Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Size to Grow by USD 18,646.9 Million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market as a part of the specialized consumer services market, the parent market. The specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. Technavio calculates the global specialized consumer services market size based on revenue generated by various specialized consumer service providers such as residential service, home security service, legal service, personal service, renovation and interior design service, consumer auction service, wedding service, and funeral service providers. The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market size is estimated to increase by USD 18,646.9 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2023-2027

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors are competing based on brand, labor, technology, and innovation. In addition, they emphasize advanced technology for providing innovative services to customers, which helps them to sustain themselves in the competitive market.

Vendors are also focusing on building brands and brand equity in the market to differentiate themselves from other competing brands. The deployment of labor is low in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. The competitive landscape of the market is expected to remain fragmented by 2027 due to the entry of new players over the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

American Dry Cleaning Co.: The company offers laundry services for table cloths, duvets, blankets, pillows, and towels as well as small items such as underwear, vests and pajamas, and bedlinen which is pressed and carefully packaged ready.

Angelica Textile Services: The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for linen and bedsheets in the field of medical professional hospitals.

ByNext Inc.: The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for clothes and linen with organic detergents and other eco-friendly solvents.

CSC ServiceWorks Inc.: The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for community laundry, medical laundry services, and in-house laundry services.

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

APAC held a 36% share of the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market in 2022. The market growth in APAC is primarily driven by factors such as the rising middle-class population and increasing incomes of people. Furthermore, increased demand for dry-cleaning and laundry services from the commercial sector, including hospitals, hotels, and restaurants, is contributing to market growth in APAC.

Segment Overview

By end-user, the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented into commercial, residential, and coin-operated.

The market share growth of the commercial segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment includes sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, leisure, transportation and logistics, and food service. Most vendors in the market are offering sector-specific dry-cleaning services to expand their clientele base and provide consistent quality services. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver – The increasing participation of women in the labor force is driving the growth of the market. The rapid transition in social mindset coupled with initiatives undertaken by governments has increased the participation of women in the workforce. This is evident in both developed and developing economies across the world. This rise in the number of working women has increased the number of dual-income households and per-capita incomes for families, thereby improving purchasing power and affordability. However, this has translated to lesser time for household chores such as laundry cleaning. Thus, the demand for outsourcing laundry services has increased in households, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.



Key Trend – The adoption of Sustainable practices in laundry activities is the key trend in the market. Consumers in the market are becoming aware of the environmental impact associated with dry-cleaning and laundry services. This has resulted in a shift toward the adoption of eco-friendly practices or green practices of laundry among consumers. They are adopting Energy Star-qualified washing machines that consume less energy as well as less water. Vendors are also inclining toward sustainability by adopting green practices to maintain environmental standards. Some vendors are developing washing machines with software that can measure water as well as electricity and chemical data for laundry operations. This helps laundry service providers to check if their operations comply with strict standards set by various regulatory bodies. This trend is helping players in the market to maintain environmental efficiency and also increase the revenue generated in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market.



Major Challenge - High capital investment is the major challenge in the market. Owning a commercial laundry business involves significant capital investment. It requires the installation of commercial washing machines that are expensive. The regular wear and tear of machines incur huge maintenance costs for laundry operators. Also, they must spend on chemicals such as detergents, spot-stain removers, and bleach to sanitize fabrics. Furthermore, laundry operators must bear additional electricity costs to heat up the water to remove stains from fabrics. All these factors are hindering the business of vendors, thereby negatively impacting the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this dry-cleaning and laundry services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market between 2022 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dry-cleaning and laundry services market vendors

Dry-cleaning And Laundry Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,8646.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.88 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Dry Cleaning Co., Angelica Textile Services, ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., Evans Express Laundry Center, EVI Industries Inc., Great American Cleaners, Inc and Co Group Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd, Lapels Cleaners, Laundry Town Inc., Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc., Mulberrys Franchising LLC, OXXO Care Cleaners, and Quickclean Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dry-cleaning and laundry services market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Coin operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Laundry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Dry-cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 American Dry Cleaning Co.

12.4 Angelica Textile Services

12.5 ByNext Inc.

12.6 CSC ServiceWorks Inc.

12.7 Evans Express Laundry Center

12.8 EVI Industries Inc.

12.9 Great American Cleaners

12.10 Inc and Co Group Ltd.

12.11 Jyothy Labs Ltd

12.12 Lapels Cleaners

12.13 Laundry Town Inc.

12.14 Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc.

12.15 Mulberrys Franchising LLC

12.16 OXXO Care Cleaners

12.17 Quickclean Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

