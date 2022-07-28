U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

  • DSM.L

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 27 July 2022

£41.06m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 27 July 2022

£41.06m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,519,882

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 27 July 2022 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

82.91p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

82.41p

 

 

Ordinary share price

64.10p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(22.69%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 27/07/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



