DSM: Half-year report

1 November 2022
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“Company”)
Hunting value, enabling transformation
The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term from active involvement in a focused portfolio of UK micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalisations are under £150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.
The Directors of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc announce the company's results for the half year ended 31 August 2022.
Key points
► NAV per share of 79.68p, reflecting a decline of 6.73% since 28 February 2022. As has been well documented, world indices, in particular in the UK, have fallen heavily in that period. The FTSE AIM All Share TR declined by 14.56% over the 6 months to 31 August 2022;
► Over the six months to 31 August 2022, the share price discount has increased from 14.84% to 23.7%;
► Values of the quoted equity positions stand at a c.60% discount to consensus valuations in analysts’ reports;
► The portfolio continued to be actively managed in the period, with realisations being made alongside investments in 2 new positions;
► Strategic initiatives continued to help influence performance of the maturing portfolio;
► The investments within the portfolio are well financed for recession; and
► Cash of c.14% of the portfolio will allow the Manager to be opportunistic in challenging markets.
Judith MacKenzie, the lead manager, said:
“This portfolio of well-run, niche, smaller companies are well equipped to weather what will inevitably be a continued period of volatility. Moreover, they have strategic catalysts to deploy which should mean that their nimbleness and flexibility should help to mitigate against headwinds. As Managers, we will be opportunistic in challenging markets, and will use cash to buy and top up positions in companies we know at miss-priced share prices.”
Financial highlights
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Six months ended
Year ended
31 August
28 February
Change
Assets
2022
2022
%
Net assets (£’000)
39,460
43,059
(8.36%)
Net asset value (‘NAV’) per Ordinary Share
79.68p
85.43p
(6.73%)
Mid-market price per Ordinary Share
60.80p
72.75p
(16.43%)
Discount
23.70%
14.84%
Revenue
Revenue return per Ordinary Share
0.47p
0.42p
Capital return per Ordinary Share
(6.17p)
4.29p
Total return per Ordinary Share
(5.70p)
4.71p
Ordinary shares admitted to trading on 9 May 2017 at 100p per ordinary share. Starting NAV of 98.04p per ordinary share.
Chairman’s Statement
Overview
In the six months to 31 August 2022 the FTSE AIM All Share TR was down 14.6%; your company’s NAV had declined by 6.73%. In the volatile year to 31 August 2022 the FTSE AIM All Share TR was down nearly 31% whilst DSM’s NAV had declined by 15%. That at least indicated your company’s comparative strength. Through to the end of this reporting period the DSM portfolio was, broadly speaking, level best in its competitor group. That is evidence as to why a concentrated and actively managed portfolio, with defensive characteristics, works in difficult times even when equity, particularly UK equity, is out of favour.
The further chaos of September and October has been difficult for everybody but at least DSM’s NAV has fallen less than its more growth orientated peers and has been better than its peer group. Much of its portfolio comprises well financed companies, virtually all cheap in themselves. Investment through DSM has an added advantage because regrettably, despite a comparably respectable NAV performance, DSM’s share price discount to NAV has widened significantly from 14.8% on 28 February 2022 to 23.7% by 31 August 2022 and it is around 25% at the time of writing. That is an undervalued share price. Your board is very alert to that discount and shareholder interest is a topic later in this statement.
The portfolio
The manager’s report takes you through the detail of this value portfolio which is suited to these difficult times and gets close manager engagement. The portfolio itself currently holds 14.6% in cash. At the interim assessment the median EV/EBITDA of the portfolio as a whole was 6.9 (against 11.5 for the Microcap universe). In a former note by Kepler, quoting work by the managers, the portfolio was at a 40-50% discount to assessed intrinsic value and currently the upside implied by the consensus of analysts’ target prices to the actual share prices of those quoted constituents covered, taken as a whole, is of the order of 60%. Take whatever view you will of market analysts, the portfolio has considerable embedded value. Added to that, there is a double discount created by DSM’s own discount to NAV. So there is a potentially large upside for shareholders. Embedded value should also provide opportunities across the portfolio for M&A (and a decline in sterling may add attraction to overseas acquirers). For shareholders the appeal lies with good companies well below target prices and your company’s discount to close – which it ought to with a redemption point ahead.
