Dry Wrought Cider's growth continues with opening of new tap room in 4th Ave Food Park

A new Gainesville tap room is now serving up a variety of delicious ciders at the 4th Ave Food Park.

Grand opening of Dry Wrought Cider

Dry Wrought Cider, which uses only vegan and gluten free ingredients, held its grand opening Nov. 10 at 409 SW Fourth Ave. in the same strip as BakerBaker, Opus Coffee and Fehrenbacher's Artisan Sausage.

Location is "amazing"

Tiffany WatersStone, owner of distribution company BFD Sales and Service and wife of Dry Wrought co-owner Ben Stone, called the location of the new tap room "amazing."

"There's so many draws, so many awesome businesses in here that people come in, or are walking by," WatersStone said of the food park, which also is home to Square House, Humble Wood Fire and Muñecas Taco Garden. "This is an avenue for Dry Wrought to reach more customers."

Tiffany WatersStone works behind the counter at Dry Wrought Cider's new tap room, located in the 4th Ave Food Park at 409 SW Fourth Ave., in Gainesville.

Tap room filled with craft beers

Inside of the tap room, customers will notice the ample seating area, games, four ciders on tap — with plans to add two more — and coolers filled with a variety of Florida craft beers for sale.

"The goal is, and you can kind of tell with the decor, is to be the cafeteria of the food park," WatersStone said.

Business started in May of 2021

Started in May 2021 by co-owners and head brewers Ben Stone and Dale Tanner, Dry Wrought Cider is now available in more than 50 bars, restaurants and stores around Florida.

A variety of cider flavors

It’s canned cider flavors include mulled, orange zest, hops, strawberry and jalapeño.

Dry Wrought Cider's new tap room in the 4th Ave Food Park features plenty of seating, games, four ciders on tap and a variety of Florida craft beers for sale.

Award-winning ciders

In March, Dry Wrought's low-carb ciders took home both the gold and silver medals in the "Cider & Mead" category at the Best of Florida Beer Competition. It also took home silver and bronze medals in this year's New York International Cider Competition, which featured more than 300 submissions.

"The last six months have been really awesome," Tanner said. "A whole lot of work, but really cool to see that two and half years of grinding and walking into individual stores and selling our stuff all day every day is finally starting to pay off."

Disney reaching out to company for new flavors

Tanner said it's getting to the point where people are reaching out to Dry Wrought for its products, including Disney, which is seeking a couple of new flavors for Epcot's Japan Pavilion as part of its annual International Flower & Garden Festival.

"It's pretty cool that it's all starting to come together," he said.

"Cidery is currently experimenting with roselle"

The cidery is currently experimenting with roselle, a flowering plant in the genus Hibiscus.

"It's almost got a cherry blossom flavor," WatersStone said of their latest cider. "The flavors of a rosé that are really good without any of the yeasty, oaky flavor that can sometimes crush a rosé flavor."

Hours of operation

Dry Wrought Cider's tap room is open Monday and Tuesday from 5 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dry Wrought Cider, which specializes in vegan and gluten free products, has a new tap room in the 4th Ave Food Park, located at 409 SW Fourth Ave., in Gainesville.

