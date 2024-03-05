DRYWORLD Brands Clocks 1,700% Sales Growth In Q1, e-Commerce Revenue Soars

DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC:IBGR) saw a remarkable 1,700% sales increase in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023. The e-commerce revenues for January 2024 increased more than 227% year-over-year due to the Ambassador Program.

Over the last two years, DRYWORLD has launched 377 products, serving nearly 1,000 customers in 53 countries across six continents, with e-commerce revenue soaring over 450%.

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering quality apparel and gear for the ‘athlete in all of us.’

DRYWORLD’s management expanded its share capacity to 980 million for funding needs, planning minimal dilution capital raises.

For 2024: DRYWORLD plans to up-list to the OTCQB with a new ticker symbol and to expand existing operations by opening new sales and distribution channels for current and future partners in strategic territories.

“2024 is set to be a milestone year for DRYWORLD as we continue to stack up revenue streams by closing global deals such as PFC Beroe x Ronaldinho and our Super Rugby partnership, aligning our company with the top athletes, teams, and leagues in the world. DRYWORLD faced a number of challenges in 2023 but we believe we have largely worked through these, and our sole focus is now on elevating our brand, driving revenue, increasing the fundamentals of the company and building long-term shareholder value,” commented DRYWORLD Co-CEO, Matt Weingart.

Recent operational highlight: DRYWORLD shipped its first order from the New Zealand Super Rugby Clubs partnership, launching an e-commerce store with co-branded compression gear and licensed products.

Price Action: IBGR shares closed lower by 14.89% at $0.008 on Monday.

