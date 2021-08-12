DSE, a Specialized Company in Metal Bearing for Marine Engines and Industrial Plants, Enters the Global Market

BUSAN, Korea, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSE has grown from manufacturing Sulzer fuel exhaust pump bearings into a professional metal-bearing manufacturer for shipbuilding engines, power generation facilities, and various plants.

DSE's metal bearings have strong compressive strength that withstands high loads, low friction coefficient, and excellent thermal conductivity. Their bearings are wear-resistant with improved corrosion resistance.

Products that apply DSE bearings related to shipping engines include: stern tube bearings, intermediate shaft bearings, bushing for chain tighteners, bearings for HPS (Hydraulic Power Supply), guide shoes, guide strips, and segments.

Also, DSE has been delivering metal bearings to the power plant field in partnership with large companies as Korean construction companies, including Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.

DSE operates specialized facilities to keep the high precision essential in their bearings, enabling consistent quality.

DSE has already achieved expertise in metal bearings that require high precision and technical reliability in Korea. It has also succeeded in developing high-quality products and localization of shipbuilding equipment materials.

In addition, DSE has been paying attention to Korean companies' high-valued shipbuilding (LNG carriers, cruise ships) and shipbuilding equipment (marine structure) to compete with the cheap ship market of China.

The CEO of DSE said they will keep seeking their way to move forward in the shipbuilding market by organically coping with the fast-changing industry by identifying the needs and striving to enter the eco-friendly equipment market.