Shareholders can also feel some contentment in holding shares reflecting a portfolio of well-run small companies contributing to some key aspects of the UK.
Shareholders’ interests
As set out in my May statement for the 28 February 2022 year end, your board has introduced a 50% share redemption point in May 2024. That alone should be attractive to new shareholders given a comparatively well performing portfolio and share discounts currently around 25%. Although that discount widened from circa 15% at the end of FY 2022 and during the volatile and disrupted markets of late summer, we did not buy back shares. It is always a difficult judgment, but there are times when there are significant market shifts, investment company discounts widen generally, and when in terrible markets buybacks just have to be shelved. We have started modest buybacks again picking up loose stock in October, but fingers remain crossed as to whether markets are settling, buyers return, and we can help reduce the discount again.
Presenting the company
What shareholders will soon see, through a new website and shareholder contact, is a refreshment of how we present DSM. That is going to be not just a much better website, but with new presentations and videos, research material, more direct contact with shareholders and improved ways in which shareholders can register for the managers’ excellent investor letters and video question-and-answer sessions. There will be much more opportunity for interaction with shareholders.
I shall shortly be contacting as many shareholders as we can and if you have not already done so, I would urge shareholders to respond to that by registering on the DSM website to receive at least the six-monthly, in-depth investor letters (or email downingfundmanagers@downing.co.uk to request to be added to the distribution). The 31 August 2022 investor letter from the managers in part focused on how the managers assess risk in these tense times, as well as reviewing the leading investments.
New brokers
Despite a good relationship with Shore Capital, who get my best wishes, we decided to move, after five years, to finnCap who are particularly active amongst microcaps. Their research notes on DSM are now available on our current website and will be on the new website. They are informative. Kepler’s analyses are also readily available and will be on our website.
Looking forward
The world is going through immense disruption. The UK is hopefully recovering from some disorder. A possibly laudable intention to shake up a tired economic model has been abandoned; financing that much intended change was just not available at going rates. For that and other reasons over recent years there has been damage which will endure, and repairing the UK’s tired model, may take time. A resumption of abstinence, if not austerity, looks likely; and that’s not helpful for the country’s immediate growth prospects, or for its social and healthcare infrastructure. Can decline be avoided without much more confidence and without too much calling on ‘the kindness of strangers’? This country needs further funding and economic growth to fuel investment. An important part of that investment should be in good, well-managed, vigorous small companies that meet national necessity and growth. Your company’s portfolio matches that descriptor across important sectors. Even in troubled times it has proved resilient (hence the better performance against the market). It remains a portfolio for the future. As for funding the wider needs of the UK’s economic and social infrastructure, let’s hope for a return to stability and confidence.
In the immediate future I invite you to register for the finnCap webinar with the managers on 8 November 2022 and for the Investor Meet Company video and Q&A session with the manager on 10 November 2022 on the IMC platform to see the managers’ latest views on what the portfolio is achieving, company by company, and join in the Q&A sessions. That should enlighten this portfolio of captured value in companies undergoing transformation.
As always, my thanks go to board colleagues, to the managers, Judith MacKenzie and Nick Hawthorn, and to the admin, CoSec and support team.
Hugh Aldous
Chairman
1 November 2022
Investment Manager’s Report
(Written 26 October 2022)
I wouldn’t normally be specific about the date that this report was written, but the fast-moving geopolitical dramas of 2022 dates narrative with surprising haste. Therefore, it seemed relevant to allow the reader to understand the context of our thoughts against what was happening at this time, acknowledging it will be very different in even a few days. This is counter-intuitive for us, as long-term investors. A recent conversation with a fellow investor raised the question “If the stock market was to shut tomorrow for two years, and you had a choice of companies to hold – what would you hold?”. It’s a good test of conviction in a portfolio, but also a sound lesson in ignoring the news and the politics. It was easy for me to reach the conclusion that I would hold the DSM portfolio. While quietly acknowledging to myself that it would be a pleasure not to have the volatility of herd-like market behavior bounce the valuations around on a daily basis. But it is that volatility which also provides opportunities! In short, we have a portfolio that we would like to hold for the longer-term as they are companies with relevance, competitive strength and an ability to drive their own catalysts. We will use market volatility to pick up stock when we believe that stocks are being mispriced. And we will ignore the background noise.
