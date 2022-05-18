U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.06
    -157.79 (-3.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,547.50
    -1,107.09 (-3.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,437.16
    -547.37 (-4.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.18
    -68.11 (-3.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.28
    -3.12 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.30 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    -0.0072 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8900
    -0.0780 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    -0.0143 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1400
    -1.2180 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,142.94
    -575.84 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.25
    -19.42 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

DRYDEN STREET SCHOOL OF WESTBURY, NEW YORK WINS THE 2022 COLGATE BRIGHT SMILES KIDS AWARDS GRAND PRIZE

·4 min read

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They showcased what optimism and smiles can do in words, deeds, and adorable formation, and in the end, students at Westbury, New York's Dryden Street School captured the 2022 Colgate Bright Smiles Kids Awards national title, a grand prize of $10,000, and hearts across the United States. Second and third place winners Trevitt Elementary School in Columbus, Ohio and P.S. 133 Fred R. Moore Academy from Harlem, New York were awarded $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

Presented by Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures, in collaboration with Hip Hop Public Health, the Bright Smiles Kids Awards invited children ages 6-14 to use their creativity to submit videos of projects that highlight how optimism can positively impact our lives and futures. This year's competition drew a record-setting number of entries from young people enrolled in schools, clubs, and after-school programs from Yakima, Washington to Long Island, New York, and from Columbus, Ohio to Austin, TX. Submissions included songs, spoken word recitations, simulated newscasts, dances, and technology projects. Following a review by a panel of judges assembled by Hip Hop Public Health, seven finalists were selected. A live public vote attracted thousands of fans and determined the first, second, and third-place winners announced today during the virtual Bright Smiles Kids Awards event hosted by internationally acclaimed record producer and co-founder of Hip Hop Public Health, Doug E. Fresh.

"Today's finalists are tomorrow's visionaries," shared Doug E. Fresh during the program. "It isn't always easy to be optimistic, but when we are, it's contagious, and we help make the world a better place." He also delighted the audience with the news that the Bright Smiles Kids Awards finalists will have an opportunity to appear with Hip Hop Public Health in a music video that highlights good oral health habits.

"At Colgate, we believe that everyone deserves a future they can smile about," said Dr. Gillian Barclay, the Company's Vice President, Global Public Health and Scientific Affairs. "Showing our children that we believe in their dreams and ability to lead and achieve amazing things nurtures the kind of young leaders who will inspire us all."

To watch the rebroadcast of the Bright Smiles Kids Awards program, please visit https://colgate.brandlive.com/bright-smiles-kids-awards/en/registration.

About Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources, and improving children's oral health through our Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures
Established in 1991, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF) has reached more than 1.4 billion children in more than 100 countries across the world. The program strategically partners to reach underserved children and their families where they are born, live, work, learn, and play. BSBF continues to promote health equity, optimal health and well-being, and to lead global social impact efforts that empower children and families to achieve healthy and bright futures.

About Hip Hop Public Health
Hip Hop Public Health (HHPH) is an internationally recognized 501c3 that harnesses the transformative power of music, culture, and science to improve health literacy and promote health equity in communities of color. Founded by Dr. Olajide Williams of Columbia University, a world-renowned leader in community-based behavioral intervention research, and the legendary Doug E. Fresh, HHPH has a 15-year track record of creating culturally relevant science-based content using an evidence-based framework for health promotion and behavior change, the Multisensory Multilevel Health Education Model, and the Child-Mediated Health Communication framework that focuses on children as messengers for disease prevention and health promotion interventions with parents and caregivers. All of HHPH's 200+ educational resources are available to stream and download for free, removing access barriers for teaching, learning and health literacy. For more information visit hhph.org and follow @hhphorg on social media.

Dryden Street School in Westbury, NY wins the 2022 Colgate Bright Smiles Kids Awards national title and $10,000 grand prize.
Dryden Street School in Westbury, NY wins the 2022 Colgate Bright Smiles Kids Awards national title and $10,000 grand prize.
(PRNewsfoto/Colgate-Palmolive Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Colgate-Palmolive Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dryden-street-school-of-westbury-new-york-wins-the-2022-colgate-bright-smiles-kids-awards-grand-prize-301550471.html

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive Company

Recommended Stories

  • Lloyds and Halifax to close 28 more branches

    The closures will see will see 20 Lloyds Bank and eight Halifax branches disappear from high streets between August and November this year

  • SNAP Benefits: Does Papa John’s Accept EBT Cards as Payment?

    Do you receive monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits? SNAP benefits typically can't be used to buy hot and ready-to-eat food at grocery stores or restaurants, but depending...

  • John Deere Foundation Awards $1 Million to World Food Program USA

    Today, the John Deere Foundation announced a $1 million donation to World Food Program USA to combat global food insecurity and address the staggering rise of acute hunger exacerbated by the crisis in Ukraine.

  • Bread Financial Cove Café Unveiled

    Newly named cafeteria celebrates Company’s long-standing commitment to Nationwide Children’s Hospital

  • AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter has $42 million in assets

    The foundation started by organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement is still worth tens of millions of dollars, after spending more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants, and other expenses, according to tax documents filed with the IRS. But just three years into existence, Cullors was the only movement founder involved in the organization.

  • Traders Ramp Up ECB Rate Hike Bets as Knot Floats Bigger Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders priced in a more aggressive pace of monetary policy tightening from the European Central Bank after an official raised the prospect of larger rate hikes this year.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compe

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Sees Rising Price Performance With Jump To 81 RS Rating

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, rising from 78 to 81. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock A Buy?

  • Home Depot stock jumps after big earnings beat, surprise same-store sales growth

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. shot up 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, surprise growth in same-store sales and raised its full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to May 1 rose to $4.23 billion, or $4.09 a share, from $4.15 billion, or $3.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share the FactSet consensus of $3.69. Sales grew 3.8% to $38.91 b

  • Is it now or never for a stock rally? Fund managers cash pile is the biggest since 2001, says Bank of America

    Fearing stagflation and higher interest rates, global money managers have been amassing cash at a level not seen in two decades. Entitled, “If they can’t rally now…” the survey revealed the highest levels of cash for those managers since the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S. The survey showed investors are now expecting 7.9 Fed interest-rate hikes in this tightening cycle, from 7.4 in April.

  • F45 Training Holdings Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance on Franchise Growth

    By Alan Hatfield Celebrity-friendly fitness franchisor F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) today reaffirmed its full-year guidance following strong revenue, profit, and franchise growth in the first quarter. The company finished the quarter on track toward its goal of selling 1,500 new franchises this year, logging 706 new full fee-paying franchises and a 175% […]

  • Why Berkshire Hathaway Didn’t Have to Disclose Earlier its 10% Stake in Paramount

    FEATURE Berkshire Hathaway purchase of more than 10% of Paramount Global disclosed late Monday, normally would have triggered an earlier regulatory filing. But Berkshire apparently didn’t have to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission because it owns non-voting shares in the media company.

  • Amazon, Clorox on Bank of America List of Stocks Hurt by Inflation

    Inflation is rampant, as you've undoubtedly noticed during your recent shopping trips. Consumer prices soared 8.3% in the 12 months through April. In your investing, you might want to stay away from stocks that suffer during inflationary periods.

  • Evgo Inks Commercial Agreement With This Auto Giant

    EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has signed a commercial agreement with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) brand Cadillac to offer drivers of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ the option of two years of unlimited public fast charging. The financial terms were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Cadillac offers eligible LYRIQ drivers the choice of 2 years of unlimited charging on EVgo's network or a home charger installation credit. The agreement builds on the broader collaboration between EVgo and GM, which includes pla

  • Any Reason To Buy Canopy Growth After More Job Cuts?

    Canopy Growth has said it had established new senior roles to be held by former higher-ups at Constellation Brands. Is CGC stock a buy now?

  • SEC is reportedly checking banker cell phones in a Wall Street messaging probe

    Regulators are reviewing whether bankers conducted official business via personal mobile apps as search widens after JPMorgan settlement last year.

  • Bill Ackman calls Terra a ‘pyramid scheme’ and warns that ‘hyping’ this kind of token ‘will destroy the entire crypto industry’

    The billionaire investor Bill Ackman looked under the hood at the “algorithm” of TerraUSD’s so-called stablecoin and wasn't impressed. He says the community needs to “self-regulate” out schemes like this before crippling regulation comes down from outside.

  • Saudi Arabia's wealth fund takes 5% Nintendo stake

    Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has taken a 5.01% stake in Nintendo Co Ltd as the sovereign wealth fund increases its exposure to the Japanese video gaming industry. The investment in the Kyoto-based group company was made for investment purposes, a filing said, and comes as PIF has also taken stakes in video game companies Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo. PIF, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is an anchor investor in SoftBank Group Corp's $100 billion Vision Fund but also invests independently as part of the prince's plans to transform the country's economy.

  • Musk’s Talks With Twitter All Started With Dorsey, Durban

    (Bloomberg) -- While it’s anyone’s guess how Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover attempt of Twitter will end, there is some clarity over how it started. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneStocks Sink on Earnings, Growth Fears; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsThe key relationships in the run-up

  • Caldwell Expands Partnership Capabilities With Addition Of Byron Marchant; Establishes New Offices

    Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSX: CWL) (OTC: CWLPF) has added Byron Marchant as a partner in the Board & CEO Practice, adding to its capabilities in the U.S. federal and state public sector, public utilities sector, and the sports and entertainment space. Marchant joins Caldwell from the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni and Foundation, where he served as president and CEO for over 13 years. Caldwell also announced the establishment of new offices in Annapolis, MD, and the Washington, DC, area.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Highly Anticipated Investor Day?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.