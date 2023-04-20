DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

TipRanks

It’s fair to say Raymond James’ CIO Larry Adam is a big Rolling Stones fan. Either that or Adam just finds their songs to be perfect analogies for the trends exhibited across the investing landscape right now. Against a backdrop of interest rates reaching levels last seen in 2008, Adam says income investors can now ‘Get What They Want’ although the equity markets are just wishing for the Fed and inflation to ‘Get Off Of Their Cloud.’ As for the Fed itself, it ‘Can’t Get No Satisfaction’… until r