DSM announces final dividend for 2021

HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, confirmed its resolution to declare a dividend for the financial year 2021 of €2.50 per ordinary share was passed today, 10 May 2022, at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. This represents an increased dividend versus the €2.40 paid for 2020. An interim dividend of €0.80 per ordinary share having been paid in August 2021, the final dividend thus amounts to €1.70 per ordinary share.

DSM Logo.

At the discretion of the shareholder, the final dividend will be made available in cash or, under the conditions set out below, in ordinary shares of DSM. The period in which this choice can be made is from 16 May 2022 to 27 May 2022 (3:00pm CET).

To the extent the final dividend is paid out in shares, these shares will be primarily transferred out of the own shares DSM holds in stock. Should the total number of own shares not be sufficient, additional shares will be acquired.

The stock dividend is paid from the tax-exempt share premium reserve and thus free from withholding tax in the Netherlands. Where shareholders have opted to receive their dividend in shares, the corresponding cash value of €1.70 per ordinary share will be deducted from the profit attributable to shareholders and added to the reserves. In order to avoid negative tax consequences for DSM, a maximum of 40% of the total dividend amount is available for stock dividend. If shareholders in total wish to receive in aggregate a distribution in shares which exceeds this maximum percentage of the total dividend, those shareholders who have opted for distribution in the form of shares will receive their stock dividend on a pro rata basis, with the remainder being distributed in cash.

The conversion rate of the stock dividend to that of the cash dividend will be determined on 30 May 2022 based on the Volume Weighted Average Price ('VWAP') of all DSM shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam ('Euronext') over a period of five trading days from 23 May 2022 up to and including 27 May 2022. The value of the stock dividend, based on this VWAP, will - subject to rounding - be equal to the cash dividend. There will be no trading in stock dividend rights.

Story continues

The ex-dividend date will be 12 May 2022, the record date 13 May 2022 and the dividend will be payable as from 3 June 2022.

Timetable

12 May 2022: Ex-dividend quotation

13 May 2022: Record Date

16 – 27 May 2022 (3:00pm CET): Period in which shareholders can indicate their choice

23 – 27 May 2022: VWAP determination (based on the period 23 May up to and including 27 May 2022)

30 May 2022 (COB): Announcement of the exchange ratio

As from 3 June 2022: Delivery of shares or cash payment

Shareholders are requested to indicate their choice within the defined period, through their bank or broker, to ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO"). Shareholders registered in the Company's shareholder register will be separately informed.

Payment of the dividend on the ordinary shares and delivery of ordinary shares, with settlement of fractions in cash, if required, will take place as from 3 June 2022 based on the number of dividend rights delivered.

Paying agent: ABN AMRO Bank N.V., tel: +31 20 38 35 454, email as.exchange.agency@nl.abnamro.com.

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information

DSM Media Relations Gareth Mead tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420 email media.contacts@dsm.com DSM Investor Relations Dave Huizing tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864 email investor.relations@dsm.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg