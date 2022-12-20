U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,831.44
    +13.78 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,903.31
    +145.77 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,580.33
    +34.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.27
    +13.69 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.77
    +0.58 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    +29.70 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +1.10 (+4.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6700
    +0.0890 (+2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6920
    -5.1720 (-3.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,966.38
    +249.96 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.01
    +3.83 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.15
    +23.84 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Drugs Don’t Work in NJ to Host Webinar Discussing the Challenges of Addressing Marijuana & Measuring Impairment in the NJ Workplace

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey
·2 min read

Millburn, New Jersey, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Adult use of marijuana is now legal in New Jersey and employers are required to address this issue from a workplace perspective. New Jersey business leaders who are interested in maintaining a safe, healthy and drug-free workplace are invited to participate in the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s (PDFNJ) FREE Webinar:  The Challenges of Addressing Marijuana & Measuring Impairment in the New Jersey Workplace, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The webinar, hosted by PDFNJ’s workplace prevention program, Drugs Don't Work in NJ, will examine the legal and legislative developments regarding use of marijuana in New Jersey, measuring impairment, drug testing and how to revise your drug-free workplace policy and procedures.

The panelists will include, Nancy Delogu, Esq. of Littler, Washington, D.C, a nationally recognized authority on federal and state drug-free workplace and drug testing issues, and Lauren J. Marcus, shareholder for Littler Mendelson P.C., who represents and advises employers in various aspects of employment law.

“Adult use of marijuana is legal in New Jersey, and employers need to proactively address this issue in the workplace,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ.  “This webinar will help business owners understand how to measure impairment and create a successful workplace policy.”

Representatives from small, mid-sized, and large businesses, human resource managers, compliance and safety experts, government and union representatives, and not-for-profit executives are invited to attend.  Those interested in participating in the free webinar can register HERE.

Following the webinar, all participants will receive follow-up information to help adjust their policies and procedures in accordance with any changes taking place on this issue, thereby becoming members of Drugs Don’t Work in NJ. All programs and services provided in this program are FREE of CHARGE.

For questions about this webinar or the FREE programs and services offered to all New Jersey businesses by PDFNJ, please contact Bill Lillis, CPS, Drug-Free Workplace Coordinator at bill@drugfreenj.org or 862-253-6808.

 

###

 

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey: Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 217 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

 

CONTACT: Natalie Golub Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey 9733824560 natalie@drugfreenj.org


Recommended Stories

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • FDA Needs More Time For Ardelyx's Appeal To Rejection Of Kidney Disease Candidate

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares are down after an update regarding the appeal to the Complete Response Letter (received in July 2021) for the marketing application seeking approval for Xphozah (tenapanor). Peter Stein, Director of the Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the FDA, requested a meeting with Ardelyx to discuss the status of his review of the appeal. Dr. Stein communicated that the FDA is finalizing the response and may require up to a few more weeks to d

  • Arcus, Gilead Disappoint As Lung-Cancer Regimen Lags Rival Roche

    Gilead and Arcus toppled Tuesday after their lung-cancer regimen trailed a rival concoction from Roche. RCUS stock skidded more than 20%.

  • Madrigal Pharma Stock Soars 268% After Knocking NASH Study Out Of The Park

    Madrigal scored a win in the particularly tricky NASH field on Monday after its study hit both its goals, sending MDGL stock flying.

  • Madrigal Stock Triples After Liver Disease Drug Succeeds in Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged 268%, adding about $2.9 billion to its market value, after a late-stage clinical trial of its drug candidate met the main goals in patients with a type of liver disease.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normal

  • Verona Pharma's stock jumps 39% after sharing positive data for its COPD drug

    U.S.-listed shares of Verona Pharma Plc rallied about 39% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating nebulized ensifentrine as a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease met the primary and secondary endpoints. The data "support our belief that ensifentrine will change the treatment paradigm for COPD," Verona CEO David Zaccardelli said in a news release. The company plans to submit a new drug application to the Food and Drug Administrati

  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock More Than Doubles on ‘NASH’ Breakthrough

    A late-stage trial of its drug resmetirom showed a 'best-case dataset' in resolving NASH and improving liver fibrosis.

  • Soligenix Delivers Two Pivotal Milestones

    Company ends 2022 with New Drug Application (NDA) filing and Phase 2 Psoriasis Study Underway

  • Could AstraZeneca's Asthma Drug Candidate Generate Billions?

    AstraZeneca's new asthma rescue treatment could soon be approved in the United States for adults.

  • Bodies pile up in China’s morgues amid fears of Covid death-toll cover-up

    Bodies are piling up in Chinese morgues and crematoriums amid signs that Beijing is covering up the true scale of Covid-related deaths following the sudden relaxation of President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy.

  • BCTX: Down in San Antone

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BCTX READ THE FULL BCTX RESEARCH REPORT Bria-IMT Breast Cancer Efficacy Data BriaCell (NASDAQ:BCTX) attended the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in early December and presented several posters summarizing data from its Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT and reviews preclinical efforts for the company’s next generation of products. In addition to

  • Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crushing It Today

    The company reported stellar late-stage clinical trial results for its experimental NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) drug.

  • Consumer Reports Just Found Lead and Cadmium in Some Popular Dark Chocolate Brands

    Here’s how to shop for safer chocolate brands and keep yourself healthy.

  • Overlapping Virus Outbreaks Threaten ‘Tripledemic’ Crisis

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyCOVID cases are on the rise again in many countries. And this time, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has company. In the United States, Europe and Asia, the flu virus and a third dangerous pathogen—the respiratory syncytial virus—are surging at the same time as the novel coronavirus.It’s a “tripledemic,” to use an admittedly non-scientific term. And it’s a harbinger of our pathogenic future. As we chop down more forests, releasing more and more anim

  • Apellis (APLS) Files MAA for Pegcetacoplan in GA in Europe

    Apellis (APLS) submits a marketing authorization application for pegcetacoplan to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration to the European Medicines Agency.

  • The Failed Promise of Online Mental-Health Treatment

    Heavy advertising and other strategies from Silicon Valley’s playbook boost providers’ growth but not the quality of care.

  • Sanofi (SNY) Dupixent Gets CHMP Nod to Eosinophilic Esophagitis

    The CHMP recommends approval of Sanofi (SNY) and partner Regeneron's Dupixent for the treatment of adults and adolescents with eosinophilic esophagitis.

  • Jake Tapper's daughter, 15, pens op-ed about 'almost dying' after misdiagnosis

    Jake Tapper's daughter, Alice Tapper, opened up about her appendicitis misdiagnosis — and how she says it almost cost her her life.

  • Shrouded in Watermelon-Mint Smoke: Why So Many Women Are Vaping in Secret

    Vaping has a teenage reputation, but many young women picked it up as a way to cope with pandemic anxiety. And they're finding their new addiction hard to quit.

  • 15 Foods That Can Cause High Cholesterol, Ranked by Saturated Fat Content

    The statistics for high cholesterol are alarming, so it's essential for your health to know the 15 foods that can cause high cholesterol, ranked by saturated fat content. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Nearly 94 million U.S. adults age 20 or older have total cholesterol levels above 200 mg/dL. Twenty-eight million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels above 240 mg/dL." While there are unmodifiable risk factors like age and family history, there