DSM: Holding(s) in Company
- DSM.L
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Notification of major holdings
17 May 2022
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc has recently received three TR-1 notifications from EQ Investors Limited dating back to 2020 which had not been previously received by the Company.
For completeness, the notifications are set out below. They have since been superseded by the notification and announcement made on 11 May 2022.
1. 9 Jan 2020
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
EQ INVESTORS LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
9/1/20
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
22/1/20 (13/5/2022 Received)
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
12.98%
12.98%
7,118,632
Position of previous notification (if
14.13%
14.13%
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ORD £0.001
7,118,632
12.98%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
7,118,632
12.98%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
EQ INVESTORS LTD
12.98%
12.98%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Place of completion
London
Date of completion
22/1/2020
2. 9 Apr 2021
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
EQ INVESTORS LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
9/4/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
9/4/2021 (13/5/2022 Received)
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
11.70%
11.70%
6,170,439
Position of previous notification (if
12.98%
12.98%
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ORD £0.001
6,170,439
11.70%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
6,170,439
11.70%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
EQ INVESTORS LTD
11.70%
11.70%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Place of completion
London
Date of completion
9/4/2021
3. 24 Nov 2021
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
EQ INVESTORS LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
24/11/21
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
10/5/2021 (13/5/2022 Received)
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
10.29%
10.29%
5,256,773
Position of previous notification (if
11.70%
11.70%
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ORD £0.001
5,256,773
10.29%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
5,256,773
10.29%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
EQ INVESTORS LTD
10.29%
10.29%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Following an internal audit, identified that this release was not originally sent hence resubmitting.
Place of completion
London
Date of completion
24/11/2021