DSM-Firmenich AG's (AMS:DSFIR) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

When close to half the companies in the Chemicals industry in the Netherlands have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.7x, you may consider DSM-Firmenich AG (AMS:DSFIR) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 2.4x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How Has DSM-Firmenich Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, DSM-Firmenich has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is DSM-Firmenich's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, DSM-Firmenich would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 11% gain to the company's revenues. The latest three year period has also seen a 8.8% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 18% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 37% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that DSM-Firmenich is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've concluded that DSM-Firmenich currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its forecast growth is lower than the wider industry. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

