U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,564.07
    +17.53 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,416.32
    +11.08 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,417.24
    +71.24 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,054.19
    +3.45 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.81
    +0.61 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7910
    -0.0090 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2220
    -0.4600 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,915.00
    -835.23 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.16
    -11.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.90
    +52.12 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

DSG Global Announces Breakthrough Success at 2022 PGA Show in Orlando

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DSG Global Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DSGT

Company Showcased Disruptive New Designs and New Functionality, Spurring Tangible Engagement at Golf’s Biggest Annual Event

SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB:DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”), the name behind a wide range of vehicles, from Imperium Motor Corp’s luxury electric SUV’s, trucks, buses, and e-bikes, to the world’s most advanced GPS-based golf cart fleet management system and state-of-the-art disruptive golf cart designs, is pleased to report that the Company saw exceptional engagement from a range of new potential partners, distributors, clients, and customers at the 2022 PGA Show in Orlando last week.

At the event, the Company saw strong interest in its Shelby G.T. 500 4-Seater and Shelby Cobra 2-seater and successfully introduced its Vantage Pro Fleet Cart, Vantage 4-seater, Vantage Tour, and Vantage ‘Marshal’ designs, as well as its state-of-the-art fleet management technology and market leading functionality, to a highly engaged audience.

Shelby registered interest in over 125 potential orders from presentations to registrations on the www.acgolfcarts.com website, and Vantage tag interviewed potential distributors representing commitments in 28 territories in United States.

“We made tremendous strides last week at the most important annual event in the golf equipment world, with a big splash in both new cart designs and new innovative functionality,” commented DSGT CEO, Robert Silzer. “We expect to see a significant tangible impact for DSGT based on this show alone given the response we received, and we look forward to presenting specific details involving new orders and new clients over coming days.”

According to a recent research report from Mordor Intelligence, the golf cart market was valued at nearly $2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach more than $2.5 billion by 2026, growing at a rapid pace exceeding 5% per year through at least 2026.

Based on its showing at this event, management believes the Company is poised for continued market share gains with the potential to penetrate the top-tier of the golf cart marketplace and challenge established sales leaders over coming quarters.

Details on new orders, contracts, and customers will follow shortly.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other venues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, PACERTM single rider golf carts, and agricultural applications.

Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated," "proposed," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; delays in the Company's expansion plans; regulatory changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2021 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Company Contact:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

Brokers and Analysts
Chesapeake group
+1-410-825-3930
Info@chesapeakegp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Will Novavax Hit $250 This Year?

    Vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has fallen harder than the broader market of late, dropping by 36% in the past three months alone. Meanwhile, Novavax's shares are trading at $95.22. Although Novavax's stock has been somewhat affected by factors outside of its control, the company also made several blunders of its own.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • AbbVie Earnings Slightly Beat Estimates. Here Are the Numbers That Matter.

    AbbVie reported fourth-quarter earnings that were roughly in line with Wall Street expectations, and its 2022 earnings guidance surpassed analyst projections.

  • Is Nvidia Stock Too Expensive?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) share prices reached an all-time (split-adjusted) high of $346 in November after reporting another blockbuster quarter of earnings. In its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended Oct. 31), the graphics processing unit (GPU) specialist reported adjusted earnings growth of 60% year over year, driven by gains across its data center and gaming segments. The continued expansion of the data center industry will be key to that, since it's the company's fastest-growing and highest-margin business.

  • SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair Is a Win-Win Deal

    SeaWorld made an unsolicited buyout offer for the regional amusement park operator. Is your portfolio tall enough to ride?

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f

  • Google Stock Jumps As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Could Permit Tech Giant to Join Dow Industrials

    Alphabet's stock price will drop to around $148 based on the current stock price when the split becomes effective in July.

  • Constellation completes separation from Exelon, announces $1M donation

    Constellation has officially completed its separation from Exelon and is now a Baltimore-based public company again for the first time since 2012.

  • A few more stock pullbacks, and then a big one, are coming, warns this manager. Here’s how investors should prepare.

    We chat with David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth U.S., who says single-digit gains for the S&P 500 may be the best we get this year.

  • PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

    The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes. At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy". PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2021 Enterprise Products Partners conference call. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Enterprise Products Partners conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Block Falls After PayPal’s Earnings Disappointment. This Analyst Likes the Stock.

    Shares of Block,  formerly known as Square, were sinking on Wednesday after online payments competitor PayPal posted earnings that missed Wall Street estimates. Analyst Tien-tsin Huang moved to an Overweight rating from Not Rated, citing optimism over the company’s gross profits and valuation this year. Huang set a $200 price target on the shares.

  • Is Qualcomm Stock A Buy? QCOM Bets On A Future Beyond Smartphones, Apple

    This is what fundamentals and technicals say about Qualcomm stock now, as it diversifies away from Apple iPhone chips. QCOM stock has soared.

  • Electric vehicles: XPeng, Li Auto deliveries double in January

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Xpeng, Li Auto, and Chinese EV stocks.

  • Did The Smart Money Play Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Correctly?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after Alphabet earnings, private payrolls disappointment

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors mulled a fresh batch of earnings results from some major index components and tried to further shake off January's volatility. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose while the Dow dipped.

  • AbbVie's stock gains on fourth-quarter earnings as it reports better-than-expected sales of Humira

    Shares of AbbVie Inc. gained 1.4% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company beat earnings expectations and generated more sales than expected of its top-selling rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira. AbbVie had earnings of $4.0 billion, or $2.26 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $36.0 million, or 1 cent per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.31, against a FactSet consensus of $3.28. The company reported revenue of $14.8 billion