Dry Creek Vineyard Begins Historic 50th Harvest

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Creek Vineyard announced the beginning of its 50th harvest just one day after the winery's anniversary of 49 years of family winemaking in Sonoma County, California. This historic vintage was marked with the arrival of 10.35 tons of Sauvignon Blanc from one of the family's estate vineyards.

The love of the Loire Valley led Founder David S. Stare to produce his inaugural 1972 Fumé Blanc, and the winery has continued to craft the varietal every harvest since. The 81-year-old Stare was in attendance at the crushpad of his family winery to sprinkle the original 1972 Fumé Blanc into the hopper for good luck for the 50th harvest.

Stare is widely known as the first to plant Sauvignon Blanc in Dry Creek Valley, against the advice of vineyard specialists. 50 years later, Sauvignon Blanc is the most planted white grape in Dry Creek Valley. Dry Creek Vineyard has proudly produced Sauvignon Blanc each year of its history and currently features four distinct Sauvignon Blanc bottlings in its portfolio.

Stare's daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, is currently the President of Dry Creek Vineyard and continues to lead with a "no compromises" philosophy producing appellation-focused, terroir-driven, varietal-defining wines.

"Competition is at an all time high in our industry, so being true to our wines, our vineyards and the terroir of our region is more important than ever before," said Stare Wallace. "Instead of getting sucked into the increasing corporatization of the industry, our family winery is bucking the trends and is an increasingly rare breed."

"We are proud to be looking towards celebrating our 50th anniversary in 2022," continued Stare Wallace. "Our goal is to continue forward into the future as an iconic, family-owned, heritage brand – reflecting the true essence of Sonoma County."

