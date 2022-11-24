U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.35
    -0.59 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.70
    +11.10 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2680
    -1.3050 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,504.56
    +80.17 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.88
    +4.30 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.15
    +2.91 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Size to Grow by USD 18,646.9 Million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market as a part of the specialized consumer services market, the parent market. The specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. Technavio calculates the global specialized consumer services market size based on revenue generated by various specialized consumer service providers such as residential service, home security service, legal service, personal service, renovation and interior design service, consumer auction service, wedding service, and funeral service providers. The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market size is estimated to increase by USD 18,646.9 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors are competing based on brand, labor, technology, and innovation. In addition, they emphasize advanced technology for providing innovative services to customers, which helps them to sustain themselves in the competitive market.

Vendors are also focusing on building brands and brand equity in the market to differentiate themselves from other competing brands. The deployment of labor is low in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. The competitive landscape of the market is expected to remain fragmented by 2027 due to the entry of new players over the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

  • American Dry Cleaning Co.: The company offers laundry services for table cloths, duvets, blankets, pillows, and towels as well as small items such as underwear, vests and pajamas, and bedlinen which is pressed and carefully packaged ready.

  • Angelica Textile Services: The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for linen and bedsheets in the field of medical professional hospitals.

  • ByNext Inc.: The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for clothes and linen with organic detergents and other eco-friendly solvents.

  • CSC ServiceWorks Inc.: The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for community laundry, medical laundry services, and in-house laundry services.

  • For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy report!

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

  • APAC held a 36% share of the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market in 2022. The market growth in APAC is primarily driven by factors such as the rising middle-class population and increasing incomes of people. Furthermore, increased demand for dry-cleaning and laundry services from the commercial sector, including hospitals, hotels, and restaurants, is contributing to market growth in APAC.

Segment Overview

By end-user, the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented into commercial, residential, and coin-operated.

  • The market share growth of the commercial segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment includes sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, leisure, transportation and logistics, and food service. Most vendors in the market are offering sector-specific dry-cleaning services to expand their clientele base and provide consistent quality services. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

Download a FREE sample report

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market – Market Dynamics

  • Impactful Driver – The increasing participation of women in the labor force is driving the growth of the market. The rapid transition in social mindset coupled with initiatives undertaken by governments has increased the participation of women in the workforce. This is evident in both developed and developing economies across the world. This rise in the number of working women has increased the number of dual-income households and per-capita incomes for families, thereby improving purchasing power and affordability. However, this has translated to lesser time for household chores such as laundry cleaning. Thus, the demand for outsourcing laundry services has increased in households, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

  • Key Trend – The adoption of Sustainable practices in laundry activities is the key trend in the market. Consumers in the market are becoming aware of the environmental impact associated with dry-cleaning and laundry services. This has resulted in a shift toward the adoption of eco-friendly practices or green practices of laundry among consumers. They are adopting Energy Star-qualified washing machines that consume less energy as well as less water. Vendors are also inclining toward sustainability by adopting green practices to maintain environmental standards. Some vendors are developing washing machines with software that can measure water as well as electricity and chemical data for laundry operations. This helps laundry service providers to check if their operations comply with strict standards set by various regulatory bodies. This trend is helping players in the market to maintain environmental efficiency and also increase the revenue generated in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

  • Major Challenge - High capital investment is the major challenge in the market. Owning a commercial laundry business involves significant capital investment. It requires the installation of commercial washing machines that are expensive. The regular wear and tear of machines incur huge maintenance costs for laundry operators. Also, they must spend on chemicals such as detergents, spot-stain removers, and bleach to sanitize fabrics. Furthermore, laundry operators must bear additional electricity costs to heat up the water to remove stains from fabrics. All these factors are hindering the business of vendors, thereby negatively impacting the market growth.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find few insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this dry-cleaning and laundry services market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market between 2022 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dry-cleaning and laundry services market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The online home service market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the year-over-year growth of 42.92% and a CAGR of 44.36%, which will grow by USD 2.33 trillion during the period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by service (home care and design and repair and maintenance) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The home services market share is expected to increase to USD 5.14 trillion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.21%. The market is segmented by type (home care and design, repair and maintenance, HWB, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Dry-cleaning And Laundry Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,8646.9 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.88

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

American Dry Cleaning Co., Angelica Textile Services, ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., Evans Express Laundry Center, EVI Industries Inc., Great American Cleaners, Inc and Co Group Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd, Lapels Cleaners, Laundry Town Inc., Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc., Mulberrys Franchising LLC, OXXO Care Cleaners, and Quickclean Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global dry-cleaning and laundry services market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Coin operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Laundry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Dry-cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 American Dry Cleaning Co.

