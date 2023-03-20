Drug Testing Market Size to Cross USD 15.7 Bn by 2033 with CAGR of 5.3% | Transparency Market Research
The global drug testing market growth is driven by growing drug and alcohol addiction, a growing elderly population, high use of alcohol and prescription and illegal drugs, and a growing worldwide population.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by Transparency Market Research, the drug testing market was estimated to attain a global market valuation of US$ 6.3 billion in the year 2022. With a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 15.7 billion by 2033.
A significant driver of this market is the usage of illicit drugs that are being sold illegally and also consumed by teens. This gives rise to the immediate need for stringent drug testing globally.
The requirement for substance abuse screening for safety reasons under rigorous legislation enforced by numerous government bodies has increased demand for new goods. For instance, the Michigan State Police (MSP) extended the Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot Program in October 2019 after running a year-long roadside drug testing pilot program from 2017 to 2018 in five counties. Similarly, in August 2018, Canada's Justice Minister and Attorney General approved the application of roadside oral fluid screening technology to identify drugged drivers.
Global Drug Testing Market Snapshot:
Market Revenue
USD 6.3 Bn in 2022
Estimated Value
US$ 15.7 Bn by 2033
Growth Rate - CAGR
5.3%
Forecast Period
2023–2033
No. of Pages
250 Pages
Market Segmentation
By Component, Sample Type, Drug Type, End Use
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
Format
Electronic (PDF) + Excel
The industry is being driven by several government programs to monitor as well as combat substance abuse. The Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) of Health Canada provides financing and contributions for initiatives that address the problem of substance addiction in Canada. This program supports programs in Canada that aim to prevent drug use, reduce damage, and provide treatment.
Another example is the New York City government which has several measures as well, including training programs for counselors and doctors who treat substance misuse and expanding testing for synthetic opioids. Prevention, operation, treatment, law enforcement, and interdiction are the five drug control functional areas that the National Drug Control Budget in the United States proposed US$ 34.6 billion for in FY 2020.
The right to privacy and the ban on alcohol and drug testing in some nations are perhaps the two biggest obstacles to market expansion. Unlike the United States, several European nations like Finland and Belgium have strict privacy laws that cannot be disregarded while conducting drug usage screenings. Pre-employment drug testing is forbidden in the Netherlands. Unjustified testing is punishable in several European nations by criminal fines. This is regarded as an invasion of the worker's privacy. As a result, such strict privacy protections may restrict testing at work, which would slow market expansion.
Key Findings of Drug Testing Market Report
From 2018 to 2022, demand for drug testing expanded at a CAGR of 4.6%.
North America to be the most lucrative region as per its market size for drug testing in 2023.
By 2023, the United States is expected to acquire a market valuation of US$ 5.5 Billion.
By 2023, drug testing consumables to acquire the highest market share, and will expand with a CAGR of 6.3%
By end-user, drug testing laboratories to be primary utilizers, expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.
Global Drug Testing Market: Market Trends
Drug traffickers have recovered from initial losses brought on by the pandemic lockdown thanks to advances in technology and transactions involving virtual currencies that operate outside of the regular banking system and provide more anonymity. These factors are predicted to result in a rise in the demand for drug screening products and services.
The main drivers driving the market growth also include the increasing use of alcohol by young people and the elderly, the overuse of prescription medications, and the increasing use of opioids and illicit substances.
Global Drug Testing Market: Regional Landscape
In 2022, North America dominated the market, accounted for the greatest revenue share, and is anticipated to hold onto the top spot for the duration of the projection. Some of the main drivers of the region's leading share include the existence of significant firms executing substantial expansion strategies and strict laws for workplace testing.
The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to see profitable growth throughout the projected period as a result of the rising demand for substance abuse testing from emerging economies such as India and China. The need for drug testing in these nations has increased due to the growing incidence of drug-related crimes, substance use disorders, and deadly auto accidents.
Global Drug Testing Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global market for drug testing are:
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Abbott Laboratories
Quidel Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Gene by Gene, Ltd
23andMe Inc.
Color Genomic Inc.
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
F.Hoffmann-LA Roche AG
bioMerieux SA
Quest Diagnostics
Some developments by the key players are:
Select Health of South Carolina along with Quest Diagnostics have agreed to extend Select Health's laboratory infrastructure for Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid dual-eligible participants in August 2021, as well as increase members' access to diagnostics information systems.
Global Drug Testing Market: Segmentation
By Component
Consumables
Instruments
Rapid Testing Devices
Services
By Sample Type
Urine Samples
Oral Fluid Samples
Hair Samples
Other Samples
By Drug Type
Cannabis/ Marijuana
Alcohol
Cocaine
Opioids
Amphetamine and Methamphetamine
LSD
Other Drug Types
By End-Use
Hospitals
Clinics
Drug Testing Laboratories
Other End Uses
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
