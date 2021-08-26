U.S. markets closed

Dry Creek Vineyard Begins Historic 50th Harvest

·2 min read

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Creek Vineyard announced the beginning of its 50th harvest just one day after the winery's anniversary of 49 years of family winemaking in Sonoma County, California. This historic vintage was marked with the arrival of 10.35 tons of Sauvignon Blanc from one of the family's estate vineyards.

David Stare and Kim Stare Wallace

The love of the Loire Valley led Founder David S. Stare to produce his inaugural 1972 Fumé Blanc, and the winery has continued to craft the varietal every harvest since. The 81-year-old Stare was in attendance at the crushpad of his family winery to sprinkle the original 1972 Fumé Blanc into the hopper for good luck for the 50th harvest.

Stare is widely known as the first to plant Sauvignon Blanc in Dry Creek Valley, against the advice of vineyard specialists. 50 years later, Sauvignon Blanc is the most planted white grape in Dry Creek Valley. Dry Creek Vineyard has proudly produced Sauvignon Blanc each year of its history and currently features four distinct Sauvignon Blanc bottlings in its portfolio.

Stare's daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, is currently the President of Dry Creek Vineyard and continues to lead with a "no compromises" philosophy producing appellation-focused, terroir-driven, varietal-defining wines.

"Competition is at an all time high in our industry, so being true to our wines, our vineyards and the terroir of our region is more important than ever before," said Stare Wallace. "Instead of getting sucked into the increasing corporatization of the industry, our family winery is bucking the trends and is an increasingly rare breed."

"We are proud to be looking towards celebrating our 50th anniversary in 2022," continued Stare Wallace. "Our goal is to continue forward into the future as an iconic, family-owned, heritage brand – reflecting the true essence of Sonoma County."

Established in 1972 by David S. Stare, Dry Creek Vineyard is Dry Creek Valley's flagship winery located in the heart of Sonoma County, California. This premier, family-owned winery is celebrating 49 years of winemaking and is led by the second generation. Dave's daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, serves as President overseeing a successful family winemaking and grape growing business that includes 185 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards. Named one of the Top 100 wineries of 2015 by Wine & Spirits Magazine and a Top 10 Tasting Room by USA TODAY, the winery is also 100% Certified Sustainable. Dry Creek Vineyard proudly produces delicious Dry Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Meritage blends as well as a portfolio of single vineyard selections.

To learn more, visit www.drycreekvineyard.com. Connect with Dry Creek Vineyard on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

David Stare sprinkles in the 1972 Fumé Blanc
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dry-creek-vineyard-begins-historic-50th-harvest-301363191.html

SOURCE Dry Creek Vineyard

