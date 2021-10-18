U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.00
    -11.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,110.00
    -61.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,070.75
    -63.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.90
    -8.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    +1.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.50
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0270 (+1.74%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    -2.34 (-12.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3500
    +0.6730 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,278.17
    +1,591.17 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.24
    +83.02 (+6.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Dry Construction Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% by 2025| Rise in Global Construction & Infrastructure Development Activities to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dry construction market is expected to grow by USD 22.56 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.75% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Dry Construction Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Dry Construction Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Armstrong World Industries Inc., Boral Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Grupo Promax, Knauf Gips KG, Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., and Xella International GmbH are some of the major market participants. The rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities, improving quality and energy efficiency of dry constructions, and the rapid deployment and other advantages of dry construction will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the higher cost of dry construction than brick and mortar constructions in developing regions might hamper the market growth.

Dry Construction Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Dry Construction Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dry construction market report covers the following areas:

Dry Construction Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dry Construction Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Dry Construction Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dry construction market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the dry construction market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dry construction market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dry construction market vendors

Related Reports:
Flooring Market -The projected valuation of the flooring market by 2025 is 9463.26 million m2. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!￼￼

Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market -The building thermal insulation materials market size is expected to reach a value of USD 4.73 billion, at a CAGR of 3.39% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Dry Construction Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 22.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.06

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, UK, and Denmark

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Armstrong World Industries Inc., Boral Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Grupo Promax, Knauf Gips KG, Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., and Xella International GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dry-construction-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-75-by-2025-rise-in-global-construction--infrastructure-development-activities-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301400885.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Fall as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks and U.S. futures slid Monday as surging energy prices cemented worries about inflation and Chinese growth slowed. Bond yields rose. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the

  • Iranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil

    HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela's Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela's oil output and exports, Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

    Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round include BMW iVentures, Detroit-based Assembly Ventures and Chicago-based Volta Energy Technologies, which is partnered with Argonne National Laboratories. Another investor is Singapore-based electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd, which is also a strategic partner with ONE.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • My girlfriend says I should tip in restaurants. I say waitstaff are just like construction and fast-food workers. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • 2 Small-Cap Stocks With Substantial Upside; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk a bit about return potential, and small-cap stocks. The two attributes are related, and frequently offer investors a fine combination of risk-reward ratio to emphasize the former. It’s the basic arithmetic behind finding a solid return potential. A small cap stock, one with a market value lower than $2 billion, will usually feature a relatively low share price – and when share price is low, even a small gain in absolute terms will quickly translate into a high-percentage return. Some

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • Jamie Dimon keeps blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless' — try these 3 safe havens instead

    Dimon isn't a fan of Bitcoin. Protect your portfolio from inflation this way.

  • Oil Extends Gain After Eighth Weekly Advance on Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced in Asian trading after an eighth weekly gain with the market facing a global energy crunch ahead of winter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirFutures in New York climbed

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Want to invest in tech, but not a trillion-dollar mega-cap? Consider this motley trio of top tech stocks instead.

  • What You Need To Know About QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows...

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • UK crypto deals surge to $170bn as it steals a march on Europe

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, made up 27% of the UK’s transaction value, while ethereum and wrapped ethereum made up 40%.

  • A Big Fund Slashed Its Stake in GameStop Stock. It Bought Moderna and Palantir.

    The Alaska Department of Revenue sold most of its GameStop stock in the third quarter. It initiated positions in Moderna and Palantir stock, and bulked up its holdings in Analog Devices stock.