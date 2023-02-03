U.S. markets closed

DSM - delivery of shares

·3 min read

This is a press release by Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM), pursuant to the provisions of Sections 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the Decree) in connection with the public offer by Danube AG (to be renamed DSM-Firmenich AG) for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of DSM (the Exchange Offer). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. This press release is not for general release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States or any other jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution would violate applicable laws or regulations.

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Offering Circular published on 22 November 2022, Royal DSM is required to announce transactions relating to the ordinary shares in its capital in accordance with the Dutch public offer rules. This includes the delivery of treasury shares to employees in view of settling the vesting of share units or the exercise of stock options.

DSM Logo.
DSM Logo.

Pursuant to commitments entered into prior to issuing the Offering Circular, DSM has on 3 February 2023, delivered 1,060 ordinary shares to employees in view of settling the exercise of an equivalent number of stock options granted under the respective DSM Incentive Plan (average exercise price €61.29). On the date hereof, the total number of issued and outstanding DSM ordinary shares is 173,084,970. As a consequence of the delivery included herein, the number of outstanding DSM ordinary shares increased by 0.0006%.

DSM
Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108   
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM  
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany 
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information

DSM Media Relations

Gareth Mead

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

email media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

email investor.relations@dsm.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm---delivery-of-shares-301738601.html

