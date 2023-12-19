Drunken hug costs Japanese oil executive his job

oil

The president of Japan’s largest oil company has been forced to step down after he drunkenly hugged a woman at an event.

Eneos said on Tuesday that it had fired Takeshi Saito over “inappropriate behaviour”, less than a year after its former chairman stepped down over sexual abuse claims.

Details of Mr Saito’s departure have emerged after the company received a report to its compliance hotline last month, which prompted an investigation by external lawyers.

Eneos, which employs nearly 9,000 people, described the president’s behaviour as “unacceptable and unbecoming”.

It comes as Eneos tries to boost its reputation following the departure of Tsutomu Sugimori as chairman last year.

It was initially reported that he had resigned over “personal reasons”, although it later emerged that he had sexually assaulted a hostess in southern Okinawa while drunk.

He allegedly forced kisses on the hostess and tried to remove her clothes, as was first reported by Shukan Shincho magazine.

Eneos, founded in 1888, said on Tuesday it will clawback a portion of Mr Saito’s monthly salary, bonus, and stock-based compensation as a result of its investigation.

The outgoing president will also be forced to cover the company’s legal costs.

Yasushi Yatabe, executive vice president, and Kotaro Sunaga, senior vice president, also attended the social gathering and were found to be partially responsible for causing Mr Saito’s inappropriate behaviour.

Eneos’ board recommended docking the pay of Mr Sunaga over “inappropriate comments to the said woman that perpetuated gender stereotypes”, and for allowing “excessive drinking” despite being in charge of the event.

Directors also called for the resignation of Mr Yatabe, who also leads the company’s compliance department.

Katsuyuki Ota, chairman of Eneos’ board, will voluntarily return 30pc of his monthly pay for six months in response to the incident.

Meanwhile, three vice presidents who have promoted efforts to prevent bad behaviour from recurring will voluntarily hand back 30pc of their salaries for three months.

Story continues

Eneos, which has a market valuation of about £9.4bn, said it plans to “diligently consider drastic governance reforms” following the incident.

The company said: “In addition, we will consider more effective measures to prevent recurrence, based on the recognition that the management, which is in a position of promoting respect for human rights and thorough compliance, lacked such awareness.”

Eneos will temporarily be led by executive vice presidents Tomohide Miyata and Keitaro Inoue and chief development officer Hideki Shiina until the group’s new management structure is introduced next April.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.