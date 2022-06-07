U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
  • DSM.L

 

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 06 June 2022

£42.29m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 06 June 2022

£42.29m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,519,882

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 06 June 2022 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

85.41p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

84.50p

 

 

Ordinary share price

66.10p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(22.61%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 06/06/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.