Concentrating on what you know, without having to guess the minds and motivations of a government-led economy, is cathartic. We know there is a recession looming (I suspect we are in it), we know it’s going to be horrible for the consumer, we know about energy prices, we know world debt levels are too high, we know it’s not going to be the short sharp recovery that some had hoped for.
We believe therefore that investing in companies that have their own clear catalysts for value creation, with unburdened balance sheets and a clear moat, builds a defensible portfolio in these times. We also believe that buying value means you should mitigate some of the trauma from multiple compression, allowing us to be fixated on the earnings element within our investments. Being realistic, we think flatlining earnings will be a good outcome over the next year or so. We are not searching for super-heroes. We aim to have created a portfolio of companies with sustainable business models, their own catalysts to deploy, that have been acquired at sensible multiples of earnings. History would tell you it’s these smaller companies that can rebound quicker once the environment returns to stability.
As we said in our August investor letter, we continue to focus on margins, balance sheets, the ability to pass on inflationary input costs and self-help catalysts. We update this with a focus on the main contributors and detractors of the last six months.
Activity in the period
This was an active period for the Trust. £1.9m was deployed in the six months in three new positions whilst we added to three existing positions. In the period, £4.3m was realised from five portfolio positions, realising a gain of £988k.
This included a £1.6m sale of Volex Plc, realising a gain of £1.0m. Profits were also taken in Ramsdens Holdings plc where the position was modestly trimmed, realising £1.4m and a gain of £197k. Meanwhile, gains were also taken in Hargreaves Services Plc, allowing a gain of £229k to be taken on a realisation of £648k. The one detractor from the realisation gains was Venture Life Group Plc, which we began selling during the period due to a lack of confidence in management. We took advantage of a rise in the share price over the period and post the period end the position was sold in full, generating proceeds of £662k, crystalising a loss over market value brought forward of £189k, which resulted in a loss over cost of £1.1m.
Post the period end, a provision of £1.0m was recognised against the investment in Real Good Food plc, reflecting the continued challenging trading due to macro headwinds and the requirement for funding of up to £2.5m in order to fund initiatives to create a more sustainable business for the longer term. Through our board seat, we continue to monitor this position closely in light of current trading.
The main movers in the period are highlighted below:
Portfolio Gainers
Equals Group Plc +£378k unrealised gain (or 30.2% rise in share price). This reflected continued strong trading through new customer acquisition, which led analysts to upgrade forecasts in the period. Their first half revenues were up 86% to £31.1m, in line with guidance. They should therefore be on track to deliver over £10m of EBITDA on £64m of sales. Transaction values on the FX platform grew from £1,091 in Q1 2021 to £2,189 in Q2 2022. In the quarter to September 2022 this growth has continued with revenue for the period of £13.3m, a 55% increase on the same period last year. Trading momentum is strong, and we believe that there is some possibility of upgrades, however we will be very happy with the company making its forecasts.
Ramsdens Holdings plc +187k unrealised gain in the period (or 14.0% rise in the share price). This reflected the confidence, which was subsequently played out, in the foreign exchange trading improving since Covid. Since the period end, the company announced a positive trading update, with FX back to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, although we are cautious over an extrapolation for 2023 of the positive jewellery performance in the current year, which is up around 40% to £26m revenue, we have to acknowledge that the work that management have done on this side of the online solution has yielded direct results. Demand for pawnbroking loans grew during the year. The loan book had increased by over 40% to £8.6m (FY21: £6.1m), which is above the pre-pandemic loan book of £7.7m at 31 March 2020. Precious metal buying volumes increased throughout the summer, aided by the high gold price and increased footfall. Revenue was up more than 50% to approximately £16.0m (FY21: £10.3M), returning to pre-pandemic levels. We believe that this is a well-run, defensive business that should be resilient during the coming 12 months, whilst improved by ‘self’ help measures to improve efficiencies to target the online target markets.
