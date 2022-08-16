U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.25
    -10.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,803.00
    -70.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,648.50
    -32.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.50
    -4.30 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.61
    -0.80 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    -8.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    -0.27 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0131
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.08
    +0.55 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2021
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1340
    +0.8620 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,049.81
    -113.98 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.04
    -18.72 (-3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,549.41
    +40.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DSM.L

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 15 August 2022

£40.71m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 15 August 2022

£40.71m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,519,882

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 15 August 2022 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

82.22p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

81.75p

 

 

Ordinary share price

64.30p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(21.79%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 15/08/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sThe hedge f

  • Home Depot Tops Earnings Estimates and Reaffirms 2022 Guidance

    The home-improvement retailer reports second-quarter same-store sales of 5.8%, beating Wall Street forecasts.

  • Walmart set to report earnings ahead of Tuesday's opening

    Walmart is among several of the major retailers expected to report earnings this week.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -725% and 5.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Home Depot Blasts Q2 Earnings Forecasts Amid Home Improvement Surge

    "In the second quarter, we delivered the highest quarterly sales and earnings in our company's history," said CEO Ted Decker. "Our performance reflects continued strength in demand for home improvement projects."

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as meme stock investors flock to struggling retailer

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Bed Bath & Beyond's stock as retail investors display a renewed interest in the meme stock.

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Cisco Systems Q4 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Cisco's bottom-line performance has been outstanding, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 19 consecutive quarters.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought Apple, Chevron Stock, Sold GM, Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway's purchases were modest in the quarter relative to heavy buying in first quarter.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • Unity Stock Tumbles After Board Rejects AppLovin’s $17.5 Billion Buyout Bid

    Videogaming company Unity Software  on Monday rejected AppLovin’s  $17.54 billion takeover offer and said it would move ahead with its merger with ironSource an Israeli software company that helps mobile developers scale their apps. App marketing services company  AppLovin (ticker: APP) had proposed to buy Unity Software earlier this month. According to AppLovin, the combined company could have generated more than $3 billion in run-rate adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, by the end of 2024. Comparatively, Unity (U) and ironSource (IS) are expected to generate a run rate of $1 billion in adjusted Ebitda, during the same period, Unity’s recent press release states.