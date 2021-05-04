U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

ReportLinker
·7 min read

Major players in the drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market are Roche Ltd, Hologic, QIAGEN, Abbott, and Danaher Corporation. The global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market is expected to grow from $4.

New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067916/?utm_source=GNW
15 billion in 2020 to $4.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market consists of sales of benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs to treat enlarged prostate glands. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy is commonly seen in men older than age 50.

The rising male geriatric population globally is driving the market for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy drugs as the condition is commonly seen in men aged over 50 years. According to the United Nations’ 2019 World Population Ageing Report, the number of people aged 65 years or above was 703 million in 2019 and is expected to double to around 1.5 billion by 2050. According to the National Institute of Health(NIH), Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia affects around 50% of men aged between 51 and 60 years and up to 90% of men aged over 80 years.

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries due to advancements in technology is restraining the growth of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia drugs market.Minimally invasive surgeries cause less pain and are generally conducted on an outpatient basis.

This eliminates the need to consume Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia drugs, acting as a restraint on the market. Some of the minimally invasive surgeries used to treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia include laparoscopic prostatectomy, transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT) and transurethral needle ablation (TUNA).

Combination drugs are increasingly being used in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy as they are more effective and help prevent disease progression.A combination drug includes two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) combined in a single dosage form.

These drugs reduce the development of drug resistance, have fewer side effects and low treatment failure rate. For instance, Duodart, a combination of dutasteride and tamsulosin hydrochloride is increasingly being prescribed for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy.

Benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs manufacturers globally are regulated by various regulatory bodies.For instance, in the European Union, the EU legislation authorizes medicines based on quality, safety, and efficacy.

Companies are mandated to submit compliance documentation for suitable quality before applying for authorization. Manufacturers are required to demonstrate safety and efficacy of drugs using clinical trials data which will be assessed by competent authorities before authorizing for sale.

Major players in the market are Allergan PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment

The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2019 to $18 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 157.2%. The growth of this market is mainly due to the increased diagnostic testing in laboratories, hospitals, and other testing sites across various country to detect the pandemic COVID-19 virus. The need for rapid diagnostic testing such as molecular and RT PCR based testing to identify people infected by coronavirus is driving the in-vitro diagnostics market. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 and reach $14.4 billion in 2023.

The molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of molecular diagnostics devices and related services.Molecular diagnostics devices are used to diagnose infectious diseases and perform screening by detecting specific sequences in DNA or RNA at molecular level.

It helps doctors to prescribe more accurate therapeutic interventions in the early stages of a disease. This market is segmented into instruments, reagents and consumables.

In March 2019, Abbott received a CE mark for its Alinity m molecular diagnostic testing machine. This would allow it to sell the product across Europe.

The major players in the molecular diagnostic industry are focusing on developing automated solutions for devices and equipment’s used for molecular diagnostic processes.Automation of the process will help to enhance productivity and consistency of the whole diagnostic process.

Computerisation of the diagnostic process gives reliable and efficient test results that manual testing by various experts does not.The major players of the industry are using nanotechnology based Oral Fluid Nano Sensor Test (OFNASET).

The test uses a microfluidic-based nano sensor for the detection of oral cancer biomarkers in saliva.In order to keep up with the trend of automation and accuracy, Roche, created cobas connection modules (CCM) to improve scalability and sample-flow efficiency by allowing samples to automatically move between different systems and instruments.

Thus, creating a fully automated work flow.

The Molecular Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for Molecular Diagnostic Devices And Equipment and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period

The growth in molecular diagnostic devices and equipment market is attributed to factors such as rapid rise in various bacterial and viral epidemics.The increase in the spread of diseases increases the demand for early and improved diagnostic methods.

In order to improve the technology to enable early diagnosis of such diseases, Government and different organization’s extend their financial support towards the major key players of the industry. For example, according to the reports from Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) US, as on March 2019, 72 Zika virus disease cases were reported in U.S state and 148 Zika virus disease cases reported in US Territories. Thus, the rise of such chronic diseases serves as a prime driver for the players in the industry to develop more accurate and sophisticated diagnostic devices and equipment’s. Following the increase in demand of early diagnosis of Zika virus, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. in February 2019 launched its first multi-disease molecular diagnostic test for dengue, chikungunya and Zika.

The regulatory process involving approval of molecular diagnostic tests is often slow.The lack of clear definition coupled with constant changes in the regulations is a challenge for companies developing these kits.

