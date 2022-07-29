DSG Global Announces Vantage Fleet Pro Golf Cart comparison challenge.

DSG Global Inc.

SURREY, British Columbia, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that over coming weeks DSG Global will commence shipping its new Fleet Pro golf cart to dealers and golf courses across North America.



In a world first DSG Global are offering selected golf courses a small fleet of its much-anticipated Vantage Fleet Pro golf cart to test, trial and compare at no cost whatsoever.

The Vantage Fleet Pro Golf Cart premiered at the 2022 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida to rave reviews.

The Fleet Pro represents the first serious challenge to the big three golf cart manufacturers all based in the USA.

With standard features that include long range 105ah Lithium battery pack, 5kw AC maintenance free motor, inbuilt GPS fleet management system, auto park brake system and MacPherson strut front suspension supported by the industries most comprehensive 7-year bumper to bumper warranty the Vantage Fleet Pro golf cart is well positioned to disrupt the market.

The first carts to be shipped will be dedicated to demonstrating the VANTAGE ADVANTAGE and DSG’s confidence in challenging the incumbents through a complimentary “Head-to-Head” comparison program where select golf operators can receive brand new Vantage Pro Fleet Golf Carts to evaluate at no charge or future obligation in exchange for completing a short survey of their experience.

In a market starved for new golf carts due to component shortages DSG anticipate strong demand.

To meet demand DSG have ramped up manufacturing to full volumes and will continue to appoint dealers, distributors and service technicians throughout North America

DSG also offer highly competitive lease and trade in terms and as an added incentive golf course operations that order a fleet of 30 or more Vantage Fleet Pro Golf Carts will receive complimentary Tag Turf utility and maintenance units.

The TAG Turf system has revolutionized utility and maintenance vehicle fleet management and provides the operator/Superintendent with holistic control over the entire turf fleet.

Story continues

Replacing end of life carts with the Vantage Pro injects new energy into the golf operation raising the golfer experience while providing proven management capabilities that increase revenues and efficiency.

For information on how you can participate in the DSG Global Head-to-Head Challenge and what incentives are available for the Vantage Pro Golf Fleet launch please contact.

The VANTAGE ADVANTAGE HOT LINE 1-877-589-8806 #2

https://vantage-tag.com/

E. sales@vantage-tag.com

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other venues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, single rider golf carts, the new Lithium Vantage Golf Carts, and agricultural applications.

Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated," "proposed," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on several factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; delays in the Company's expansion plans; regulatory changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2021 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Company Contact:

Investor relations / sales

1 604 575 3848 #2



