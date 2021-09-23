U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 22 September 2021

£49.09m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 22 September 2021

£49.09m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

51,369,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 22 September 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

95.56p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

95.07p

Ordinary share price

82.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(14.19%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 22/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



