Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2018-2028

Summary. Dry eye syndrome (DES), also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), is a multifactorial disease of the tears and ocular surface that causes ocular discomfort, visual disturbances, and tear film instability, which can potentially damage the ocular surface.

The DES market has had few new therapeutics in the last decade.



However, the current treatment landscape is anticipated to witness a dramatic progress with the expected launch of numerous pipeline DES drugs during the forecast period, which will be a significant driver of growth in the 7MM.



Anticipated to be a lucrative market given that its prevalence is expected to increase during the forecast period as well as a significant need to introduce new therapy options for the indication. Therefore, the trend of strategic deals in DES is expected to increase during the forecast period as more late-stage pipeline products are anticipated to enter the market during this period.



New pipeline products will help in addressing clinical unmet needs such as need for more therapies. Environmental unmet needs such as need for better diagnostic tools and appropriate clinical trials design are anticipated to be addressed by a combination of the field progressing in terms of disease understanding and product innovations.



- The DES market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2028, reaching global value of $10.0 billion.

- the analyst anticipates that 11 pipeline drugs will launch over the forecast period and all of them in the US market. A small proportion of these products are based on known MOAs such as cyclosporine-based formulations, while the other products are based on novel MOAs.

- While clinical unmet needs such as need for more treatment options are expected to be met by launch of pipeline products in the forecast period, environmental unmet needs such as those for better diagnostic tools are expected to be addressed by a combination of new product launches and improvement in understanding of the disease pathology.

- There is also an anticipation that as more pipeline therapies move into the critical stages of late-stage development and pre-approvals, some of these companies with particularly promising therapy for DES may enter into some form of strategic partnerships with other companies in order to maximize the potential of commercial success of these products.