In the developing nations such as India and China lack of well-defined regulatory framework negatively impacts the market, irrespective of the presence of a large population.

The molecular diagnostic devices in the US are approved by Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH).These diagnostics devices are generally approved with an accompanying assay, in order to evaluate their safety and effectiveness or substantial equivalence with reference to the assays they run and the assay’s defined performance parameters.

However, the same instruments do not require FDA approval or clearance when used for basic scientific research-purposes.The European regulatory landscape has become more stringent and technically challenging for medical device companies.

The introduction of four different risk classes of diagnostic device, i.e. classes A-D. Class A refers to lowest risk tests and class D refers to highest risk test such as HIV testing, blood grouping, and prenatal testing. Most of the genetic testing is classed into class C. The products bearing a CE mark, European approved tests, are safe to use and are in full compliance.

In the US market, because of the changes in the rules and regulations, the products already in the market may also be required to go through Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s pre-marketing approval process.For example, CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments Act) in the US certifies the validity of a laboratory based tests but it does not regulate the clinical validity of molecular diagnostic tests.

This means that it does not control whether these results are clinically correct. This argument puts a restraint to the industry and opens an argument that FDA should play a greater role in overseeing laboratories.
    (Bloomberg) -- New York City will be free from pandemic restrictions in two weeks. Now it must contend with an unemployment rate that’s nearly double the national average, a jobs shortfall of half a million people, and a tourism industry decimated by months-long shutdowns.While Mayor Bill de Blasio has implemented a number of plans to revive the city, he is stepping down next year because of term limits. The task of leading the city out of a pandemic-ravaged labor market-- and bring back lost jobs-- will largely fall to his successor, who will likely be decided at the June 22 Democratic primary.“This city is falling apart,” said Victor Rallo, co-owner of Esca, a seafood restaurant in Manhattan’s theater district that closed permanently in March after 20 years. “These guys have to grab a hold of this, otherwise the greatest city in the world is going to just implode.”More than a year into the pandemic, New York City’s jobs recovery lags behind the rest of the U.S. A big reason is that the city’s success is inextricably tied to the restaurants, hotels, museums and shows that helped draw a record 67 million tourists in 2019. That number plunged by two-thirds in 2020.Signs of recovery are percolating in the city -- ballparks have reopened, curfews are being lifted and capacity at indoor venues and restaurants is increasing. More than 40% of all New Yorkers have already gotten at least one Covid-19 vaccine, and de Blasio on Monday welcomed 80,000 city workers back to their offices. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to have employees return to its Lower Manhattan headquarters next month.Read more here: Goldman Readies June Return to Office, Vanguard Goes Hybrid (1)Permanent business closures and still-vacant office buildings have kept the economy from bouncing back swiftly. As of April 28, only about 16% of office workers in the New York metro area were back at their desks, according to data from security company Kastle Systems. Many commuters remain at home.Many of the jobs that existed before the pandemic have vanished. As of March 2021, the city was 585,000 jobs short of pre-pandemic levels. The city’s labor market is still worse off than it was in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which saw a steep drop-off in tourist arrivals and took years to recover.Candidate PlansIt may get worse before it gets better. The eviction moratorium on commercial properties that was put in place last March expired on May 1, meaning businesses that have been staying afloat by skipping rent payments could struggle to make it through the spring.President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill, signed in March, included nearly $13 billion in direct aid for New York State, with billions for New York City. Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer, currently New York City’s comptroller, proposes using some of those federal funds to provide grants of as much as $100,000 to small businesses.“We know that the majority of jobs lost this year have come from small businesses like local restaurants and retail shops, so we need a recovery focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses rehire and meet payroll,” Stringer said in an emailed statement.Other candidates, including former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, Brooklyn Borough president Eric Adams and former city housing commissioner Shaun Donovan, support tax breaks for small businesses and landlords. They also want to create new jobs in industries like green infrastructure and affordable housing.Ray McGuire, the former Citigroup banker, pledged to bring back 500,000 jobs with small business stimulus and $2.5 billion of borrowing for infrastructure projects. He also plans to direct support to artists and launch a festival to get tourists to visit cultural institutions in every borough.Frontrunner Andrew Yang’s economic agenda includes local business vouchers to stimulate community spending and a low or no-interest loan program for small businesses. He also said his plan to provide cash relief -- known as universal basic income -- to 500,000 New Yorkers in poverty also has the potential to help.Broadway RevivalReturning to full employment in New York City, however, will rely on restoring tourism. The city plans to launch a $30 million marketing campaign in June to lure back visitors. It hopes to bring back Broadway, which has been dark since March 2020, by September.Read More: N.Y. Region to End Capacity Restrictions; All-Day Subway Returns“We need to find a way for Broadway to safely return,” said Tom Harris, acting president and chief operating officer of the Times Square Alliance. “Times Square is not going to fully recover until Broadway is back, and New York City won’t fully recover until Times Square recovers.”Read More: NYC Loses $1.2 Billion After Tourist Spending Drops by 73%The shutdown of performing arts venues last March caused widespread layoffs among performers and stagehands, but also ravaged the many hotels, restaurants and bars that generate revenue from concert and theater-goers.Rallo, the restaurant owner, said that 87% of business at Esca came from the entertainment industry. His landlord wanted to start collecting rent again on March 1, but Rallo and his partner said that even if theaters started operating at 50% soon, Esca still wouldn’t have been a viable business.