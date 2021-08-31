U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.25
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,320.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,582.25
    -15.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.00
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.44
    -0.77 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    +0.29 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7090
    -0.1760 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,865.81
    +133.63 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.38
    +17.52 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.10
    -43.91 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

DSM Announces Acquisition of Managed IT Services Provider Cipher Integrations

·3 min read

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM, a Florida-based leader in data assurance, announced today the acquisition of Cipher Integrations, a Florida-based Managed IT Services provider. This acquisition extends DSM's delivery of unmatched data assurance solutions which protects core digital infrastructure, guarantees recoverability, and thereby reduces costly downtime. As part of the acquisition, DSM will integrate Cipher's offerings and engineering team into its own. This is a win-win for both companies and their clients, adding talented staff to the continuously growing DSM team, and strengthening offerings for Cipher clients.

"Our acquisition of Cipher allows us to leverage our product strengths and strong customer focus because Cipher, like DSM, focused heavily on client satisfaction. DSM's strong Net Promoter Score of 85+ is the best example of our dedication to client satisfaction, and that it is always our number one focus," said David Robinson, Founder and CEO of DSM. "Completing this acquisition aligns with our strategy of delighting clients, while growing our core business as we expand to become the dominant player in the data assurance market," he continued.

DSM's Managed Services offering, Data Protection suite, and Disaster Recovery platform take a rapid recovery approach to data assurance. The ability to survive and recover quickly from a data breach or ransomware attack ensures business continuity, and DSM's expert team keeps client's systems operational in its highly available/scalable platform. The acquisition of Cipher broadens DSM's client base and strengthens these offerings to further provide enterprise-level results while maintaining a personalized client experience.

"DSM incorporates many of the core values and beliefs that Cipher has adopted over the last 18 years, which made it an easy decision moving forward with them in this acquisition," said Todd Baylis, Founder and CEO of Cipher Integrations. "Their solutions and focus on client satisfaction integrate well with Cipher clients, and they will have a seamless transition going forward with access to the many offerings that DSM provides," he said.

For most organizations that leverage multiple managed services in their environments, gaps between providers are common. These gaps can cause a lack of data security and availability due to the increasing number of threat vectors. DSM solves this problem by providing confidence through true data assurance, and by helping clients navigate their IT journey from current state to desired state.

About DSM

DSM redefines our client's business outcomes that they consider possible from their IT infrastructure ensuring that their data is protected and available when and where they need it, saving time and money. DSM's secure and compliant solutions include, disaster recovery, data protection, fully managed paths to cloud, information security and colocation. As our clients embark on their journey to trusted data availability, DSM guides them, allowing them to focus on their core business, rather than the technology that runs it. Clients value how DSM meets them where they are on their IT journey.

Media Contact
Tori Pazda
863-802-8888
317732@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dsm-announces-acquisition-of-managed-it-services-provider-cipher-integrations-301365927.html

SOURCE DSM

