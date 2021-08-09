U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.00
    -13.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,002.00
    -89.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,046.75
    -48.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.80
    -16.10 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.60
    -1.68 (-2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.90
    -17.20 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.15
    -1.13 (-6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1390
    -0.0940 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,357.87
    -1,603.47 (-3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.14
    +65.49 (+6.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

DSM announces repurchase of shares to cover stock dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces the repurchase of 250,000 ordinary shares to cover commitments for interim stock dividend 2021, equivalent to approximately €43 million based on the closing price of the DSM share on Euronext Amsterdam on 6 August 2021.

DSM Logo.
DSM Logo.

The share buyback will be executed within the limitations of the authority granted to the Managing Board by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 6th May 2021. The total number of shares to be repurchased under this program represents approximately 0.14% of ordinary shares issued.

DSM has signed a Discretionary Management Agreement with a bank to commence the execution on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the Agreement independently of DSM.

In accordance with regulations DSM will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly press releases. The share repurchase program is anticipated to be completed in August 2021.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™
Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. Our products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large.

DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees.

The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information:

DSM Media relations

Lieke de Jong

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

email media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

email investor.relations@dsm.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Gold’s Flash Crash Subsides as Silver Claws Back Morning Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recovered from a flash crash that saw prices drop $60 in minutes on bets the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% and silver slumped as much as 7% as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment figures initially accelerated at the start of Asian trading. Both markets swiftly pared losses, and were down less than 2% by midday in Singapore.Gold’s been losing ground on investor concern that an

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Hexo All Dropped in July

    An interesting development occurred in the cannabis sector last month with a new proposal from congressional leaders in the U.S. to decriminalize marijuana. For the month of July, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 19.2%, 13.1%, and 31.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Cash Is Flooding Into Short-Term Markets Like Never Before. Is That a Bad Sign?

    Money-market funds, banks and other investors are parking over $1 trillion in spare cash overnight in reverse and repo markets—a surge in short-term lending that is raising concerns about whether market unrest lies ahead.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.

  • ChargePoint: Perfect for Brand-Agnostic, EV Enthusiasts

    Ready to charge up your EV product portfolio? Your timing is perfect, because shares of ChargePoint Inc. (CHPT) are priced for a buy. If there’s any point in history to consider alternative energy stocks, this is it. Yet, you don’t have to bet on the success of any particular EV company to win the investing game. Instead, you can wager on a company which provides vehicle charging solutions that different cars can use. Let’s delve into the stock’s price action right now. (See ChargePoint's stock

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 24th of September. Based on the...

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Commodity Markets on Tenterhooks as Delta Outbreak Rattles China

    (Bloomberg) -- Global commodity markets are hitting heavy turbulence in August, with fears over Fed tightening and China’s coronavirus outbreaks set to dominate sentiment in coming days after a brutal opening on Monday.Gold tumbled the most since January after U.S. jobs numbers posted bigger-than-expected gains, fueling bets on the central bank reining in stimulus. Investors will be on alert for any other hints at tightening, which only adds to global uncertainties as China and other Asian natio

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.