“We were called ‘the darling of the theater district,’” Rallo said. “When Covid hit and there was no theater, it was impossible.”Unlike major venues like Madison Square Garden and Citi Field that can sell tickets at limited capacity and still operate, Broadway can’t afford to put on shows unless venues sell 100% of tickets, said Kate Shindle, a New York City actor and president of the Actors’ Equity Association. Even if the Broadway League meets its goal of a September reopening, that doesn’t mean all shows will be in full swing, she said.That means many Broadway venues will need government support to shore up outdated ventilation systems, invest in employee and audience safety and help cover payroll costs.“We have a bad habit of talking about the arts as a luxury item and forgetting about all the middle-class jobs that are made possible by a successful arts sector,” Shindle said. “If we want to bring back New York City’s economy, I cannot imagine doing it without investing in the recovery of the arts.”Mayoral candidates including Adams and Stringer say they plan to provide financial support to theaters by investing in subsidized tickets for essential workers and other local communities. Donovan aims to help arts and culture landlords through rent subsidies or tax forgiveness, and Adams has said he will extend the eviction and mortgage moratorium for cultural institutions and secure grants to help studios upgrade air filtration systems and pay rent.But Pete Donovan, an acoustic bassist who was working on the musical “Mrs. Doubtfire” when the pandemic shuttered Broadway last year, said a recovery will depend on whether audiences from home and abroad will show up.“It’s going to take years I think to get to how things used to look,” Donovan said. “Everybody’s gone. Broadway and the arts in general are dependent on tourism, and I don’t know how people feel about New York now.”(Updates with Goldman’s return-to-office plans in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Ghost of ‘Volmageddon’ Is Back to Haunt New Volatility Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Forget a Bitcoin ETF. For many Wall Street stock traders the most eagerly awaited exchange-traded funds are just as speculative -- and even more controversial.Known as short-volatility products, a fresh twist in a legal battle is bringing these strategies riding calm markets back into the limelight at a time when at least three issuers are trying to launch new funds.A New York appeals court ruled late last month that Credit Suisse Group AG must face allegations it engineered the implosion of its VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term notes (ticker XIV), the central event in an episode of 2018 turmoil that came to be known as “Volmaggedon.”Back then, a stock rout triggered a sudden spike in volatility that in turn caused Credit Suisse to recall the product, which was essentially a bet on falling swings in equity prices. With almost $1.9 billion of assets, its collapse was believed to have compounded the selloff.Now, the Credit Suisse ruling threatens to reignite the concerns that have dogged these dangerous but popular instruments for years.“The SEC’s biggest concern is probably avoiding a repeat of the February 5, 2018-style VIX futures spike and liquidity crash,” said Vance Harwood of consultancy Six Figure Investing. That incident was “probably due to the rebalancing needs of the leveraged ETPs,” he said.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in March approved Volatility Shares LLC’s -1x Short VIX Futures ETF before promptly releasing a letter effectively putting the action on hold so that it could be reviewed.Dynamic Shares Trust also appears to have approval for its Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility Futures ETF, but the product still has additional hurdles to clear with the SEC.Simplify Asset Management, another short-volatility product hopeful, has yet to progress beyond filing a registration statement.‘Engineered Collapse’At issue in the Credit Suisse legal dispute is whether the bank intended to cause a collapse in XIV’s value through trades in futures contracts for the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX.The note was designed to gain when futures fell, and lose value when they rose. Put simply, it generated profits as long as stocks remained calm but was liable to crash if volatility hit.Read more: Credit Suisse Must Face Suit Over Failed Play on Fear IndexIn the course of managing the note, Credit Suisse routinely bought VIX futures in the open market, according to court documents. As the note got bigger, the bank had to buy an ever-larger amount, which had the knock-on effect of pushing up their price.Ultimately the price of these futures soared, and so the value of XIV slumped. The plaintiffs in the case, a group of investors led by Set Capital LLC, allege the bank enacted “a scheme to sell millions of XIV Notes before engineering a near-total collapse in their price,” according to the court documents.Credit Suisse contends in its filings that its trades were done for legitimate hedging purposes.“We are pleased that the court has affirmed the dismissal of a significant portion of the case, and we remain confident that plaintiffs’ remaining claims are inconsistent with the facts, without merit, and will be dismissed in due course,” said a spokesperson for the bank.Safety MeasuresRegardless of how the case is resolved, the proposed new short-volatility products have taken measures to reduce the chances of the kind of meltdown endured by XIV. The Dynamic Shares fund is actively managed, which its issuer says will “provide better risk management than passively managed short VIX” products, according to a filing.The sponsors of the Volatility Shares ETF plan to limit the fund’s ability to trade VIX futures during a 15-minute period at the end of the day to 10% of the outstanding contracts. The product will also calculate its closing value by using a 15 minute time-weighted average price ending at 4 p.m. in New York, versus using the settlement prices of the futures, which are typically determined in the two minutes before 4 p.m.“Previous funds have just used the settlement price of the future, which has always been tricky because they have to hit as close as they can to that settlement,” said Volatility Shares co-founder Stuart Barton.The product from Simplify also attempts to improve on XIV by mitigating the eye-watering losses a noteholder can suffer when stock volatility spikes. It’ll do so by holding options on VIX futures and the S&P 500 Index that are designed to gain in a market crash.With the VIX still well below 20 and stocks setting records, demand for new vehicles could be high. Only a handful of short-volatility exchange-traded products exist in the U.S., notably the $544 million ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY). Traders have also opted to short long products.“Despite their dangers to investors and outlaw notoriety, they were pretty beloved trading products for a certain group of people,” said Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Euro-Area Factories Face Unprecedented Supply-Chain Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereEuro-area manufacturers are battling unprecedented delays in securing raw materials and parts, leading to a record build-up of uncompleted orders and rising prices as the economy starts to recover.Factories surveyed by IHS Markit cited a “mismatch of supply and demand” along with transport difficulties -- especially sea freight -- as the main reasons for delays. A gauge of manufacturing activity rose to 62.9 in April, the highest reading in the survey’s 24-year history though slightly below an earlier estimate.Companies reported higher costs for chemicals, metals and plastics and ran down their inventories to cope.“Euro-zone manufacturing is booming,” said Chris Williamson, IHS Markit’s chief business economist. “The consequence of demand running ahead of supply is higher prices being charged by manufacturers, which are now also rising at the fastest rate ever recorded by the survey.”Coronavirus infections and slow progress on vaccinations drove the euro zone into a double-dip recession in the first quarter, leaving the bloc’s economy trailing far behind the U.S. Yet a pickup in inoculations and the prospect that the region’s 800 billion-euro ($963 billion) joint recovery fund will soon kick in has fueled optimism.More Than 1.16 Billion Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerWilliamson said increases in employment and investment in machinery and equipment signaled in the survey may help companies overcome the capacity constraints.“This should help bring supply and demand more into line, taking some pressure off prices,” he said. “But this will inevitably take time.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • E-Commerce Service Valued at $235 Million Targets U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SCI Ecommerce, the online shopping service provider backed by two of Alibaba’s earliest employees, has raised more than S$50 million ($38 million) to expand in Southeast Asia ahead of a potential Nasdaq listing.Asia Partners led the new funding round, which valued the seven-year-old startup at $235 million, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified. Armed with an aggressive expansion strategy in Southeast Asia, the startup is planning to pursue a primary listing in New York as early as the end of this year with a target market valuation of $1 billion, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Liu said in an interview over Zoom. The company, which last year obtained in-principle approval to list in Singapore, will consider a potential secondary listing in city’s stock exchange, he added.SCI -- short for Singapore, China, Indonesia -- helps brands such as Unilever, Crayola, Nestle and Danone set up and manage their online stores in Southeast Asia and China. The startup, which was founded by Liu in 2014, plans to use the fresh capital to set up local teams in Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines and hire at least 100 people across Southeast Asia and China in the next 12 months, adding to its near 200-strong workforce. Existing investors include two of 18 original founders of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., James Sheng and Eddie Wu, as well as Jubilee Capital and Chinese tech entrepreneur Pang Shengdong.“Our vision is to become the No. 1 e-commerce solution provider in Southeast Asia,” said the 34-year-old entrepreneur. He added SCI’s future plan is to become a combined Shopify Inc. and Baozun Inc. for the Asia Pacific market, referring to the Canadian and Chinese platforms that help businesses establish their online presences with digital storefronts and other tools.Liu said SCI posted net income on revenue that more than doubled from 2019 to almost S$150 million in 2020. Its operating profit surged from S$183,000 in 2019 to S$1.9 million during the same period.Asia Partners, which closed its debut fund at $384 million in March, invests in tech startups in Southeast Asia. Its six co-founders include Nick Nash, former president of Sea Ltd., the region’s biggest internet company, and Oliver Rippel, former CEO of Naspers Ltd.’s B2C e-commerce segment who led the company’s investments in Indian online retailer Flipkart.(Updates with SCI’s valuation in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Slump Amid Tech Rout, Yellen’s Rate Remarks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility gripped financial markets as a selloff in some of the world’s largest technology companies sent stocks slumping. The dollar briefly touched session highs after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said rates may have to rise at one point to stop an economic overheating.The S&P 500 headed toward its worst day since mid March, with all major groups in the red, while the Nasdaq 100 sank more than 2% amid a rout in megacaps Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Twenty out of the 30 blue chips in the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated. The Cboe Volatility Index known as VIX surged.A sharp drop in equity futures earlier Tuesday left traders scrambling for reasons to explain the move. The catalyst was unclear, but investors speculated on military tensions between China and Taiwan, Singapore’s tougher lockdown and Ferrari NV’s decision to postpone financial targets.For several analysts, though, the reason could be simple -- stocks are hovering near-all time highs and have struggled to gain much traction despite a stellar earnings season. The response could be a sign that most of the recovery in profits has already been priced into markets.“We’ve had this spectacular run-up, and I think we’ve seen momentum just run out of steam,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Despite earnings being encouraging, they haven’t managed to push those indices higher. Moving out of growth and into cyclicals is the place we’re going to have more movement.”Traders also monitored the latest economic readings, with the U.S. trade deficit widening to a new record in March. Meanwhile, a senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough “process.”Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 1.2% as of 11:33 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 2.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5%The MSCI World index fell 1.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2017The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3874The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 109.32 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.59%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24%Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $66 a barrelGold futures fell 0.5% to $1,783 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Weighs When to Taper Its Stimulus as U.K. Economy Rebounds

