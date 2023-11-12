Dry Eye Spa under new ownership in Holland

HOLLAND — Dr. Kirsten Brady was born in southeast Michigan, but her career in full-scope medical optometry has taken her to Boston for school and Wisconsin for work.

Now, it's brought her to West Michigan, after the birth of her second daughter, Brady, saw her family return to the state.

Dry Eye Spa of West Michigan has announced Brady is the new owner of the practice, taking over for founder Dr. Dirk Schrotenboer.

The spa, located at 11971 James Street, doesn't offer routine eye exams or sell glasses and frames. Instead, it's dedicated to managing dry eye symptoms to deliver relief to patients suffering from the increasingly prevalent disease.

Dr. Kirsten Brady

“Our practice’s model for personalized care and long-term management of this often-debilitating disease is an exciting opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our patients, and I look forward to partnering with the West Michigan medical community as dry eye treatments continue to rapidly evolve,” Brady wrote in a release.

Brady said, during her time in full-scope medical optometry, she's seen plenty of patients with dry eye symptoms. There are many different medical conditions, she said, that can cause them.

“When I practiced full-scope optometry, I found it so rewarding to partner with local providers and essentially form an extended care team, keeping lines of communication open between myself and the providers to make sure we’re delivering the best outcome possible,” Brady said.

Now, she has the opportunity to use specialized techniques.

“Because we’re a specialty practice that only treats dry eyes, we’re able to really dig into each patient’s individual causes and risk factors and create a personalized management plan,” Brady said.

Dry Eye Spa opened in 2021.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Brady to Dry Eye Spa of West Michigan,” Schrotenboer said. “She's a highly skilled optometrist with a passion for providing excellent eye care; she's also a caring and compassionate provider who puts patients first.”

Brady said business ownership has been a learning experience, but she's appreciated the support she’s received from the community.

“The outpouring of support from so many local providers and patients — and the excitement that this specialized care will continue to be available to Holland — has been amazing to see, and I am so excited to be joining the community with my family.”

Learn more at dryeyespaofwm.com.

