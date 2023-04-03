U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

DSM: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
3 April 2023

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the closed period (as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which ends on the date of the announcement of the final results for the year ended 28 February 2023 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS"). The Company is therefore not prohibited from purchasing its own securities (“share buybacks”) during this period.

For the duration of the closed period, the Company has given authority to its broker, finnCap, to undertake share buybacks within certain parameters.

For further information, please contact:
Grant Whitehouse
Downing LLP
020 7630 4333