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe U.K.’s economic rebound from the pandemic is already fueling speculation that Bank of England policy makers this week will start discussing how and when they can ease their foot off the stimulus pedal.The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee will maintain its target for 150 billion pounds ($209 billion) of bond purchases this year, a survey of economists shows. Some investors expect officials to slow the pace of buying so that the program stretches to the end of the year instead of ending abruptly in November.Such a step may boost speculation that Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues will soon focus on when to unwind emergency measures to prop up the economy. Policy makers are almost certain to upgrade forecasts for growth and inflation alongside the decision due on Thursday.“We think they probably will taper by a small amount, which the market is very ready for,” said Liz Martins, an economist at HSBC in London. “A more drastic reduction in the pace of purchases could be taken hawkishly.”Bailey is attempting to encourage a strong recovery from the worst recession in three centuries without sparking inflation. A minority of analysts, notably Bank of America, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Credit Suisse, ING Bank NV and NatWest Markets Plc, anticipate an announcement on May 6 to tweak asset purchases.The BOE has been buying government bonds in financial markets at a pace of 4.4 billion pounds a week. At the current rate, that program would reach its overall target at the start of November, BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in February. At the time, he said he’d “envision some further slowing in the pace at some point in the year.”A slowdown in the pace of purchases wouldn’t impact the total amount of stimulus reaching markets, a contrast to the tightening seen last month by the Bank of Canada and the one traders are starting to expect from the U.S. Federal Reserve. For the BOE, trimming purchase may signal policy makers think the financial markets are robust enough to handle a shift.The “total envelope is known, so tapering is about how the envelope is split across the year,” said Deutsche Bank analysts including Sanjay Raja. “It is not about the taper itself, but its information content. Does the likelihood of a further envelope go up or down? Are hiking expectations brought forward?”What Our Economists Say ...“The news flow since the Bank of England last published forecasts in early February has been unequivocally positive. That points to a big upgrade to its growth forecast for this year. But with the recovery still in its infancy, the central bank is likely to stress there’s a higher than usual bar for tightening policy and that it’s ready to loosen again if needed.”-- Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click here for the full PREVIEWThe BOE’s main rate currently stands at a record-low 0.1%, and bets on hikes have accelerated recently. Traders price in 13 basis points of increases in August 2022 compared to about 6 points a little over a week ago. Yields on the benchmark 10-year gilt have surged to 0.84% on Friday from 0.2% at the start of the year.Banks are divided over whether tightening bets have gone too far. NatWest and Deutsche Bank recommend bets that the BOE won’t tighten as quickly as current market pricing suggests.Still, recent surveys support the idea that the economy is recovering rapidly -- even more quickly than the BOE forecast in February. Purchasing managers said activity was the strongest in seven years in April. Retail sales jumped in March. Online job advertisement and discretionary spending on credit and debit cards are back above pre-pandemic levels.“The question is how much more optimistic they can appear to be without jinxing markets and fueling some unwanted rate expectations at this stage,” said Fabrice Montagne, an economist at Barclays Plc.The BOE has said it won’t tighten policy until there are signs that inflation will remain sustainably above its 2% target. For the moment, the consumer price index has stuck below that level for 1 1/2 years, with the last two readings coming in below economists forecasts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ride the Crypto Boom with These 3 Stocks

