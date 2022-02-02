DSG Global Announces Breakthrough Success at 2022 PGA Show in Orlando

Company Showcased Disruptive New Designs and New Functionality, Spurring Tangible Engagement at Golf’s Biggest Annual Event

SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB:DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”), the name behind a wide range of vehicles, from Imperium Motor Corp’s luxury electric SUV’s, trucks, buses, and e-bikes, to the world’s most advanced GPS-based golf cart fleet management system and state-of-the-art disruptive golf cart designs, is pleased to report that the Company saw exceptional engagement from a range of new potential partners, distributors, clients, and customers at the 2022 PGA Show in Orlando last week.

At the event, the Company saw strong interest in its Shelby G.T. 500 4-Seater and Shelby Cobra 2-seater and successfully introduced its Vantage Pro Fleet Cart, Vantage 4-seater, Vantage Tour, and Vantage ‘Marshal’ designs, as well as its state-of-the-art fleet management technology and market leading functionality, to a highly engaged audience.

Shelby registered interest in over 125 potential orders from presentations to registrations on the www.acgolfcarts.com website, and Vantage tag interviewed potential distributors representing commitments in 28 territories in United States.

“We made tremendous strides last week at the most important annual event in the golf equipment world, with a big splash in both new cart designs and new innovative functionality,” commented DSGT CEO, Robert Silzer. “We expect to see a significant tangible impact for DSGT based on this show alone given the response we received, and we look forward to presenting specific details involving new orders and new clients over coming days.”

According to a recent research report from Mordor Intelligence, the golf cart market was valued at nearly $2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach more than $2.5 billion by 2026, growing at a rapid pace exceeding 5% per year through at least 2026.

Based on its showing at this event, management believes the Company is poised for continued market share gains with the potential to penetrate the top-tier of the golf cart marketplace and challenge established sales leaders over coming quarters.

Details on new orders, contracts, and customers will follow shortly.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other venues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, PACERTM single rider golf carts, and agricultural applications.

Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/



CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated," "proposed," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; delays in the Company's expansion plans; regulatory changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2021 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

