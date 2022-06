DSM: Change of Broker

In this article:

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Change of Broker

29 June 2022

The Company’s Board of Directors announces that finnCap Limited has been appointed as the Company's Sole Corporate Broker with effect from 29 June 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc: Grant Whitehouse Company Secretary +44 (0)20 7630 4333 finnCap Ltd: +44 (0)207 220 0500 William Marle Corporate Finance Mark Whitfeld Investment Company Sales