Centaur Media +£134k unrealised gain (or 4.5% rise in share price). This reflected our belief that this multi-faceted media and IP business has a greater valuation than that of its constituent parts. In simple terms there is value in the separate businesses (‘Econsultancy’, Influencer Intelligence’, ‘MW Mini MBA’ and ‘The Lawyer’). The first stage in that value realisation is the growth to 23% EBITDA margins by 2023. That deadline is now in sight and the company is on track to achieve these margins, meaning that the likelihood of a double-digit free cash flow yield is eminently achievable. The recent interims showed growth across the four key brands mentioned above, of 11%. In line with Centaur's strategy, the higher quality revenue streams of premium content, marketing services and training and advisory now represent 78% of group revenue. It has had a really well-defined self-help plan that it put in place a couple of years ago to get to 23% EBITDA margins noted above by 2023. And it’s more than likely to do that – that translates into a 16% FCF yield, complimented by £14.2m on the balance sheet.
Portfolio Detractors
Volex plc -£1.2m unrealised loss in the period, (share price down -7.4%). The investment contributed negatively as the market ascribed a lower multiple to its earnings, which otherwise grew strongly in the period. This de-rating was more severe than other comparable companies which we think is unwarranted given the quality and structural growth drivers of the Group. The market has likely been focusing on potential margin compression and declining consumer revenues. However, we think that with supply and input cost pressures now easing, margins hopefully have troughed. The consumer business may be hit by weaker like-for-like customer revenues, but given its pricing advantage, we see this as an opportunity to win a share from new customers. There remain compelling revenue growth drivers in electric vehicles and datacentres which we do not believe are priced by the market.
DigitalBox Plc -£811k unrealised loss in the period, (share price down -22.6%). This reflected the general market sentiment and derating of media and advertising companies generally and was not pertaining to any fundamental trading at DigitalBox. As we mentioned in our August Investor Letter, DigitalBox is exposed to consumer driven ad-revenues. Advertising budgets tend to be viewed as discretionary and when consumers stop spending, businesses reduce their ad spend to reduce costs. However, we think that the company’s digital only and mobile optimised model is an attractive place to be. Yields matter too and spend will always be channelled towards content which demonstrates a good return. Digitalbox demonstrates very strong yields indicating that they produce in-demand content. The business had a record first half, delivering £1.9m of revenue versus £4.1m for consensus this year, which looks achievable considering that revenues are traditionally second half weighted. We are similarly positive on cash flow and think that net cash could end the year at over £3m, versus a current market cap of only £12m.
National World plc -£805k unrealised loss in the period, (share price down -36.5%). National World has been affected by weaker sentiment towards publishing businesses. Regardless, the business performed admirably through the period, generating almost 70% of its consensus EBITDA for the full year. We think there remains considerable scope for cost savings across the business as the management team continue modernising the print business. The business has around 50% of its market cap in net cash, which provides a significant amount of confidence through these more uncertain times.
Strategic initiatives undertaken in the period
A lot of what we do goes on behind closed doors and is not appropriate to attribute to companies directly. What we can say is that we have been active and busy across the portfolio including;
► Engaging with boards and management teams re potential for strategic exits over the coming months to maximise outcomes for all stakeholders;
► Undertaking interviews for new board appointments;
► Engaging on ESG issues with boards and management;
► Attending board meetings of investee companies as a board member and as observers;
► Assessing the opportunity for merger and acquisition activity in specific investments;
► Engaging with Remuneration Committees re salary levels and Long-Term Incentive Plans;
► Discussing the wider market with merger and acquisition advisers, specifically what the sentiment of private equity is, and where international companies are looking to consolidate or enter into the UK.
Outlook
As I said at the start, we will continue to focus on a portfolio that we are comfortable with for turbulent times. We will ignore the background noise – we know this is going to be one of the most challenging macro-economic environments for at least a decade. We will also pick up stock in companies we know well at discounted prices when the markets are irrational. We are long term investors, and this will be a time to be opportunistic and buy some quality companies who will appreciate steadfast shareholders to work through the coming turbulence. Our ability to engage and facilitate catalysts in our portfolio has, in past experience and cycles, managed to yield non-index correlated returns, and we would expect that to continue to be the case.
