Dry Eye Market Size to hit US$ 8.92 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·4 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Dry Eye Market by Drug Class (Anti-Inflammatory Agents, Topical Corticosteroids, Artificial Tears, Oral Omega Supplements, and Others), by Disease Type (Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome and Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Eye Health Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast Period 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the dry eye market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to reach US$ 8.92 Billion by 2030. Owing to technological advancements and the development of novel diagnostic tools and the increasing burden of dry eye disease.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/dry-eye-market/7997

Market Drivers

The increase in the prevalence of dry eye-related diseases may be attributed to a number of causes, including ageing, a decline in supporting hormones, systemic inflammatory diseases, ocular surface diseases, or procedures that disrupt the cholinergic neurons that promote tear secretion. According to a December 2021 article titled "Estimated Annual Economic Burden of Dry Eye Disease Based on a Multi-Center Analysis in China: A Retrospective Study," DED is now the fifth most common ocular condition in women and the ninth most common in men in the United States among those who need eye care. Additionally, a survey titled "Patient-Reported Burden of Dry Eye Disease in the United States: Results of an Online Cross-Sectional Survey" that was published by the American Journal of Ophthalmology in August 2020 revealed that DED prevalence in the United States ranges from 5% to 15% and rises with age. As a result, it is projected that DED will fuel the country's market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on drug class, the global dry eye market has been segmented into:

  • Anti-Inflammatory Agents

  • Topical Corticosteroids

  • Artificial Tears

  • Oral Omega Supplements

  • Others

The anti- inflammatory agents dominated the segment during forecast period. Anti-inflammatory medications have been increasingly popular as a dry eye condition treatment over time. Anti-inflammatory medication research activities are expanding significantly, which will ultimately result in more novel treatments being developed. These factors will have a significant impact on how quickly the market for dry eye illness grows. In terms of revenue and demand, the anti-inflammatory medicine section is anticipated to be dominant, while the artificial tears segment could become the second-largest growth-contributing segment. Artificial tears, often known as lubricating eye drops, aid in the tear film's ability to adequately shield the surface of the eyes. Because they contain less ingredients and could be advised for persons with severe to moderate dry eyes, preservative-free eye drops have gained popularity.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/dry-eye-market/7997

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global dry eye market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

The majority of the revenue generated from North America due to the high prevalence of dry eye conditions and the accessibility of treatments there. People of all ages might be found residing in this multi-screen society. Less blinking from using a computer or other digital screen may add to the symptoms of dry eye disease (DED), raising the need for better and more potent treatments. This is predicted to drive growth in the North American market under study. Additionally, the market is rising due to the region's ageing population, which is more susceptible to DED and other ocular illnesses. For instance, the Administration for Community Living (ACL) of the United States reported in May 2021 that there were approximately 54.1 million Americans aged 65 and older living in the nation in 2019, making up roughly 16% of the total population and projected to rise to 21.6% of the population by 2040. Therefore, during the course of the projected period in North America, these factors are anticipated to spur market expansion for dry eye disease.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dry eye market are:

  • Novartis AG

  • Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

  • Akron, Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

  • Medicom Healthcare Ltd

  • OASIS Medical

  • Lupin Limited

  • Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

  • Sentiss Pharma Private Limited

  • Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years - 2020

      2. Base Years - 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL DRY EYE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS

    1. Anti-Inflammatory Agents

    2. Topical Corticosteroids

    3. Artificial Tears

    4. Oral Omega Supplements

    5. Others

  6. GLOBAL DRY EYE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE TYPE

    1. Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome

    2. Aqueous Dry eye Syndrome

  7. GLOBAL DRY EYE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 

    1. Hospital Pharmacies

    2. Eye Health Clinics

    3. Retail Pharmacies

    4. Online Pharmacies

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Dry Eye Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=WizGyhKSOEqvSr53sl3cSAO6cJqjSlc7qrqXkin4&report_id=7997&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/  Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