    Some 15% of the American public owns some form of cryptocurrency – and a large part of that group jumped on the bandwagon in the last two years. The digital currencies – Bitcoin is the most famous, but there are scores of others – offer users a distinct set of advantages, based on their blockchain technology. First, the crypto coins are secure – as a digital technology, blockchain is notoriously difficult to break. Second, the coins have the chief attribute of any store of value: scarcity. There is a mathematical limit to how many Bitcoin, for example, will ever exist – and that limit gives them their value. People want a secure online currency, are willing to pay for it, and the relatively scarce (compared to traditional fiat currencies) crypto coins offer both attributes. The result, in recent years, has been a boom as investors have started looking seriously at the crypto sector. Of course, any digital currency is going to need a range of services to be usable. Financial companies, to back it, and payment servers, to handle transactions, to name just two. Other companies and major business figures – Elon Musk comes readily to mind – will invest heavily in it. All of this creates a landscape in which investors can profit from crypto without ever buying an actual coin. They can buy into the companies that are poised to ride the cryptocurrency boom to higher profits. How big is crypto? The market for it surpassed $2 trillion earlier this month, a number that’s hard to get your head around. So, as usual, we’ve turned to the TipRanks platform to help us make sense of the equity landscape as pertains to crypto. We’ve located three stocks – from different sectors – that according to some of the Street’s top analysts are all set to deliver crypto charged gains. Let’s dive in. Silvergate Capital (SI) We’ll start in the financial world, fitting when we’re discussing a new financial asset like crypto. Silvergate Capital is a commercial bank, chartered in California and providing financial services and infrastructure to customers in the digital currency industry. Silvergate has been in the finance industry for over 3 decades and has turned a profit every year for the last 21 years. Silvergate got into digital currency in 2013, with an active pursuit of digital currency customers. Today, the company has over 1,100 customers in this sector. In March of this year, Silvergate expanded its digital currency services, using a custody service to hold Bitcoin as collateral for US dollar commercial loans. The service offers large Bitcoin holders a way to access liquid capital without selling off the underlying cryptocurrency. Silvergate provides custody for the Bitcoin collateral through Coinbase and Fidelity Digital Assets. In the recent financial release, for 1Q21, Silvergate reported EPS of 55 cents per share, beating the industry estimates by 14% and better yet, growing 139% year-over-year. Supporting the earnings growth, Silvergate recorded 29% customer base growth year-over-year. Digital currency deposits grew from $5 billion at the end of December to $6.8 billion at the end of March. The company’s rapid growth can also be seen in the share value, which is up an astounding 582% in the past 12 months. 5-star analyst Joseph Vafi, of Canaccord Genuity, is impressed by Silvergate’s growth in digital currency banking, and writes, “Silvergate delivered again in Q1, highlighted by another near 40% sequential increase in deposits on top of the 130+ % q/q increase in Q4. This impressive deposit growth was driven by similarly strong growth in demand for use of the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) as institutional interest in bitcoin continues to accelerate. Just as important are the implications of the two strategic deals with Fidelity and Coinbase inked in Q1. In our view, it is becoming clear that not only is it emerging as a key financial services cog across all of institutional cryptocurrency trading, but SI is now becoming the key partner for cryptocurrency custodians seeking to offer margin lending. Importantly, Silvergate has a core competitive cost advantage in crypto margin lending, given its underlying bank charter which provides a very low cost of capital via raising zero interest customer deposits.” Vafi, who is rated in the top 100 of Wall Streets analysts, puts a Buy on SI shares, and his $150 price target suggests the stock has room for 36% growth this year. (To watch Vafi’s track record, click here.) Canaccord’s Vafi is no outlier in his bullish views. Silvergate has 5 recent reviews, and they include 4 Buys against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s share price is $107.22, and the average price target of $158 implies a 45% upside – even more bullish than Vafi allows – for the coming year. (See Silvergate’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) While Silvergate is hardly a household name, PayPal has become one. The company is the market leader in online payment processing, a booming industry in itself, and its top line revenue grew from $17.7 billion in 2019 to $21.4 billion in 2020. The company recorded sequential increases in revenue the second, third, and fourth quarters of last year, and