Judith MacKenzie
Head of Downing Fund Managers and Partner of Downing LLP
1 November 2022
Investments
As at 31 August 2022
As at
As at
Market
% of
% of
Real Good Food 10% Loan Notes1
3,284
8.32
6.19
Flowtech Fluidpower plc
3,273
8.29
7.92
Hargreaves Services plc
3,266
8.28
10.09
Centaur Media plc
2,948
7.47
6.54
Fireangel Safety Technology plc
2,505
6.35
6.28
Volex plc
2,470
6.26
9.98
Ramsdens Holdings plc
2,366
6.00
7.80
Digitalbox plc
2,299
5.83
7.39
Synectics plc
2,152
5.45
4.91
Real Good Food 12% Loan Notes1
1,829
4.64
4.08
Adept Technology Group plc
1,666
4.22
5.16
Tactus Holdings Limited2
1,633
4.14
3.79
Equals Group plc
1,620
4.11
2.88
National World plc
1,484
3.76
4.97
TheWorks.co.uk plc
566
1.43
-
Norman Broadbent plc
297
0.75
1.23
Venture Life Group plc
269
0.68
1.98
Norman Broadbent 10% Loan Notes1
205
0.52
-
Real Good Food plc
120
0.30
0.40
Other
251
0.64
-
Total investments
34,503
87.44
91.59
Cash
5,007
12.69
8.82
Other net current assets
(50)
(0.13)
(0.41)
Total assets
39,460
100.00
100.00
1 Unquoted. Stated inclusive of the fair value of unpaid interest income.
All investments are in Ordinary Shares and traded on AIM unless indicated. As at 31 August 2022, DSM held investments in 17 companies (28 February 2022: 15). Details of the equity interests comprising more than 3% of any company's share capital are set out below.
As at 31 August 2022, loan note principal represented 9.37% (28 February 2022: 7.29%) of total assets and the total of loan note principal and interest represented 13.48% (28 February 2022: 10.27%).
The table above includes net current assets of £4,957,000 (28 February 2022: £3,618,000) that are also disclosed in the Statement of Financial position.
Interim Financial Statements
Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
for the six months ended 31 August 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Year ended
Revenue
Capital
Total
Revenue
Capital
Total
Revenue
Capital
Total
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
Gains/(losses) on investments at fair value through profit or loss
-
(2,935)
(2,935)
-
6,873
6,873
-
2,454
2,454
Investment income
484
-
484
326
-
326
700
61
761
484
(2,935)
(2.451)
326
6,873
7,199
700
2,515
3,215
Investment management
(33)
(132)
(165)
(39)
(155)
(194)
(77)
(308)
(385)
Other expenses
(215)
-
(215)
(198)
-
(198)
(410)
-
(410)
(248)
(132)
(380)
(237)
(155)
(392)
(487)
(308)
(795)
Profit/(loss) before taxation
236
(3,067)
(2,831)
89
6,718
6,807
213
2,207
2,420
Taxation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) for the period
236
(3,067)
(2,831)
89
6,718
6,807
213
2,207
2,420
Revenue
Capital
Total
Revenue
Capital
Total
Revenue
Capital
Total
(p)
(p)
(p)
(p)
(p)
(p)
(p)
(p)
(p)
Earnings/(loss) per Ordinary Share
0.47
(6.17)
(5.70)
0.17
12.96
13.13
0.42
4.29
4.71
The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income of the company prepared in accordance with international accounting standards and in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.
The supplementary revenue and capital return columns are prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies (‘AIC’).
The return/(loss) for the period disclosed above represents the company’s total comprehensive income. The company does not have any other comprehensive income.
All items in the above statement are those of a single entity and derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the period.
Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
for the six months ended 31 August 2022
Share
Special reserve
Capital reserve
Revenue reserve
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
Year ended 28 February 2022 (Audited)
At 28 February 2021
56
54,474
(12,863)
857
42,524
Profit for the year
–
–
2,207
213
2,420
Buyback of Ordinary Shares into treasury
–
–
(1,460)
–
(1,460)
Transfers between reserves
–
–
–
–
–
Expenses for share buybacks
–
–
(10)
–
(10)
Dividends paid
–
–
–
(415)
(415)
As at 28 February 2022
56
54,474
(12,126)
655
43,059
Six months ended 31 August 2022 (Unaudited)
At 28 February 2022
56
54,474
(12,126)
655
43,059
Profit for the period
–
–
(3,067)
236
(2,831)
Buyback of Ordinary Shares into treasury
–
–
(615)
–
(615)
Expenses for share buybacks
–
–
(4)
–
(4)
Dividends paid
–
–
–
(149)
(149)
As at 31 August 2022
56
54,474
(15,812)
742
39,460
Condensed Statement of Financial Position
as at 31 August 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
31 August
31 August
28 February
£’000
£’000
£’000
Non-current assets
Investments held at fair value through proﬁt or loss
34,503
42,385
39,441
34,503
42,385
39,441
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
15
11
60
Cash and cash equivalents
5,007
6,003
3,798
5,022
6,014
3,858
Total assets
39,525
48,399
43,299
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
(65)
(247)
(240)
(65)
(247)
(240)
Total assets less current liabilities
39,460
48,152
43,059
Net Assets
39,460
48,152
43,059
Represented by:
Share capital
56
56
56
Special reserve
54,474
54,474
54,474
Capital reserve
(15,812)
(6,909)
(12,126)
Revenue reserve
742
531
655
Equity shareholders’ funds
39,460
48,152
43,059
Net asset value per Ordinary Share
79.68p
93.74p
85.43p
Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
for the six months ended 31 August 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Year ended
£’000
£’000
£’000
Operating activities
(Loss)/return before taxation
(2,831)
6,807
2,420
Losses/(gains) on investments at fair value through proﬁt or loss
2,935
(6,873)
(2,454)
UK fixed interest income
(340)
(183)
(351)
Receipt of UK fixed interest income
-
1,162
1,162
Decrease/(increase) in other receivables
45
28
(21)
(Decrease)/increase in other payables
(175)
86
79
Purchases of investments
(1,926)
(7,733)
(14,493)
Sales of investments
4,269
10,460
15,913
Net cash inﬂow from operating activities
1,977
3,754
2,255
Financing activities
Buyback of Ordinary shares into treasury
(615)
(760)
(1,460)
Expenses of for share buybacks
(4)
(4)
(10)
Dividends paid
(149)
(415)
(415)
Net cash outﬂow from ﬁnancing activities
(768)
(1,179)
(1,885)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
1,209
2,575
370
Cash and cash equivalents at start of period
3,798
3,428
3,428
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5,007
6,003
3,798
Comprised of:
Cash and cash equivalents
5,007
6,003
3,798
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
for the six months ended 31 August 2022
1. General information
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (‘the company’) was incorporated in England and Wales on 17 February 2017 with registered number 10626295, as a closed-end investment company limited by shares.
The company commenced its operations on 9 May 2017. The company intends to carry on business as an investment trust within the meaning of Chapter 4 of Part 24 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.
2. Accounting policies
Basis of accounting
The unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 31 August 2022 have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the statutory accounts for the year ended 28 February 2022, which were prepared in accordance with international accounting standards and in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.
These Financial Statements are presented in Sterling (£) rounded to the nearest thousand. Where presentational guidance set out in the statement of recommended practice ‘Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts’ (‘SORP’), issued by the Association of Investment Companies (‘AIC’) issued in October 2019 is consistent with the requirements of international accounting standards, the directors have sought to prepare the Financial Statements on a consistent basis compliant with the recommendations of the SORP.
The financial information presented in respect of the six months ended 31 August 2022 and the comparative half-year period ended 31 August 2021 has not been audited. The financial information presented in respect of the year ended 28 February 2022 has been extracted from the financial statements for that year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Auditor’s report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not include a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.
3. Income
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Six months
Six months
Year
£’000
£’000
£’000
Income from investments
UK dividend income
142
82
349
UK ﬁxed interest income
340
183
351
Arrangement fee income
-
61
61
Bank interest income
2
-
-
Total
484
326
761
UK fixed interest income represents loan note interest receivable from Real Good Food plc and Tactus Holdings Limited. UK fixed interest income forms part of the overall fair value of the loan note instruments and are therefore included within investments held at fair value through profit or loss on the Statement of Financial Position.
