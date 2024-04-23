Dry cleaning in Rochester survived COVID, mostly. What is the future for this industry?

Hanging in the back of your car. Piled in clean, white shirt boxes. Whispering by your hand in the closet, sporting clingy plastic and the promise of looking your best that day.

Dry cleaning has been a part of professional life for middle-class America for a century.

Its future is more in doubt than ever, with challenges from regulatory issues related to laundry, the blow of COVID work stoppage and the burgeoning trend toward casual, comfortable clothing.

Eagle Cleaners in Penfield offers full service, including pick up and delivery. All the laundry is done on site. Also, they have the only 24/7 drop-off or pick-up kiosk in Upstate New York. A conveyer belt delivers clothes through a glass door.

When the pandemic appeared, Michael Micciche at Eagle Cleaners lost 75% of his business. "We’re still climbing back, and we’re not back to where we were before COVID," he said.

Some of his struggles have come from the increased prices from vendors and manufacturers. The prices have tripled. Insurance expenses have also tripled. His operating costs have increased by between 30% and 50%.

These are the kinds of challenges that worry people in the industry, including in Rochester.

This huge machine at Speedy's downtown in Rochester is ancient. It still is going strong, American Super Sylon/The American Laundry Machinery Co., a machine business from the 20th Century. Their main commerce, though, was making parts. This machine presses sheets.

New tastes with a massive American shift in society

The COVID-19 pandemic might have been the tipping point.

“After the pandemic we’ve noticed more people working from home, so their wardrobe has changed because they’re going into the office less," Micciche said.

The clothes are more casual, and people request more wash-and-fold services.

Eagle Cleaners has one single location. They use eco-friendly chemicals such as GreenEarth.

All the older cities in America that are not rapidly growing, as a place like Houston or Atlanta is, will see a decline in the number of dry cleaning businesses, predicted Todd Hellman. He is president of Speedy's Cleaners in Rochester, which has eight total locations in the region.

For instance, just this month, a cleaner in western New York is shutting its doors — John Ash Cleaners in Olean. By May 1, the business will be closed.

Special occasions still draw the need for dry cleaning

If you need a shirt for work or for an event, you can wash it yourself and pay for the detergent and water and long-term investment in the washing machine. You can dry it yourself and pay for the dryer sheet and long-term investment in the dryer. You can iron it, if you can find a place to stash the ironing board when you are done.

And you can spend the time. Or you can get it all done, and starched, for $4.25.

Lisa Maio, co-owner at Dryclean Express in Fairport, offers drop off, pick up and delivery and has two locations, which includes a plant and a drop store. They use eco-friendly chemicals.

Story continues

Wedding season is still big, she said. The beginning of the year was busier in 2024 than in previous years.

"We’re hanging in there," she said. The business was started three decades ago. "We’re coming back now since COVID.”

Speedy's dry cleaner in Rochester has been in business 100 years. The downtown location also has the plant where laundry is cleaned and pressed.

How the dry cleaning business is changing

American dry-cleaning and laundry establishments (not counting coin laundromats) dropped from 27,204 in 2001 to 16,497 in 2022, data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics show.

Hellman broke it down for the Democrat and Chronicle:

If you have a plant for each of your branches, you're done. You can't afford the cost.

Closing or consolidation is part of the game. Speedy's Cleaners has bought three spots in the last three years — including Erwin's in Mendon — and plans to buy three more. "What we do is we shut their plants," Hellman explained. "We turn them into drop stores."

A single plant with a counter-retail front will survive if the owner's willing to put all their hours into it. Checking the stuff in themselves, pressing the clothes themselves. "Then he can make a good living because he's doing all the work," Hellman said. "If you're a hard worker, you could probably still establish yourself. But it's entrenched. We almost never think of putting a new facility somewhere."

Owners are aging.

The industry is moving toward delivery only.

"Our long-term viability is in question to be honest with you," he said. "If you look at the decisions we're making — It's based on survival. There's some people I know that are going to survive. They're young. They do everything themselves. They still have that buoyant energy and they've done some things right. But there's some of us who are not gonna survive, including maybe us one day."

"For now, we're making all the right moves. We're the only people taking anybody over in the last five years in the city."

If someone wants to invest in the industry in western New York?

Buy Bitcoin instead, Hellman said.

William Ramsey is an editor with the Democrat and Chronicle.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Dry cleaning in Rochester survived COVID, mostly. What is its future?