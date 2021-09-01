DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021
£48.15m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021
£48.15m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
51,369,341
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2021 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
93.74p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
93.56p
Ordinary share price
76.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(18.92%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/08/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Portfolio summary:
% of portfolio
1
Volex Plc
17.13%
2
Cash and other net current assets
11.98%
3
Hargreaves Services Plc
11.70%
4
Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
8.83%
5
Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
7.26%
6
Ramsdens Holdings Plc
7.17%
7
Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
7.08%
8
Adept Technology Group Plc
6.77%
9
Venture Life Group Plc
4.38%
10
Synectics Plc
4.19%
11
Tactus Holdings Limited
3.39%
12
Duke Royalty Ltd
2.96%
13
DigitalBox plc
2.70%
14
Real Good Food Company Plc
0.26%
Other
4.20%
Total
100.00%