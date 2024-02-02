‘Drunk’ JetBlue passenger restrained during flight from London to NYC

JetBlue Airways confirmed that a passenger was restrained during a recent flight from London to New York City after appearing to be drunk and “acting erratically and aggressively,” the company said in a statement.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was seen in an Instagram video being held down by multiple passengers onboard.

A woman who appeared to be traveling with the man could be heard in footage of the Tuesday incident calling him “Ben” and urging the other flyers to get off him.

“Ben, Ben, stop fighting them. Stop fighting them,” the woman pleads.

As the man tries to wiggle free of the other passengers’ grasp, the woman can also be heard sobbing in the video.

JetBlue said the commotion on Flight 1926 began when the man started acting aggressively toward the woman and members of the flight crew, NBC News reported.

The crew also located an “open bottle of liquor the customer brought onboard” and said there were “indications of intoxication,” according to the company’s statement.

“We appreciate our customers’ assistance and understanding during this incident and apologize for the experience,” JetBlue added.

Grant Saunders, a hypnotist who was traveling on the flight, told The Sun that the man was eventually tackled to the ground by others who had come from the back of the plane.

“The man was drunk and was getting loud and aggressive, moving seats,” Saunders was quoted as saying.

Once the plane landed safely at JFK Airport, police reportedly took over the situation, although it’s unclear whether the suspect was taken into custody.

Port Authority cops received a call about the disturbance around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, but no arrest was made by them, according to a rep.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to a Thursday evening request for comment.