Drugs of Abuse Testing: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Scope:. The current report offers a detailed picture of the drug abuse testing market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for drug abuse testing and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for drug abuse testing and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027 and key market players.



This report discusses drug abuse testing and its various resources.It covers the overall drug abuse testing market, including drug testing products.



The report further analyzes the market based on products, covering analyzers, consumables, laboratory services, and point-of-care devices.In addition, the report also analyzes various sample types in drug abuse testing that include blood, hair, sweat, oral, urine, and others.



Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also presented in the report.



Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (which includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa). Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 as the base year, with forecasts for 2022 through 2027. Estimated values are based on revenue generated by drug abuse testing companies as total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Summary:

Drug trafficking is a global illicit trade involving the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, and sale of substances subject to drug prohibition laws.According to estimates by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), drug trafficking is increasing worldwide due to the rising demand for illicit drugs (mainly heroin, cocaine and amphetamines).



World heroin consumption and seizures amount to REDACTED tons annually. Globally, the use of illicit drugs is rising every year and has become a significant concern for countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Japan, Germany, India, and China. Illicit drugs include heroin, cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, amphetamine, and increasingly fentanyl.



The increased need for drug addiction treatment, the rising death rate connected to drug use and expanding government activities to combat the abuse of drugs are factors anticipated to impact the growth of this market.It is clear that drug use leads to unlawful actions as well as loss of life that drains a nation’s resources.



These factors have prompted governments in most countries to try to address drug abuse through law enforcement, prevention and treatment. Industrialized nations such as the U.S. have strict regulations against drug misuse and require alcohol and drug testing in many circumstances and employment scenarios. Drug and alcohol testing on the highways is becoming highly popular in both developed and emerging nations to reduce violence or accidents, assisting the expansion of the market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global drug abuse testing market due to government initiatives for drug testing and increased drug trafficking across the globe.A person with a substance use disorder is likely to become very ill if infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Additionally, according to research findings of Population Health Management published in 2021, there was a noticeable decline in the volume of weekly drug tests for prescribed and illegal substances in 2020. To reduce adverse health consequences for most of the world’s population, healthcare and public health agencies had an even greater need to be active in drug misuse testing during the pandemic era