saw Q4 EPS reach $1, up from 43 cents in the prior’s year’s first quarter. That PayPal’s growth has come during the pandemic is unsurprising. We all know e-commerce boomed last year, benefitting from social lockdown policies, and e-commerce requires online payment processors. PayPal has a leading role in that industry, with over 377 million active accounts, conducting 4.4 billion payment transactions totaling $277 billion in payment volume. In a major development for the company, PayPal announced in April that its mobile payment app, Venmo, will now offer users the ability to buy, sell, and hold four crypto currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. According to one survey, some 30% of Venmo’s users already deal in crypto; this move makes their transactions more convenient, and opens an easy avenue to crypto for Venmo’s full 70-million-strong userbase. BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, points out a key factor in PayPal’s new Venmo feature when he writes, “The move marked the first time that consumers will be able to use crypto to make purchases at a large array of merchants. The crypto option is now available in the U.S. with more than half of PYPL’s 29mm merchants, with the company stating that more would be added soon.” Palmer believes that this move toward crypto will be a net positive for PayPal, and he backs that with a Buy rating and $345 price target implying a one-year upside of 31%. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here.) That Wall Street agrees with Palmer is obvious from the Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock, supported by new fewer than 29 recent Buy ratings. These outweigh the 4 Holds that have also been set here. PYPL shares are trading for $262.29, and their $310.68 average price target suggests the stock has room to grow 18% this year. (See PayPal’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) CleanSpark (CLSK) Last up, CleanSpark, is both a software company and a clean energy company. That makes more sense than at first would be apparent – CleanSpark’s software products are designed to control microgrid and distributed energy systems. These systems allow users to go off-grid, opting out of traditional power distribution to tap into cleaner green energy sources. CleanSpark provides the control software for these systems. Earlier this year, CleanSpark made a couple of bold moves that made waves in its own industry, and in crypto. In March, the company put an offering of public shares on the market – more than 9 million common shares – at $22 each, raising more than $200 million before expenses. That alone got notice from investors. In addition, the company started using the funds to buy up more Bitcoin mining rigs. These are the computer systems through which new bitcoins are generated. They draw massive amounts of power, put out a lot of heat – and CleanSpark has invested heavily, not only in the computational mining rigs, which will slowly produce new bitcoins, but in the clean energy infrastructure to make the company’s Atlanta mining location 95% carbon-free. The company’s latest investment in Bitcoin mining will start to take physical shape later this year. And finally, in April, CleanSpark announced that it had secured contracts for an additional 22,680 Bitcoin miners. When all of the new rigs are installed, up and running, CleanSpark expects to increase its Bitcoin mining production to more than 3.2 EH/s. In the quarter ended March 31, CleanSpark produced 144 Bitcoins, and has produced a total of 205 Bitcoins since it began mining ops in December. In all of this, CleanSpark has not lost sight of its original focus. The company also announced in April that it had secured a net $16.2 million increase in its microgrid contracts, a year-over-year increase of 220%. In coverage of this stock for H.C. Wainwright, top analyst Amit Dayal writes, “We believe CleanSpark's execution on the microgrid and Bitcoin mining fronts could position the company to exceed our expectations for FY2021, as our assumptions now appear relatively conservative. The stock has pulled back since its January 2021 highs alongside some other Bitcoin mining comps, and general weakness across small-cap names. However, we believe, with Bitcoin prices remaining well above our assumptions, no known changes to mining operations, and the company adding to its microgrid backlog, the operational side of the story appears to be intact. We believe CleanSpark's valuation remains compelling at current levels with the company set for YoY revenue and earnings growth of more than 150% and more than 1,000%, respectively, in FY2022.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Dayal gives CLSK shares a Buy rating with a $50 price target that indicates confidence in a robust 135% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) There are only two recent reviews on this stock – including Dayal’s – but both agree: this is one to Buy. CLSK shares are currently trading for $21.26 and the price target averages to $47.50, suggesting an upside of 123% this year. (See CleanSpark’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Australia Central Bank Lifts Outlook, to Review YCC in July

