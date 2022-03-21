U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

Dry Honey Market size to grow by USD 289 million | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Dry Honey Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.62% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (conventional dry honey and organic dry honey) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dry Honey Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights and Scope

The dry honey market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AmTech Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland Co., ASR GROUP, Associated British Foods plc, Delee Foods Group Co. Ltd., Fresh Essentials organics., Holy Natural, Island Abbey Foods Ltd., Melland Ecogreen Technology Co. Ltd, Norevo GmbH, SoulBee Ltd., The Blue Chip Group Inc., and Woodland Foods Ltd., among others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the dry honey market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 45% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the two major markets in North America. The rise in the consumption of dietary and nutritional food products will drive the dry honey market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The dry honey market share growth by the conventional dry honey segment will be significant during the forecast period. The low price of conventional dry honey will support the growth of the segment. The demand for conventional dry honey is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the growing awareness among consumers about its various health benefits, such as being rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The health benefits of consuming dry honey are driving the dry honey market growth. Consumers are more inclined toward organic products to limit the consumption of chemically processed products. Hence, several vendors operating in the cosmetic and personal care industry prefer to use honey products such as dry honey.

The declining number of honey bee colonies is challenging the dry honey market growth. This is due to factors such as natural disasters and the impact of weather conditions. The loss of honey bee colonies can limit the production of honey products such as dry honey during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the dry honey market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dry honey market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the dry honey market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dry honey market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dry honey market vendors

Related Reports:

Sauces and Dressings Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fruit Tea Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dry Honey Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 289 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.62

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AmTech Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland Co., ASR GROUP, Associated British Foods plc, Delee Foods Group Co. Ltd., Fresh Essentials organics., Holy Natural, Island Abbey Foods Ltd., Melland Ecogreen Technology Co. Ltd, Norevo GmbH, SoulBee Ltd., The Blue Chip Group Inc., and Woodland Foods Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Conventional dry honey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Organic dry honey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.4 ASR GROUP

  • 10.5 Associated British Foods plc

  • 10.6 Delee Foods Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Holy Natural

  • 10.8 Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

  • 10.9 Melland Ecogreen Technology Co. Ltd

  • 10.10 Norevo GmbH

  • 10.11 SoulBee Ltd.

  • 10.12 The Blue Chip Group Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dry-honey-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-289-million--technavio-301505442.html

SOURCE Technavio

