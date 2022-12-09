U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Dry Milling Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the dry milling market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, C. H Guenther And Son Incorporated, Cargill Inc. , Didion Milling, Flint Hills Resources, LifeLine Foods, Green Plains Inc.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dry Milling Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372087/?utm_source=GNW
, Semo Milling, Valero Energy Corporation, Pacific Ethanol Inc., Alto Ingredients Inc., FRITSCH, SunOpta Inc., and Millmore Engineering Private Limited.

The global dry milling market is expected to grow from $ 89.30 billion in 2021 to $ 95.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The dry milling market is expected to grow to $ 119.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The dry milling market consists of sales of dry milling products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for producing maize-related products such as cornflower for human consumption.When corn kernels are processed into flour or meal without the addition of any liquid, the process is known as dry milling.

Dry milling is different from the other methods of milling as it includes the particle contact method of milling.

The main types of dry milling market sources are yellow corn and white corn.Yellow corn is used as the base ingredient for cornmeal flour, which is used in the baking of cornbread, baked goods, tortillas, cereals, and used in beverages, oil, brewed, and food acids.

Yellow corn refers to a variety of sweet corn that contains carotenoids that give its kernels the yellow color.The different end products include ethanol, dried distillers’ grain with soluble (DDGS), corn grits, corn meal, corn flour, and others.

The several applications include fuel, feed, and food.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dry milling market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the dry milling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in the consumption of corn flour-processed snacks and bakery products across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the dry milling market going forward.Corn flour refers to flour made from dried whole corn kernels.

Corn flour is used as a binder and to impart form and structure to baked dishes and other foods.Dry milling is the process of obtaining corn flour from corn seeds, which has a fine and silky texture similar to whole wheat flour used in bakery and confectionery products such as bread, pancakes, and biscuits.

For instance, in November 2021, according to the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) report, a US-based international, non-profit scientific association of professionals engaged in food science, food technology, and related fields, the number of snacks sold in the US increased by 5%, and the consumption of snacks by US adults is up to 2.7 snacks per day. Therefore, the rise in the consumption of corn flour, processed snacks, and bakery products is driving the growth of the dry milling market.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the dry milling market.Major companies operating in the dry milling sector are focusing on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in December 2021, Rieco Industries Limited, an India-based project engineering and machine manufacturing company, launched an innovative technological solution, RACAM, an air classifying action mill for dry powder grinding, which had the unique feature of air and dust separation.This machine provides various activities in dry milling such as classifying, conveying, integrated grinding, and collecting operations with the help of a single machine.

It also provides an ultra-fine grinding powder.The equipment offers advantages such as larger capacity, higher efficiency, and less noise.

The upgraded equipment is also more efficient and easier to clean and use.

In July 2021, AGCO, a US-based agricultural machinery company, collaborated with Ocrim for an undisclosed amount.The agreement would benefit customers worldwide by bringing together the seed, grain, and food industry expertise of AGCO’s Cimbria and GSI brands with Ocrim’s extensive food milling capability.

Ocrim is an Italy-based provider for wheat, corn, and cereal mills.

The countries covered in the dry milling market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
The dry milling market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dry milling market statistics, including dry milling industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dry milling market share, detailed dry milling market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dry milling industry. This dry milling market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372087/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


