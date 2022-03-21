Dry Honey Market size to grow by USD 289 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Dry Honey Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.62% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (conventional dry honey and organic dry honey) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dry Honey Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights and Scope

The dry honey market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AmTech Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland Co., ASR GROUP, Associated British Foods plc, Delee Foods Group Co. Ltd., Fresh Essentials organics., Holy Natural, Island Abbey Foods Ltd., Melland Ecogreen Technology Co. Ltd, Norevo GmbH, SoulBee Ltd., The Blue Chip Group Inc., and Woodland Foods Ltd., among others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the dry honey market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 45% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the two major markets in North America. The rise in the consumption of dietary and nutritional food products will drive the dry honey market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The dry honey market share growth by the conventional dry honey segment will be significant during the forecast period. The low price of conventional dry honey will support the growth of the segment. The demand for conventional dry honey is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the growing awareness among consumers about its various health benefits, such as being rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The health benefits of consuming dry honey are driving the dry honey market growth. Consumers are more inclined toward organic products to limit the consumption of chemically processed products. Hence, several vendors operating in the cosmetic and personal care industry prefer to use honey products such as dry honey.

The declining number of honey bee colonies is challenging the dry honey market growth. This is due to factors such as natural disasters and the impact of weather conditions. The loss of honey bee colonies can limit the production of honey products such as dry honey during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dry honey market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dry honey market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dry honey market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dry honey market vendors

Dry Honey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 289 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AmTech Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland Co., ASR GROUP, Associated British Foods plc, Delee Foods Group Co. Ltd., Fresh Essentials organics., Holy Natural, Island Abbey Foods Ltd., Melland Ecogreen Technology Co. Ltd, Norevo GmbH, SoulBee Ltd., The Blue Chip Group Inc., and Woodland Foods Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

