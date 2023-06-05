DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating DS Smith (LON:SMDS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DS Smith:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = UK£596m ÷ (UK£10b - UK£3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

So, DS Smith has an ROCE of 8.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Packaging industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured DS Smith's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DS Smith.

So How Is DS Smith's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for DS Smith in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.6% and the business has deployed 58% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On DS Smith's ROCE

In conclusion, DS Smith has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 29% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think DS Smith has the makings of a multi-bagger.

