD 4567 million (2022). According to forecasters, the readjusted size will be USD 6333 million by sometime in 2028; this is an estimated 5.6% compound annual growth rate.

A big part of why the demand for drug testing kits will grow is the increasing number of people consuming drugs. According to a 2021 World Drug Report, 275 million people between 15 and 65, which makes up 1 in every 18 people around the world, are or have used drugs at some point in their lives.

Employers in the UK are responsible for ensuring that their employees are operating in a safe working environment. That’s why pre-employment drug screenings and even random testing happen to be two of the most effective ways to keep the workplace free from drug users, abusers, and suppliers. However, all of this is only made possible thanks to the easy availability of kits by leading brands like Drug Testing Kits UK.

“We have made it affordable, quick, and easy for anyone to purchase large quantities of drug testing kits if needed." We are direct distributors of easy-to-use kits that can help anyone ensure that their workplace is clean, and even parents can test their teens if they suspect drug abuse,” said one of the representatives for Drug Testing Kits UK.

He added, “Our drug testing kits are highly accurate; in fact, they offer a 99% accurate reading, plus they are easy to use and inexpensive. Our goal is to ensure that high-quality testing kits are within reach of everyone who needs them.”

Drug Testing Kits UK is a division of Hillside Commerce Ltd. The founding CEO, Rebecca Gunter, has become one of the most recognized names in the drug testing industry after starting with Covid testing kits sales and distribution within the UK. The company has forged excellent relationships with some of the leading manufacturers in the drug testing industry to ensure that buyers are treated to the best, most accurate kits. The company aspires to become a go-to resource for drug testing kits in the UK.

