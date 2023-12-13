DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of £0.06

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) will pay a dividend of £0.06 on the 31st of January. This makes the dividend yield 6.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

DS Smith's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, DS Smith was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 3.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 54%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.08, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.18. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.4% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

We Could See DS Smith's Dividend Growing

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. DS Smith has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.7% per annum. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While DS Smith is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for DS Smith (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

