‘Drugs, homophobia, racism and sexism’ rife at McDonald’s, say whistleblowers

Mcdonald's

McDonald’s has been accused of fostering a culture of “drugs, homophobia, racism and sexism” by a group of whistleblowers who have worked at the fast food chain.

In seven testimonies published by MPs, the whistleblowers detailed claims of mismanagement, bullying and sexual harassment against people as young as 16.

It came as Alistair Macrow, the chief executive of McDonald’s in the UK & Ireland, faces questions from MPs on the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday morning.

The fast food chain has been embroiled in a scandal after a BBC investigation reported a swathe of allegations of abuse, bullying and harassment against its staff earlier this year.

In the testimonies published on Tuesday, one victim described how she felt “violated” after claiming she suffered sexual misconduct. She added she was “appalled” by the lack of seriousness with which McDonald’s appeared to be taking such complaints.

Another added: “Drugs, homophobia, racism and sexism from management and staff members who have worked there for years is so normal that nobody actually sees that as an issue anymore.”

A third whistleblower, who was 16 when they were hired by McDonald’s, said a considerably older manager made them “extremely uncomfortable with comments, which were passed off as banter”.

The victim said the manager made constant reference to gay sex positions, “which made me feel offended, embarrassed, and degraded”.

A third whistleblower, who was working as a trainee manager, described being sexually harassed by a colleague who slapped them on the bottom so hard it left bruises. They said they complained about the behaviour but, about ten days later, were made to work a shift with the person again.

“I remember freezing and feeling extremely panicked and overwhelmed,” they said. “I asked the business manager what happened with the investigation, to which he said he could not disclose that information to me.

“Although I knew the business manager did what he could, I feel as though McDonald’s as a whole failed me at this point.”

Story continues

The BBC said in February it had received around 100 complaints at the chain. Earlier in November it said it had discovered about 160 more.

The UK Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union has previously claimed it was aware of 1,000 instances of harassment against McDonald’s staff. McDonald’s has previously said this figure “was not substantiated, and no evidence presented to us relating to this volume of cases at the time”.

McDonald’s boss Alistair Macrow giving evidence to the Business and Trade Committee at Westminster - House of Commons/PA

The testimonies allege that some staff complaining about these incidents were paid off or asked to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

“McDonald’s loves to settle outside of Tribunals, if there is a disciplinary action and franchisees might be breaking employment laws, they would always have a settlement with the employee, so the employee would leave with an NDA in place and pay them off,” said one whistleblower.

McDonald’s runs around 1,300 restaurants in the UK and Ireland, of which about 1,100 are run by individual franchisees. Around 120,000 workers are employed across the sites.

The chain signed a legally binding agreement with the Equality & Human Rights Commission (EHRC) this year, vowing to protect its staff from sexual harassment.

A spokesman for the EHRC said earlier this month: “We are considering a number of options on how to proceed with our ongoing legal agreement. Our priority remains ensuring that McDonald’s improve their practices and staff are protected from sexual harassment.”

The law firm Leigh Day said it has been contacted by staff in the wake of the investigation and is planning legal action on their behalf.

McDonald’s has since appointed experts at PwC to investigate its employment practices and disciplinary procedures.

Macrow said: “This process is underway, and we plan to implement new steps identified by this review as appropriate.

“I am personally committed to ensuring all cases brought to our attention are investigated quickly and thoroughly. Where our standards have been breached, or where our processes fall short, I will drive change.

“I know it takes a great deal of personal courage to speak up and it is my top priority to ensure we act swiftly and decisively on what we hear.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.