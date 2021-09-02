U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.50
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,339.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,640.75
    +31.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.00
    +4.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.95
    +0.36 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.05
    -0.43 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9790
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,042.71
    +2,456.04 (+5.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.77
    +88.60 (+7.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.41
    -2.43 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hit lowest level since March 2020

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 01 September 2021

£49.04m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 01 September 2021

£49.04m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

51,369,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 01 September 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

95.46p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

95.29p

Ordinary share price

76.25p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(20.13%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 01/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.


