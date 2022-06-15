U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
  • DSM.L

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 14 June 2022

£40.67m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 14 June 2022

£40.67m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,519,882

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 14 June 2022 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

82.14p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

81.19p

 

 

Ordinary share price

67.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(18.43%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 14/06/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