  • 12.4 Angelica Textile Services

  • 12.5 ByNext Inc.

  • 12.6 CSC ServiceWorks Inc.

  • 12.7 Evans Express Laundry Center

  • 12.8 EVI Industries Inc.

  • 12.9 Great American Cleaners

  • 12.10 Inc and Co Group Ltd.

  • 12.11 Jyothy Labs Ltd

  • 12.12 Lapels Cleaners

  • 12.13 Laundry Town Inc.

  • 12.14 Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc.

  • 12.15 Mulberrys Franchising LLC

  • 12.16 OXXO Care Cleaners

  • 12.17 Quickclean Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2023-2027
Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-18-646-9-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment--market-dynamics---technavio-301686287.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • ‘Chip War’ Author Says U.S. Is Underestimating Taiwan Risk

    Policy makers need to better understand the importance of Taiwan's role in the health of the global economy, says Chip War author Chris Miller.

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • How Apple’s iPhone workshop descended into rioting

    Hundreds of workers have rioted at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China, smashing equipment and clashing with hazmat-clad police over pay and living conditions.

  • Cathie Wood sticks by bitcoin price target of $1 million per token

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova discusses ARK Invest Founder Cathie Wood doubling down on bitcoin despite worries of an FTX contagion effect in crypto.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceutical when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs. Trading volume in TEVA looks like it has increased since May.

  • Microsoft bid for Activision likely to be blocked by FTC lawsuit: report

    Microsoft's proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard could reportedly be blocked by an FTC lawsuit.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • Apple to Address Worker Complaints After Unrest at China iPhone Factory

    Apple said it has staff at the Zhengzhou site where clashes broke out between factory workers and police, amid a staff shortage and a Covid outbreak at the iPhone manufacturing compound.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Talks on Russian Price Cap Continue

    Oil prices extended declines on Thursday as European Union leaders continued to discuss a price cap on Russian crude exports. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.7% to $85.83 a barrel, down from as high as $89 on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, slipped 0.6% to $77.50 a barrel.

  • Intel amends CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards package

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) said in a filing this week it would alter the CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards, changing the metrics for him to earn stock awards. The changes "increase the stock price performance hurdles for certain awards" and "provide even greater alignment with stockholders by lengthening the period during which stock price performance hurdles must be maintained." According to Intel's SEC filing Tuesday, Gelsinger's amended compensation raises the threshold for Gelsinger's performance-based awards.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • US Chip Embargo Has Started Taking Toll On China, Data Suggests

    China’s purchases of machines to make computer chips fell 27% last month from a year earlier as the U.S. kicked off new, sweeping sanctions to try to derail the country’s chip ambitions, Bloomberg reports. Chinese firms imported $2.4 billion worth of machinery used in semiconductor manufacturing in October, the lowest amount in more than two years after Washington broadened restrictions on selling the gear to the leading economy and importer of semiconductors. October was significantly weaker by

  • Curaleaf eliminating positions as it steps up cost-cutting measures

    Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings Inc. is eliminating "several positions" as it follows through on cost-control plans it shared with analysts recently. The company did not provide a specific number of job cuts. "Every responsible business is making tough choices right now, and as the cannabis industry evolves and faces unique challenges, we know there will continue to be ups and downs," a company spokesperson told MarketWatch in a statement. "Curaleaf has made the difficult decision to eliminat

  • Google, HP, Amazon, Cisco, Roku, Meta, Twitter, Intel: Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight.

    From Salesforce and Beyond Meat to Snap, Lyft, and Robinhood, big names across a number of sectors have announced major layoffs in October and November

  • TikTok Exposes a Major Roth IRA Mistake You May Be Making

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Autodesk Slips on Guidance, Is This a Chance to Buy or Run?

    Software company Autodesk sank sharply Wednesday morning after revealing weaker-than-expected guidance, thanks to foreign exchange and macroeconomic challenges. Let's check out the charts to see if this weakness will precipitate further declines. In this daily bar chart of ADSK, below, we can see a price gap to the downside for ADSK.

  • New CIO Wants Cisco to Be a Model for Hybrid Work

    Fletcher Previn, a veteran of IBM, aims to mold the networking-equipment company into a flexible-workplace paradigm.