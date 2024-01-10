DS Sigma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:DSS) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at DS Sigma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:DSS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DS Sigma Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = RM9.1m ÷ (RM127m - RM11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, DS Sigma Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 7.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.3% average generated by the Packaging industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of DS Sigma Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For DS Sigma Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at DS Sigma Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 56% over the last four years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a side note, DS Sigma Holdings Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 8.9% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about DS Sigma Holdings Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 41% from where it was year ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

DS Sigma Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