4. Investment management fee
In respect of its services provided under the Management Agreement, the Investment Manager is entitled to receive a management fee payable monthly in arrears, calculated at the rate of one twelfth of 1% of the market capitalisation as at the relevant calculation date.
The Investment Manager has agreed that, for so long as it remains the company’s Investment Manager, it will rebate such part of any management fee payable to it so as to help the company maintain an ongoing charges ratio of 2% or lower.
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Six months
Six months
Year
£’000
£’000
£’000
Investment management fee
Revenue
33
39
77
Capital
132
155
308
Total
165
194
385
5. Basic and diluted return per Ordinary Share
Returns per Ordinary Share are based on the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period. As there are no dilutive elements on share capital, basic and diluted returns per share are the same.
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Year ended
Net return
Per share
Net return
Per share
Net return
Per share
£’000
Pence
£’000
Pence
£’000
Pence
Revenue return
236
0.47
89
0.17
213
0.42
Capital (loss)/return
(3,067)
(6.17)
6,718
12.96
2,207
4.29
Total (loss)/return
(2,831)
(5.70)
6,807
13.13
2,420
4.71
Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares1
49,684,468
51,830,420
51,409,463
1Excluding treasury shares
6. Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share
NAV per Ordinary Share is based on net assets at the period end and 49,519,882 (31 August 2021: 51,369,641, 28 February 2022: 50,402,145) Ordinary Shares, being the number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding treasury shares, at the period end.
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
31 August 2022
31 August 2021
28 February 2022
NAV
NAV
NAV
NAV
NAV
NAV
Pence
£’000
Pence
£’000
Pence
£’000
Ordinary Shares:
Basic and diluted
79.68
39,460
93.74
48,152
85.43
43,059
7. Investments
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Six months
Six months
Year
31 August
31 August
28 February
Opening book cost
40,512
38,425
38,425
Opening UK fixed interest income at fair value through profit or loss
1,282
2,093
2,093
Opening investment holding losses
(2,353)
(1,300)
(1,300)
Opening valuation
39,441
39,218
39,218
Movements in the year
UK Fixed interest income at fair value through profit or loss
340
183
351
Receipt of UK fixed interest income
-
(1,162)
(1,162)
Investment purchases at cost
1,926
7,733
14,493
Disposals:
Proceeds
(4,269)
(10,460)
(15,913)
Net realised gains/(losses) on disposals
988
2,153
(1,492)
Movement in investment holding (losses)/gains
(3,923)
4,720
3,946
Closing valuation
34,503
42,385
39,441
Closing book cost
39,157
37,851
40,512
Closing UK fixed interest income at fair value through profit or loss
1,622
1,114
1,282
Closing investment holding (losses)/gains
(6,276)
3,420
(2,353)
34,503
42,385
39,441
Realised gains/(losses) on disposals
988
2,153
(1,492)
Movement in investment holding (losses)/gains
(3,923)
4,720
3,946
Gains/(losses) on investments held at fair value through proﬁt or loss
(2,935)
6,873
2,454
8. Fair Value Hierarchy
Financial assets and ﬁnancial liabilities of the company are carried in the statement of ﬁnancial position at their fair value. The fair value is the amount at which the asset could be sold, or the liability transferred in a current transaction between market participants, other than a forced or liquidation sale. For investments actively traded in organised ﬁnancial markets, fair value is generally determined by reference to Stock Exchange quoted market bid prices and Stock Exchange Electronic Trading Services (‘SETS’) at last trade price at the Statement of Financial Position date, without adjustment for transaction costs necessary to realise the asset.
The company measures fair values using the following hierarchy that reﬂects the signiﬁcance of the inputs used in making the measurements. Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is signiﬁcant to the fair value measurement of the relevant assets as follows:
Level 1 – Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
An active market is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufﬁcient frequency and volume on an ongoing basis such that quoted prices reﬂect prices at which an orderly transaction would take place between market participants at the measurement date. Quoted prices provided by external pricing services, brokers and vendors are included in Level 1 if they reﬂect actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm’s length basis.
Level 2 – Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices).
Level 2 inputs include the following:
► Quoted prices for similar (i.e. not identical) assets in active markets.
► Quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Characteristics of an inactive market include a signiﬁcant decline in the volume and level of trading activity, the available prices vary signiﬁcantly over time or among market participants or the prices are not current.
► Inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset (for example, interest rates and yield curves observable at commonly quoted intervals).
► Inputs that are derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data by correlation or other means (market-corroborated inputs).
Level 3 – Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).
The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgement, considering factors specific to the asset or liability.
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
31 August 2022 (Unaudited)
Quoted on the Main Market
4,998
-
-
4,998
Traded on AIM
22,554
-
-
22,554
Unquoted Equity
-
-
1,632
1,632
Unquoted Loan Notes
-
-
5,319
5,319
27,552
-
6,951
34,503
28 February 2022 (Audited)
Quoted on the Main Market
4,954
-
-
4,954
Traded on AIM
28,431
-
-
28,431
Unquoted Equity
-
-
4,424
4,424
Unquoted Loan Notes
-
-
1,632
1,632
33,385
-
6,056
39,441
31 August 2021 (Unaudited) (restated)
Quoted on the Main Market
1,122
-
-
1,122
Traded on AIM
35,376
-
-
35,376
Unquoted Equity
-
-
1,632
1,632
Unquoted Loan Notes
-
-
4,255
4,255
36,498
-
5,887
42,385
There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the period.
A reconciliation of fair value measurements in Level 3 is set out in the table below.
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Six months
Six months
Year
£’000
£’000
£’000
Opening balance
6,056
8,999
8,999
Purchases
342
1,920
1,920
Sales proceeds
-
(5,594)
(5,593)
UK Fixed interest income at fair value through profit or loss
340
183
351
Receipt of UK fixed interest income
-
(1,162)
(1,162)
Total gains/(losses) included in losses on investments in the Statement of Comprehensive Income:
- on assets sold
-
910
910
- on assets held at the period end
213
631
631
Closing balance
6,951
5,887
6,056
9. Significant Interests
As at 31 August 2022, the Company held interests amounting to 3% or more of the equity in issue by the following investee companies.
% of investee
Digitalbox plc
19.50%
Norman Broadbent plc
12.23%
FireAngel Safety Technology plc
11.07%
Synectics plc
10.80%
Real Good Food Company plc
7.52%
AdEPT Technology Group plc
4.93%
Centaur Media plc
4.56%
Flowtech Fluidpower plc
4.51%
Ramsdens Holdings plc
3.74%
National World plc
3.58%
TheWorks.co.uk plc
3.12%
10. Dividends paid in the period
Six months ended
Year ended
£’000
£’000
Dividends paid during the period
149
415
A ﬁnal dividend of 0.3p per share, in respect of the year ended 28 February 2022, was paid on 15 July 2022.
Interim Management Report
The directors are required to provide an interim management report in accordance with the UK Listing Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules (‘DTR’). They consider that the Chairman’s Statement and the Investment Manager’s Report of this Half-Yearly Financial Report, the following statements on principal risks and uncertainties; related party transactions; and going concern, together with the directors’ Responsibilities Statement below together constitute the interim management report for the company for the period ended 31 August 2022.
The company is required to make the following disclosures in its Half-Yearly Financial Report.
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
The principal risks faced by the company fell into the following broad categories: investment performance; operational; financial; and legal and compliance. The board reported on the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the company in the Annual Report for the year ended 28 February 2022. Information on each of these areas can be found in the strategic report on pages 38 to 39 and in note 14 on pages 80 to 83 of the Annual Report available on the company’s website at www.downingstrategic.co.uk.
Related Party Transactions
During the first six months of the current financial year, no transactions with related parties have taken place which have materially affected the financial position or performance of the company during the period.
Going Concern
The directors, having considered the company’s investment objective, risk management policies, the nature of the portfolio and the company’s income and expenditure projections, are satisfied that the company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. For these reasons, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the accounts.
Directors’ Responsibility Statement
The directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge, the condensed set of financial statements contained within the Half-Yearly Financial Report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” and the Half-Yearly Financial Report includes a fair review of the information required by:
► DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and
► DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place during the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.
Hugh Aldous
Chairman
1 November 2022