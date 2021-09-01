U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021

£48.15m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021

£48.15m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

51,369,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

93.74p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

93.56p

Ordinary share price

76.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(18.92%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/08/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary:

% of portfolio

1

Volex Plc

17.13%

2

Cash and other net current assets

11.98%

3

Hargreaves Services Plc

11.70%

4

Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)

8.83%

5

Flowtech Fluidpower Plc

7.26%

6

Ramsdens Holdings Plc

7.17%

7

Fireangel Safety Technology Plc

7.08%

8

Adept Technology Group Plc

6.77%

9

Venture Life Group Plc

4.38%

10

Synectics Plc

4.19%

11

Tactus Holdings Limited

3.39%

12

Duke Royalty Ltd

2.96%

13

DigitalBox plc

2.70%

14

Real Good Food Company Plc

0.26%

Other

4.20%

Total

100.00%



