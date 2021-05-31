U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.07
    +0.75 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.80
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    28.12
    +0.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2197
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4171
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6600
    -0.1400 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,146.03
    +205.35 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.18
    -63.23 (-6.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.08
    -289.33 (-0.99%)
     

Drug Testing Market Size Worth $11.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drug testing market size is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The introduction of innovative tests, stringent regulation mandating drug testing, and growing substance abuse & addiction are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Grand View Research Logo
Key suggestions from the report:

  • By product type, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to its repetitive use to conduct substance abuse screening

  • Based on sample type, the urine samples segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, as it is the most common method of sample collection

  • Increased unemployment and economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic has made people more susceptible to substance abuse, thus created lucrative opportunities in the market

  • The legalization of marijuana for medicinal as well as recreational use in several countries is anticipated to change the current scenario and may create demand for innovative testing solutions

  • Stringent privacy rights in some countries are likely to limit substance abuse testing at workplaces, impeding market growth

  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period as a result of the growing demand for substance abuse testing from emerging economies, such as China and India

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Drug Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, Rapid Testing Devices, Services), By Sample Type, By Drug Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/drug-testing-market

Drug abuse and addiction is a global problem, affecting millions of people. As per the World Drug Report published by UNODC, in 2019, around 35.0 million people were suffering from drug use disorders globally. Such a high rate of drug abuse and substance use disorders has created a major demand for innovative tests to prevent, treat, and manage such cases. Several key players operating in this space are introducing innovative and efficient products to meet this growing demand.

For instance, in June 2019, Quidel Corporation received the U.S. FDA's 510(k) clearance to market its fluorescence immunoassay—Quidel Triage TOX Drug Screen, 94600. This is intended for detecting the presence of metabolites or drugs in urine. Moreover, in June 2020, Cordant Health Solutions offered video-observed oral fluid drug testing to help courts & government agencies to monitor participants during the COVID-19 pandemic. This aided in combating several challenges faced by people with substance abuse disorders during the pandemic.

Continuous government initiatives and implementation of strict substance abuse testing regulations to ensure safety have derived the demand for its testing products. In July 2020, the New Zealand government introduced a new bill that provides police the power to conduct random roadside drug testing of drivers to reduce impaired driving in the country. The new bill allows usage of oral fluid tests to check drivers for substances such as cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis, opiates, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepines. Also, in February 2020, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in India introduced extensive tests for pilots and flight crew members for psychoactive substances such as opioids & cannabis to ensure safe air travel.

Grand View Research has segmented the global drug testing market on the basis of product type, sample type, drug type, end use, and region:

  • Drug Testing Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Drug Testing Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Drug Testing Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Drug Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Drug Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • List of Key Players of Drug Testing Market

Find more research reports on Clinical Diagnostics Industry, by Grand View Research:

  • HPV Testing And Pap Test Market – Global HPV testing and Pap test market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Blood Testing Market – Global blood testing market size was valued at USD 73.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Kidney Function Tests Market – Global kidney function tests market size was valued at USD 777.06 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drug-testing-market-size-worth-11-7-billion-by-2028--cagr-4-9-grand-view-research-inc-301302203.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

