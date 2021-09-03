U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.50
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,462.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,614.25
    +13.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.10
    +7.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.89
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0300
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,390.23
    -473.31 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,291.21
    +0.70 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

DSM to acquire First Choice Ingredients to accelerate growth in food and beverage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces today that it has signed an agreement to acquire First Choice Ingredients, a leading supplier of dairy-based savory flavorings for an enterprise value of US$453 million. This transaction represents an EV/EBITDA multiple of 19.8x based on the estimated 2021 Adjusted EBITDA. The estimated 2021 sales amount to about US$75 million.

DSM Logo. (PRNewsFoto/DSM)
DSM Logo. (PRNewsFoto/DSM)

With headquarters in Germantown (WI, USA) and three manufacturing facilities in the vicinity, First Choice Ingredients and its approximately 100 employees have built a leading position in the US taste market as a developer of clean label, fermented dairy and dairy-based savory flavorings for taste and functional solutions across a wide range of applications.

The company ferments and blends a variety of natural dairy products with cultures and enzymes to create clean label taste solutions integrating sensory and functional benefits. Leveraging its R&D and application expertise, First Choice Ingredients works as an innovation partner with food producers, flavor houses and food service suppliers in applications such as soups, snacks, salad dressings and sauces, prepared meals, sweet baking, as well as dairy products and plant-based meat and dairy alternatives.

DSM is a leading global solutions provider to the food and beverage industry, with unique capabilities in nutritional ingredients (such as nutritional lipids, vitamins and nutrient premixes) and a global product portfolio of specialty ingredients (such as cultures, enzymes, yeast extracts, process flavors, and texturizing hydrocolloids). DSM's deep expertise in application and formulation, nutritional science, as well as fermentation and biotechnology know-how, enable customers to improve taste and texture, and optimize nutritional profiles and health appeal, while boosting process efficiencies and reducing loss and waste.

This acquisition by DSM will be highly synergetic for both companies. DSM can further accelerate the growth of First Choice Ingredients by offering their products outside the US to DSM's broad global customer base and integrating their solutions in DSM's full offering for F&B customers. The acquisition gives First Choice Ingredients access to DSM's world-leading biotechnology toolbox, fermentation know-how, and global customer relationships.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, co-CEOs of Royal DSM, commented: "We look forward to welcoming the First Choice Ingredients people to DSM. Our companies are a great fit, with a shared passion for science-based solutions for delicious, nutritious, and sustainable food and beverage products. This acquisition is an attractive next step for DSM as we continue to build our health, nutrition, and biosciences capabilities."

Patrick Niels, President of DSM Food Specialties, added: "We are very pleased with the addition of First Choice Ingredients and its skilled workforce to our business. It will enable us to extend our integrated solutions offering in food and beverage, and provide our customers with innovative taste solutions for the new and improved end-products today's discerning consumers continually demand."

Jim Pekar, President of First Choice Ingredients, said: "This is the right time in First Choice Ingredients' journey to become part of a company such as DSM. The people of First Choice Ingredients will continue to deliver our legendary products and customer service with can-do attitude and relentless focus on product integrity and innovation. They are some of the most hard-working and loyal teammates ever assembled under one roof."

Roger Mullins, Executive VP of First Choice Ingredients, continued: "We are excited to join DSM. This will enable us to accelerate our growth by adding our taste solutions to DSM's broad portfolio of global products and integrated offerings to meet the needs of our customers and create new opportunities. This combination will allow access to DSM'S powerful toolbox of fermentation technology."

Subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021. More details can be found in the Presentation to Investors.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™
Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. Our products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large.

DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees.
The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on: Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

For more information:

DSM Media relations

Lieke de Jong

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

email media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

email investor.relations@dsm.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • No. 25 Arizona State opens with 41-14 win over Southern Utah

    Arizona State's defense created turnovers, the offense churned out touchdowns on the ground. Darien Butler had two interceptions and No. 25 Arizona State used its punishing run game to overcome some sloppy moments in a season-opening 41-14 win over Southern Utah on Thursday night. The Sun Devils were a bit rusty to start a season of high expectations, committing numerous miscues on special teams and 13 penalties for 135 yards.

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares were on pace to snap a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.2% as of 11:37 a.m. in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell as much as 4.1%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Alibaba Pledges $15.5 Billion to ‘Common Prosperity’ Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. pledged 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) over five years toward Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” vision, becoming the latest tech giant to bankroll China’s broad aim to share the wealth.China’s second-largest company will spread the money between 10 initiatives encompassing technology investment and support for small companies, the government-backed Zhejiang Daily reported Thursday. An Alibaba spokesperson confirmed the report, without elaborating. The c

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Bitcoin Is Up, But The No. 3 Cryptocurrency Hits New High

    The world's third-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano, hit a new high amid a rebound in digital currencies.

  • Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling

    C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. The company also issued second-quarter and FY22 guidance. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained C3.ai with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $78 Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained C3.ai with a Buy and lowered the price target from $146 to $122 Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained C3.ai with an Underweight and lowered the price target

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • DocuSign Stock Falls As Earnings Beat, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    DocuSign stock fell after its July-quarter earnings topped Wall Street targets but October quarter revenue guidance edged by views.