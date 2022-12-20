Drugs Don’t Work in NJ to Host Webinar Discussing the Challenges of Addressing Marijuana & Measuring Impairment in the NJ Workplace

Millburn, New Jersey, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adult use of marijuana is now legal in New Jersey and employers are required to address this issue from a workplace perspective. New Jersey business leaders who are interested in maintaining a safe, healthy and drug-free workplace are invited to participate in the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s (PDFNJ) FREE Webinar: The Challenges of Addressing Marijuana & Measuring Impairment in the New Jersey Workplace, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The webinar, hosted by PDFNJ’s workplace prevention program, Drugs Don't Work in NJ, will examine the legal and legislative developments regarding use of marijuana in New Jersey, measuring impairment, drug testing and how to revise your drug-free workplace policy and procedures.

The panelists will include, Nancy Delogu, Esq. of Littler, Washington, D.C, a nationally recognized authority on federal and state drug-free workplace and drug testing issues, and Lauren J. Marcus, shareholder for Littler Mendelson P.C., who represents and advises employers in various aspects of employment law.

“Adult use of marijuana is legal in New Jersey, and employers need to proactively address this issue in the workplace,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “This webinar will help business owners understand how to measure impairment and create a successful workplace policy.”

Representatives from small, mid-sized, and large businesses, human resource managers, compliance and safety experts, government and union representatives, and not-for-profit executives are invited to attend. Those interested in participating in the free webinar can register HERE.

Following the webinar, all participants will receive follow-up information to help adjust their policies and procedures in accordance with any changes taking place on this issue, thereby becoming members of Drugs Don’t Work in NJ. All programs and services provided in this program are FREE of CHARGE.

For questions about this webinar or the FREE programs and services offered to all New Jersey businesses by PDFNJ, please contact Bill Lillis, CPS, Drug-Free Workplace Coordinator at bill@drugfreenj.org or 862-253-6808.

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey: Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 217 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

CONTACT: Natalie Golub Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey 9733824560 natalie@drugfreenj.org