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereAustralia’s central bank upgraded its economic outlook and said policy makers will review its bond programs in July, while maintaining interest rates will remain at emergency levels until at least 2024.Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe kept the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.10% on Tuesday. He said the board will decide at its July 6 meeting on a third tranche of quantitative easing and whether to shift yield curve control to target the November 2024 maturity from the current April 2024 bond.“Despite the strong recovery in economic activity, the recent CPI data confirmed that inflation pressures remain subdued,” Lowe said in a statement. “The board is prepared to undertake further bond purchases to assist with progress toward the goals of full employment and inflation. The board places a high priority on a return to full employment.”The RBA’s decision to stand still comes a week before the government delivers its annual budget that’s expected to include targeted spending to help boost jobs and spur a faster recovery. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has lined up behind Lowe’s goal of pushing the economy to full employment as quickly as possible to rekindle inflation.Lowe said the bank’s central scenario for GDP growth was revised up, with an expansion of 4.75% now expected this year and 3.5% over 2022. Unemployment is expected to continue to decline to around 5% at the end of this year and around 4.5% at the end of 2022.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The RBA has not flinched on their guidance for rates to remain on hold until 2024 at the earliest. July is the next major juncture for policy. We think the risks lie with both YCC and QE being extended in order to maintain downward pressure on the Australian dollar.”-- James McIntyre, economistAustralia’s jobless rate has already declined almost 2 percentage points from its pandemic-peak in July last year. The RBA estimates it probably needs to fall closer to 4% before wage growth accelerates.The central bank releases its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy with the full suite of economic forecasts on Friday, and Deputy Governor Guy Debelle is due to speak in the mining-centered state capital Perth the night before that.“Moving in July means this week’s quarterly SoMP will be the last one before” the YCC and QE3 decisions, said Ben Jarman, a senior economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Sydney. “So the staff’s forecasts for wages -- and the upside scenario -- in that document will be important.”While Australia has experienced a sharp V-shaped recovery, the RBA shows no sign of following the Bank of Canada in early withdrawal of stimulus. Instead, like the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, it will keep pumping monetary support until the economy is fully repaired. It would also like to trail any move by the U.S. to avoid unnecessary exchange rate appreciation.“The RBA continues to mirror the U.S Fed – acknowledging an improved outlook but arguing that further progress is required,” said Kellie Wood, fixed income portfolio manager at Schroder Investment Management. “Lowe is on a mission to see how tight the labor market can get before inflation picks up meaningfully.”The one area likely causing a headache for Lowe is the property market. Housing has surged in response to record low borrowing costs, government assistance and a lack of supply. Property prices rose 7.8% in the past year, and while similar increases have occurred across the globe, a return to boom times Down Under threatens to swell an already worrisome pile of household debt.“The bank will be monitoring trends in housing borrowing carefully,” the governor said today. “It is important that lending standards are maintained.”The government’s budget next Tuesday is likely to show an improved bottom line due to better employment outcomes that boost the tax take and cut welfare costs. It’s similarly benefited from the high price of iron ore, the nation’s largest export. The steelmaking ingredient is currently trading at around $190 and Citigroup Inc. is forecasting an extended shortfall in the commodity and expects new highs of $200 to be hit over the next few weeks.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

